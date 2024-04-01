Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective, utilizing a fund of funds structure, by allocating assets among worldwide market segments based on the adviser’s research and analysis regarding market trends. A market trend is the movement of a financial market in a particular direction over time. “Worldwide” means developed and emerging markets, as those terms are defined below.
The Fund invests its assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any) in long and short positions in unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end and closed-end mutual funds (together with ETFs, the “Underlying Funds”) and derivative instruments. The Fund primarily takes long and short positions in Underlying Funds and derivatives instruments, in domestic and worldwide markets. The Fund takes a long position by buying shares of Underlying Funds, or derivative instruments, when the Adviser believes those assets will increase in value. The Fund takes a short position by selling those assets when the Adviser believes they will decrease in value.
The Fund invests primarily in:
|(1)
|Underlying Funds that invest in or are otherwise exposed to developed and emerging markets, which are countries listed on the MSCI All World Country Index and MSCI Emerging Markets Index;
|(2)
|derivative instruments, either directly or indirectly, including options and futures, designed to substitute for or replicate some or all of the features of the Underlying Funds; and
|(3)
|U.S. or foreign cash equivalents, without limitation, as collateral for derivative instruments or as a temporary defensive measure during periods of market volatility.
The adviser seeks to manage risk by hedging the Fund’s investment portfolio when it believes security prices will decline. The adviser will hedge by:
|(i)
|increasing allocations to cash equivalents or U.S. Treasury securities; and
|(ii)
|selling short ETFs or derivative instruments the adviser believes have a high correlation to the Fund’s core holdings. Correlation is the measure of the similarity between two assets.
Generally, the adviser does not attempt to evaluate individual securities held by the Underlying Funds.
|Period
|ATCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.4%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-2.9%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ATCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|-5.4%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|-6.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|-2.4%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATCAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|15.4 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|3
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.3 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|94.44%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATCAX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.44%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|5.56%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATCAX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATCAX % Rank
|US
|94.44%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.44%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|1.60%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ATCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATCAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|ATCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATCAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ATCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
