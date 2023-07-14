Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-2.4%
1 yr return
2.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-13.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$109 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 1.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ATACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.4%
|-12.3%
|54.0%
|97.15%
|1 Yr
|2.6%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|41.87%
|3 Yr
|-13.9%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|99.16%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|74.11%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|34.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|ATACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.8%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|91.80%
|2021
|-5.4%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|94.56%
|2020
|15.1%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|0.89%
|2019
|1.7%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|78.54%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|70.73%
|Period
|ATACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.4%
|-23.0%
|54.0%
|93.09%
|1 Yr
|2.6%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|41.06%
|3 Yr
|-13.9%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|99.13%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|75.23%
|10 Yr
|1.9%*
|-9.5%
|6.1%
|46.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|ATACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.8%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|92.21%
|2021
|-5.4%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|94.56%
|2020
|15.1%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|0.89%
|2019
|1.7%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|78.54%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|77.07%
|ATACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATACX % Rank
|Net Assets
|109 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|64.23%
|Number of Holdings
|6
|2
|3255
|94.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|140 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|46.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|5.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATACX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.80%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|1.22%
|Cash
|0.20%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|84.55%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|97.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|83.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|89.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|89.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATACX % Rank
|Government
|99.78%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|0.81%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.22%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|99.59%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|87.40%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|86.59%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|91.46%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|84.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATACX % Rank
|US
|99.80%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|0.81%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|93.09%
|ATACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.77%
|0.21%
|5.96%
|33.20%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|97.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|61.96%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|ATACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|ATACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|30.60%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ATACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|441.00%
|100.00%
|ATACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATACX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.86%
|86.36%
|ATACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ATACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATACX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.45%
|-2.12%
|13.72%
|73.98%
|ATACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.351
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 10, 2012
9.73
9.7%
Michael A. Gayed, CFA Mr. Gayed joined the Toroso Investments, LLC in 2020 as a portfolio manager. Prior to 2020, Mr. Gayed was an employee of the Pension Partners, LLC and served as its Chief Investment Strategist and a portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception. As Chief Investment Strategist, Mr. Gayed helped to structure portfolios to best take advantage of various strategies designed to maximize the amount of time and capital spent in potentially outperforming investments. Prior to his role as Chief Investment Strategist and portfolio manager of the Fund, from 2009 to 2010, Mr. Gayed served as a portfolio manager at the Predecessor Adviser for a large international investment group, trading long/short investment ideas in an effort to capture excess returns. Mr. Gayed also served as a portfolio strategist and business development consultant for the Predecessor Adviser during 2009. From 2004 to 2008, Mr. Gayed was a Portfolio Strategist at AmeriCap Advisers, LLC, a registered investment advisory firm which managed equity portfolios for large institutional clients. As a member of the investment committee at AmeriCap Advisers, LLC, Mr. Gayed performed detailed analysis on various stocks and worked closely with the principals of the firm to structure client portfolios. In 2007, he launched a long/short hedge fund, using various trading strategies focused on taking advantage of stock market anomalies. Mr. Gayed earned his B.S. in Finance and Management from New York University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.63
|13.0
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...