The Advisor selects principally domestic and foreign stocks for the Fund’s portfolio that it expects will appreciate in value over the long term. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 85% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in domestic and foreign equity securities. The Advisor uses a “bottom up” approach to stock investing and does not attempt to forecast the U.S. economy, interest rates, inflation or the U.S. stock market. The Advisor focuses on finding companies that meet its financial criteria, including either a history of consistent earnings and revenue growth or strong prospects of earnings and revenue growth, and a strong balance sheet. The Advisor purchases the securities of a company with the intention of holding them, under normal circumstances, for a minimum of three years. The Advisor typically purchases securities of companies which demonstrate leadership, operating momentum and strong prospects for annual growth rates of 10% or better. The Advisor may decide to sell a security due to changes in fundamentals, such as marked deceleration in earnings growth, decline in revenues or deterioration of the balance sheet, or a change in a company’s valuation or competitive position. Normally, the companies in which the Fund invests represent ten major economic or market sectors: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financial services, technology, industrials, utilities, communication services, materials and real estate. The Fund may have significant exposure to one or more of these sectors.

The Fund avoids investments in companies that have significant involvement in the tobacco, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical diagnostic services and products, gambling and liquor industries. While the Fund may invest in a company that conducts operations in one of these industries, the Fund will not invest in such a company unless current revenues from these industries represent less than 5% of the total revenues of the company at the time of investment. The majority of companies in which the Fund invests will have no operations in these industries.

The Advisor expects that the Fund’s portfolio will generally consist predominantly of mid- and large-capitalization stocks, but in some market

environments small-capitalization stocks may constitute a large portion of the Fund’s portfolio. The Advisor considers a small-capitalization stock to be one with a market capitalization of less than $1 billion at the time of investment; a mid-capitalization stock to be one with a market capitalization of between $1 billion and $10 billion at the time of investment; and a large-capitalization stock to be one with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion at the time of investment. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its net assets in foreign companies, including up to 30% of the Fund’s net assets in emerging markets, through U.S. listed securities, depositary receipts, such as, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), or through purchases on foreign exchanges. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in real estate investment trust ("REITs").