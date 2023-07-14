Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.1%
1 yr return
4.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$31.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
82.8%
Expense Ratio 2.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 118.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating assets among various strategies based on the adviser’s research and analysis regarding market trends. A market trend is the movement of a financial market in a particular direction over time. The Fund invests at least 40% of its assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any) in long and short positions in exchange-traded funds, mutual funds and derivative instruments registered and offered in the U.S with underlying holdings in non-U.S. companies. The Fund primarily takes long and short positions in exchange-traded funds that are highly correlated to regional and country specific indices based on the adviser’s long, intermediate, and short-term price trends analysis. The adviser considers long term trends are those price trends measured over a period of 10 months or more; intermediate term as price trends measured over a period of three to six months; and short-term trends as price trends measured over one to five days.
The Fund is invested primarily in:
|(1)
|Underlying Funds that primarily invest in or are otherwise exposed to domestic and worldwide markets;
|(2)
|derivative instruments, including options, futures, and total return swaps, designed to replicate some or all of the features of an underlying portfolio of equity securities;
|(3)
|Underlying Funds that are other U.S. or foreign equity securities of any market capitalization; and
|(4)
|U.S. or foreign cash equivalents.
The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s objective by managing risk through hedging the Fund’s investment portfolio when it believes security prices will decline. The adviser will hedge by:
|(i)
|increasing allocations to cash equivalents or U.S. Treasury securities;
|(ii)
|selling short ETFs or securities the adviser believes have demonstrated a high correlation to the broader global equity indices; and
|(iii)
|purchasing inverse mutual funds or inverse ETFs. The Fund may invest in inverse funds linked to equity securities or indices when the adviser believes this strategy will provide an effective hedge to manage risk offer the Fund’s equity investments.
Generally, the adviser does not attempt to evaluate individual securities. The adviser uses technical analysis, including monitoring price movements and price trends, of equity markets in an effort to achieve the Fund’s objective through proper allocation of the Fund’s portfolio securities. The adviser’s decision to buy or sell a Fund holding is made based on adviser developed trend and risk models that evaluate current market conditions, and this analysis guides the adviser’s determination of the appropriate exposure level to the equity market. The adviser buys and sells securities and derivatives to increase or decrease the Fund’s exposure to the equity market. The Fund’s adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities and derivatives to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.
|Period
|ATAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.1%
|-13.8%
|30.8%
|63.13%
|1 Yr
|4.4%
|-16.2%
|40.4%
|43.02%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-22.0%
|29.1%
|59.67%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|15.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.2%
|5.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ATAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.2%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|16.76%
|2021
|-4.7%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|89.82%
|2020
|N/A
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|N/A
|Period
|ATAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.1%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|59.22%
|1 Yr
|4.4%
|-52.8%
|40.4%
|41.34%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.4%
|29.1%
|58.01%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.1%
|16.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.8%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ATAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.2%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|17.34%
|2021
|-4.7%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|89.22%
|2020
|N/A
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|N/A
|ATAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATAGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|31.4 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|78.21%
|Number of Holdings
|7
|3
|2670
|91.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.8 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|46.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|82.82%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|11.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATAGX % Rank
|Cash
|100.00%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|4.09%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|91.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|33.92%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|53.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|32.94%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|48.84%
|ATAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.15%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|48.85%
|Management Fee
|1.60%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|88.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|ATAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ATAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ATAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|118.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|48.57%
|ATAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATAGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.23%
|0.00%
|9.33%
|48.60%
|ATAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ATAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATAGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.95%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|88.70%
|ATAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2019
3.38
3.4%
Eric Leake is President and Chief Investment Officer to Anchor Capital. Mr. Leake is a level II Chartered Market Technician, member of the Market Technicians Association, American Association of Professional Technical Analysts (AAPTA), and a former board memeber to the National Association of Active Investment Managers. Mr. Leake is also a member of the Board of Trustees for the Cambria ETF Trust, a manager to several listed exchange traded funds. Mr. Leake attended Azusa Pacific University majoring in Communications and is an active surfer and coach to youth AYSO soccer and NJB basketball teams.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2019
3.38
3.4%
Garrett Waters is Chief Executive Officer to Anchor Capital. Before joining Anchor Capital in 2009 Garrett began his investment career in New York City with J.P. Morgan Investment Management within its Institutional Investment Management division, then as a principal with Barclays Global Investors. Mr. Waters was involved in institutional and private fund management with Hollencrest Capital Management in 2001 and Pacific Financial Advisers. Garrett is a graduate of Villanova University with a degree in business. Garrett is the former Commissioner for Beaches, Parks and Recreation for the city of San Clemente and is an active surfer and tennis player. Garrett lives in San Clemente, CA along with his wife and two children.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
