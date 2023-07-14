Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-3.9%

1 yr return

-3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$38 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ATCAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Anchor Risk Managed Credit Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Anchor
  • Inception Date
    Sep 11, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eric Leake

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective, utilizing a fund of funds structure, by allocating assets among various strategies based on the adviser’s research and analysis regarding market trends. A market trend is the movement of a financial market in a particular direction over time. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests, directly or indirectly through unaffiliated fixed income exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and fixed income mutual funds (together with ETFs, “Underlying Funds”), at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any) in long and short positions in fixed income securities. The adviser defines “fixed income securities” to include bonds, municipal funds, ETFs and other debt instruments. The Fund primarily takes long and short positions in securities that provide returns similar to high yield corporate bonds (also known as “junk bonds”) based on long, intermediate, and short-term trends. Long-term trends are those that are observed over two years or more; intermediate trends last between nine to 24 months; and short-term trends take place up to nine months. The Fund takes a long position, or purchases shares of a security, when the adviser believes a security will increase in value, and a short position, or sells shares of borrowed stock, when the adviser believes the value of a security will decrease.

At least 80% of the Fund is invested in:

(1) Underlying Funds that primarily invest in or are otherwise exposed to domestic and foreign high-yield (“junk”) debt instruments;
(2) derivative instruments: total return swaps or credit default swaps designed to replicate some or all of the features of an underlying portfolio of high yield bonds; and
(3) other U.S. or foreign fixed-income securities instruments without restriction as to issuer capitalization or the maturity or duration of an issue.

The Fund may also invest in U.S. or foreign cash equivalents.

The Fund defines high yield debt instruments as corporate bonds or other bonds or debt instruments that are generally rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by S&P (below investment grade). Up to 100% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in instruments generally rated below Caa3 by Moody’s or CCC- by S&P or derivatives of such instruments. The Fund may invest in high yield bonds directly or indirectly through derivative instruments.

The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s secondary objective by managing risk through hedging the Fund’s investment portfolio when it believes security prices will decline. The adviser will hedge by:

(i) increasing allocations to cash equivalents or U.S. Treasury securities;
(ii) purchasing inverse mutual funds or inverse ETFs; and
(iii) selling short ETFs or securities the adviser believes have demonstrated a high correlation to high yield bonds.

The Fund may invest in inverse funds linked to U.S. Treasury securities when the adviser believes this strategy will provide an effective hedge to manage interest rate risk.

Generally, the adviser does not attempt to evaluate individual securities. The adviser uses technical analysis, including monitoring price movements and price trends, of high-yield bond markets in an effort to identify the proper weighting of the Fund’s portfolio. The adviser’s decision to buy or sell a Fund holding is made based on adviser developed trend and risk models that evaluate current market conditions and this analysis guides the adviser’s determination of the appropriate exposure level to the high-yield bond market. The adviser buys and sells securities and derivatives to increase or decrease the Fund’s exposure to the high-yield bond market. The Fund’s adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities and derivatives to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

Read More

ATCAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.9% -7.5% 18.6% 96.93%
1 Yr -3.1% -18.4% 21.8% 72.31%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.9% 25.30%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.4% 78.71%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.5% -31.8% 18.4% 15.88%
2021 -1.2% -14.3% 15.8% 66.62%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.9% -11.7% 18.6% 95.81%
1 Yr -3.1% -18.4% 38.5% 71.23%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.9% 23.34%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% 74.15%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.5% -31.8% 18.4% 15.88%
2021 -1.2% -14.3% 15.8% 66.62%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ATCAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ATCAX Category Low Category High ATCAX % Rank
Net Assets 38 M 100 124 B 93.45%
Number of Holdings 8 2 8175 95.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 25.4 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 73.88%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 4.3% 105.0% 7.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs X 45.49%
  2. E-mini Nasdaq 100 Future Dec 21 0.00%
  3. E-mini Nasdaq 100 Future June 21 0.00%
  4. E-mini Nasdaq 100 Future June 21 0.00%
  5. BTIC E-mini Nasdaq 100 Future Sept 21 0.00%
  6. BTIC E-mini Nasdaq 100 Future Mar 22 0.00%
  7. E-mini Nasdaq 100 Future Mar 21 0.00%
  8. E-mini Nasdaq 100 Future Mar 21 0.00%
  9. E-mini Nasdaq 100 Future Dec 21 0.00%
  10. E-mini Nasdaq 100 Future June 21 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ATCAX % Rank
Cash 		100.15% -261.12% 258.91% 2.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.05% 0.00% 33.50% 83.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 13.21% 50.07%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 38.67%
Stocks 		-0.04% -38.22% 261.12% 96.10%
Bonds 		-0.19% -150.81% 180.51% 97.69%

ATCAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ATCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.44% 0.01% 26.65% 10.88%
Management Fee 1.60% 0.00% 2.29% 94.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

ATCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ATCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ATCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% N/A

ATCAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ATCAX Category Low Category High ATCAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.10% 0.00% 15.93% 90.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ATCAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ATCAX Category Low Category High ATCAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.64% -1.55% 11.51% 94.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ATCAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ATCAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eric Leake

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Eric Leake is President and Chief Investment Officer to Anchor Capital. Mr. Leake is a level II Chartered Market Technician, member of the Market Technicians Association, American Association of Professional Technical Analysts (AAPTA), and a former board memeber to the National Association of Active Investment Managers. Mr. Leake is also a member of the Board of Trustees for the Cambria ETF Trust, a manager to several listed exchange traded funds. Mr. Leake attended Azusa Pacific University majoring in Communications and is an active surfer and coach to youth AYSO soccer and NJB basketball teams.

Garrett Waters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Garrett Waters is Chief Executive Officer to Anchor Capital. Before joining Anchor Capital in 2009 Garrett began his investment career in New York City with J.P. Morgan Investment Management within its Institutional Investment Management division, then as a principal with Barclays Global Investors. Mr. Waters was involved in institutional and private fund management with Hollencrest Capital Management in 2001 and Pacific Financial Advisers. Garrett is a graduate of Villanova University with a degree in business. Garrett is the former Commissioner for Beaches, Parks and Recreation for the city of San Clemente and is an active surfer and tennis player. Garrett lives in San Clemente, CA along with his wife and two children.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

