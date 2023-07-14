Home
Trending ETFs

ASUAX (Mutual Fund)

ASUAX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

22.2%

1 yr return

-6.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$110 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ASUAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 22.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Global Sustainability Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allianz Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 09, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gunnar Miller

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by creating a portfolio of global equities with a focus on companies that the portfolio managers believe exhibit strong records with respect to environmental, social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) factors. The fund normally invests primarily in equity securities of both U.S. and non‑U.S. companies, including emerging market securities. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% of its assets in non‑U.S. securities. Notwithstanding the previous sentence, if the weighting of non‑U.S. securities in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (the “Index”) drops below 45%, the fund may invest a lower amount in non‑U.S. securities, which will normally be such that the minimum level for non‑U.S. securities will be 5% below the weighting of non‑U.S. securities in the Index as of the most recently published month‑end composition. As of September 30, 2021, the capitalization weighting of non‑U.S. securities in the Index was approximately 57.66%. The fund is not managed with reference to the Index, and its primary performance benchmark is the MSCI ACWI. The portfolio managers intend to diversify the fund’s investments across geographic regions and economic sectors. The fund intends, but is not required, to hold stocks that are not included in the benchmark index. The fund may invest in issuers of any size market capitalization, including smaller capitalization companies. The fund may achieve its exposure to non‑U.S. securities either directly or through depository receipts such as Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs). 
The portfolio managers begin with an investment universe comprised of more than 5,000 equity securities and assess individual securities using a disciplined investment process that integrates a focus on the ESG records of the issuers of such securities with proprietary fundamental, company-specific research and quantitative analysis. The portfolio managers utilize a proprietary sector analysis to screen out issuers based on revenue from sectors such as tobacco, thermal coal, alcohol, gambling and weapons. 
The portfolio managers use a proprietary ESG model scoring to evaluate and rate the securities in the investment universe. The portfolio managers believe that there are long-term benefits in an investment philosophy that attaches material weight to certain issues that receive less attention from traditional investment analysis, such as the environment, workplace relations, human rights, community relations, product safety and impact, and corporate governance and business ethics. The portfolio managers also believe that investing in companies with strong records for managing ESG risks can generate 
long-term competitive financial returns and positive societal impact and that companies that do not exhibit strong records with respect to ESG factors may be at a greater long-term risk of negative economic consequences. With respect to ESG factors, the portfolio managers will aim to invest the majority of the fund’s portfolio in stocks that they rate as best-in-class (i.e., top 30%) and avoid stocks rated worst-in-class (i.e., bottom 30%), although the portfolio managers maintain discretion to invest from time to time in companies with minimum ESG scores and to exclude companies with high ESG scores from the fund’s portfolio. 
The portfolio managers then analyze specific companies for possible investment through a disciplined, fundamental, bottom up‑research process and quantitative analysis. In identifying potential investments, the portfolio managers ordinarily look for companies that exhibit some or all of the following characteristics: a strong record with respect to ESG factors; a demonstrated record of ESG risk management; long-term competitive advantage; a strong balance sheet; high barriers to entry in the company’s industry or area of business; experienced and respected management; and a strong record of capital discipline. The portfolio managers then seek to identify quality companies that exhibit growth characteristics (companies that the portfolio managers believe are expected to grow returns over and above the cost of capital). The portfolio managers construct the fund’s portfolio with the expectation that stock-specific risk will drive the fund’s returns over a complete market cycle and may reallocate the portfolio’s holdings in attempting to mitigate other risk factors, such as currency risk, country/regional risk, investment style risk, and sector risk, among others. Under normal circumstances, the portfolio managers typically select approximately 40 to 60 stocks for the fund. 
Read More

ASUAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASUAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.2% -35.6% 29.2% 66.89%
1 Yr -6.3% 17.3% 252.4% 75.11%
3 Yr -6.6%* -3.5% 34.6% 36.74%
5 Yr -2.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 40.81%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASUAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.4% -24.3% 957.1% 38.77%
2021 -0.2% -38.3% 47.1% 13.78%
2020 4.8% -54.2% 0.6% 59.35%
2019 6.6% -76.0% 54.1% 45.10%
2018 -3.5% -26.1% 47.8% 46.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASUAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.2% -35.6% 29.2% 67.11%
1 Yr -6.3% 11.4% 252.4% 84.89%
3 Yr -6.6%* -3.5% 34.6% 51.58%
5 Yr -0.8%* 0.1% 32.7% 53.69%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASUAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.4% -24.3% 957.1% 38.77%
2021 -0.2% -33.1% 47.1% 13.91%
2020 4.8% -44.4% 1.8% 22.75%
2019 6.6% -6.5% 54.1% 37.19%
2018 -1.8% -14.4% 47.8% 55.98%

