Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
22.4%
1 yr return
-4.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
Net Assets
$110 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.8%
Expense Ratio 1.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ASTNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.4%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|66.11%
|1 Yr
|-4.7%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|74.43%
|3 Yr
|-5.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|34.18%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|37.85%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ASTNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|38.06%
|2021
|0.2%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|12.39%
|2020
|4.9%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|52.22%
|2019
|6.6%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|42.46%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|45.45%
|ASTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASTNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|110 M
|199 K
|133 B
|70.72%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|1
|9075
|72.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|41.7 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|68.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.80%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|31.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASTNX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.38%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|0.33%
|Cash
|5.62%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|99.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|82.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|83.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|80.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|81.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASTNX % Rank
|Technology
|23.97%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|19.38%
|Financial Services
|18.22%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|23.02%
|Healthcare
|17.87%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|22.69%
|Industrials
|11.30%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|30.73%
|Basic Materials
|10.69%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|66.63%
|Consumer Defense
|7.66%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|39.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.14%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|59.58%
|Energy
|4.17%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|50.88%
|Utilities
|0.99%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|96.70%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|97.14%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|92.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASTNX % Rank
|US
|48.50%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|16.08%
|Non US
|45.88%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|43.72%
|ASTNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|64.20%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|76.59%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|ASTNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ASTNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ASTNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|37.39%
|ASTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASTNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.26%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|80.74%
|ASTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ASTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASTNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.72%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|45.68%
|ASTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.377
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Gunnar Miller is Global Director of Research, and has served as Global Head of Equity Research, Head of Equity Research Europe and Sector Team Head/Research Analyst for European Technology at Allianz Global Investors and has over 30 years of investment research experience. In his role as Director of Research, Gunnar has been instrumental in integrating the analysis of Environmental, Social and Governance factors across the investment platform. He also co-manages the Allianz Thematica fund. He joined the firm in 2003. Prior to this, he spent one year as an analyst covering European semiconductors in Frankfurt and four years in New York covering U.S. semiconductor equipment for Goldman Sachs, before which he spent eight years as an analyst covering U.S. semiconductor equipment and electronics distribution at Paine Webber and Kidder Peabody, and three years as a financial analyst. He ranked number one in the annual U.S. Institutional Investor poll from 1996 through 2001 after placing second in 1995, and top four in the annual Greenwich Associates buy-side poll from 1994 through 2001. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. (Magna Cum Laude) in Economics from Lehigh University in 1987. He has also served as a member of the board of directors of the DVFA Society of Investment Professionals in Germany, chairman of the Corporate Reporting Users’ Forum (CRUF) Germany, as a board member of XBRL International Inc. (XII), and on the Accounting Council of the UK Financial Reporting Council (FRC).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Robbie is a co-lead portfolio manager, and a vice president with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2014. He co-manages the Food Security strategy; and is a member of the Global Thematic team where he researches and develops investment themes globally, with a specific focus on themes aligned to SDGs and other societal goals. Robbie was previously an ESG analyst for the company for 6 years in San Francisco and London. Before joining Allianz Global Investors, he qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PwC. Robbie has a first class degree in Environment & Business from the University of Leeds. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
