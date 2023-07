The portfolio managers principally buy investment-grade debt securities and, under normal market conditions, will invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in debt securities with interest payments exempt from federal income tax. The fund’s weighted average maturity will be not less than three years nor more than ten years. However, there is no maturity limit on individual securities.

The portfolio managers also may buy investment-grade debt securities with interest payments exempt from regular federal income tax, but not exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax. No more than 20% of the fund’s assets may be invested in these securities.

Although the fund invests principally in investment-grade securities, up to 20% of the value of the fund’s net assets may be invested in below investment-grade securities, also known as junk bonds. The fund also may invest in securities which, while not rated, are determined by the portfolio managers to be of comparable credit quality to those rated below investment-grade.