NAV & Total Return History

ASUAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ASUAX Category Low Category High ASUAX % Rank
Net Assets 110 M 199 K 133 B 70.83%
Number of Holdings 49 1 9075 72.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.7 M -18 M 37.6 B 68.28%
Weighting of Top 10 37.80% 9.1% 100.0% 31.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 5.27%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.93%
  3. Visa Inc Class A 4.55%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.20%
  5. Shell PLC 3.93%
  6. Intuit Inc 3.93%
  7. Microsoft Corp 3.72%
  8. Stora Enso Oyj Class R 3.68%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ASUAX % Rank
Stocks 		94.38% 61.84% 125.47% 0.44%
Cash 		5.62% -174.70% 23.12% 99.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 82.49%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 84.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 80.73%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 81.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASUAX % Rank
Technology 		23.97% 0.00% 49.87% 19.49%
Financial Services 		18.22% 0.00% 38.42% 23.13%
Healthcare 		17.87% 0.00% 35.42% 22.80%
Industrials 		11.30% 0.00% 44.06% 30.84%
Basic Materials 		10.69% 0.00% 38.60% 66.74%
Consumer Defense 		7.66% 0.00% 73.28% 39.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.14% 0.00% 40.94% 59.69%
Energy 		4.17% 0.00% 21.15% 50.99%
Utilities 		0.99% 0.00% 29.12% 96.81%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 97.25%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 57.66% 92.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASUAX % Rank
US 		48.50% 0.13% 103.82% 16.19%
Non US 		45.88% 0.58% 99.46% 43.83%

ASUAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ASUAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.01% 44.27% 36.15%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.82% 76.70%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 48.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 97.85%

Sales Fees

ASUAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 2.50% 5.75% 60.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ASUAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ASUAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% 37.50%

ASUAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ASUAX Category Low Category High ASUAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.55% 0.00% 3.26% 80.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ASUAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ASUAX Category Low Category High ASUAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.54% -4.27% 12.65% 56.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ASUAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ASUAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gunnar Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Gunnar Miller is Global Director of Research, and has served as Global Head of Equity Research, Head of Equity Research Europe and Sector Team Head/Research Analyst for European Technology at Allianz Global Investors and has over 30 years of investment research experience. In his role as Director of Research, Gunnar has been instrumental in integrating the analysis of Environmental, Social and Governance factors across the investment platform. He also co-manages the Allianz Thematica fund. He joined the firm in 2003. Prior to this, he spent one year as an analyst covering European semiconductors in Frankfurt and four years in New York covering U.S. semiconductor equipment for Goldman Sachs, before which he spent eight years as an analyst covering U.S. semiconductor equipment and electronics distribution at Paine Webber and Kidder Peabody, and three years as a financial analyst. He ranked number one in the annual U.S. Institutional Investor poll from 1996 through 2001 after placing second in 1995, and top four in the annual Greenwich Associates buy-side poll from 1994 through 2001. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. (Magna Cum Laude) in Economics from Lehigh University in 1987. He has also served as a member of the board of directors of the DVFA Society of Investment Professionals in Germany, chairman of the Corporate Reporting Users’ Forum (CRUF) Germany, as a board member of XBRL International Inc. (XII), and on the Accounting Council of the UK Financial Reporting Council (FRC).

Robbie Miles

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Robbie is a co-lead portfolio manager, and a vice president with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2014. He co-manages the Food Security strategy; and is a member of the Global Thematic team where he researches and develops investment themes globally, with a specific focus on themes aligned to SDGs and other societal goals. Robbie was previously an ESG analyst for the company for 6 years in San Francisco and London. Before joining Allianz Global Investors, he qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PwC. Robbie has a first class degree in Environment & Business from the University of Leeds. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

