YTD Return
4.4%
1 yr return
2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$128 M
Holdings in Top 10
78.3%
Expense Ratio 1.59%
Front Load 4.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 111.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests predominantly in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that each invest primarily in domestic or foreign (1) equity securities, (2) fixed-income securities, (3) alternative/specialty securities or (4) cash equivalents. The Fund defines equity securities to include ETFs that invest primarily in equity securities, such as common and preferred stocks. The Fund defines fixed-income securities to include ETFs that invest primarily in fixed-income securities, such as bonds, notes and debentures. The Fund defines alternative and specialty securities to include ETFs that invest in commodities, foreign currencies and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), as well as inverse ETFs (ETFs designed to produce returns that are opposite to those of the index to which they are linked). Pursuant to the Fund’s principal investment strategies, the Fund invests its assets across multiple asset classes by investing in ETFs that each invest primarily in securities of domestic issuers of varying market capitalizations. While the percentage invested in each asset class will change over time, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities and fixed income securities (as defined above). With respect to fixed income securities, the Fund invests primarily in those rated BBB- or higher by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group or similarly rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”). The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality (including high yield or “junk” bonds) and any maturity. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes) measured at the time of purchase in ETFs.
Astor Investment Management, LLC the Fund’s investment adviser, uses a tactical asset allocation strategy based on a proprietary macroeconomic model and investment philosophy to select assets that it believes have the potential to generate the most appropriate risk-adjusted returns in the given economic environment. In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the adviser may engage in frequent trading of securities, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.
The model is based upon the Astor Economic Index® which takes economic data points focused on: (1) employment and (2) output to determine what the adviser believes is the current level of the economy. Additional indicators such as market conditions and price momentum are also used. The adviser uses these outputs to allocate assets and rebalance the Fund’s investment portfolio at an appropriate level for the economic and market risk environment with the goal of achieving positive returns throughout economic cycles. The adviser seeks to use macroeconomic analysis as a risk control in order to mitigate the impact of large negative returns (commonly referred to as drawdowns) typically experienced during periods of weak economic activity.
The adviser anticipates rebalancing the Fund’s portfolio based upon the adviser’s determination of changes in the economic cycle as well as other proprietary indicators. By using economic cycle-driven rebalancing, the adviser seeks to provide positive returns during economic expansions by increasing the portfolio allocation to long equity ETFs linked to broad market indices, such as the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. During economic contractions, the adviser will utilize defensive positioning, by increasing portfolio allocations to cash, fixed-income ETFs and alternative/specialty ETFs including those providing inverse market exposure. Inverse ETFs are designed to hedge portfolio investments by producing results opposite to market trends. Inverse ETFs seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of a specific benchmark, such as the S&P 500 Index. Alternative or specialty ETFs are selected to provide positive returns and diversification. These may include ETFs linked to commodities, such as oil or gold, as well as ETFs focused on specific industries such as real estate, or focused on economic segments such as foreign currencies.
|Period
|ASTLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.4%
|-12.3%
|54.0%
|60.16%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|42.68%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|52.32%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|72.32%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|22.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|ASTLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|31.56%
|2021
|0.0%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|69.04%
|2020
|0.5%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|73.33%
|2019
|3.8%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|14.61%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|66.83%
|Period
|ASTLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.4%
|-23.0%
|54.0%
|58.94%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|41.87%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|51.52%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|68.22%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|-9.5%
|6.1%
|24.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|ASTLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|31.97%
|2021
|0.0%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|68.62%
|2020
|0.5%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|73.33%
|2019
|3.8%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|14.61%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|57.56%
|ASTLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASTLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|128 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|56.50%
|Number of Holdings
|16
|2
|3255
|74.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|103 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|51.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|78.25%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|45.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASTLX % Rank
|Stocks
|57.24%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|33.74%
|Bonds
|32.14%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|45.93%
|Cash
|8.07%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|51.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.34%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|11.79%
|Other
|1.21%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|45.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|82.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASTLX % Rank
|Technology
|19.95%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|30.73%
|Financial Services
|12.84%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|52.68%
|Real Estate
|12.55%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|16.59%
|Healthcare
|11.80%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|45.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.30%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|43.41%
|Industrials
|9.14%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|51.22%
|Consumer Defense
|6.89%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|46.34%
|Communication Services
|6.71%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|37.07%
|Basic Materials
|3.64%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|52.68%
|Utilities
|3.60%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|41.46%
|Energy
|3.58%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|67.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASTLX % Rank
|US
|51.57%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|25.61%
|Non US
|5.67%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|47.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASTLX % Rank
|Corporate
|58.43%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|2.44%
|Cash & Equivalents
|19.53%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|67.89%
|Securitized
|15.13%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|4.47%
|Government
|5.54%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|73.98%
|Municipal
|1.38%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|5.69%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|86.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASTLX % Rank
|US
|19.08%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|52.03%
|Non US
|13.06%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|25.20%
|ASTLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.59%
|0.21%
|5.96%
|43.15%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|61.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|61.35%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|63.10%
|ASTLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.75%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|80.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|ASTLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ASTLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|111.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|57.00%
|ASTLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASTLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.81%
|0.00%
|49.86%
|16.53%
|ASTLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ASTLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASTLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.21%
|-2.12%
|13.72%
|54.07%
|ASTLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2015
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2014
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2014
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2014
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2013
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2013
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 19, 2009
12.62
12.6%
Bryan Novak, Co-Portfolio Manager. Bryan Novak joined Astor Investment Management in 2002 and currently serves as Senior Managing Director where he oversees the firm’s trading. Mr. Novak has been involved in the research and development of the trading and investment strategies at the firm. He was instrumental in the launch of the firm’s mutual fund family in 2009 and has served as part of the portfolio management team since 2004. Prior to Astor, Mr. Novak was an equity options trader for Second City Trading, LLC at the CBOE in Chicago. He has been quoted by numerous financial media outlets and is a regular panelist at ETF industry events. Mr. Novak earned his Bachelor of Science in Financial Management from the Ohio State University. Mr. Novak is a Level II Candidate for the CAIA exam and has passed Level 1 of the CFA
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2011
11.27
11.3%
John Eckstein, Co-Portfolio Manager. John Eckstein joined Astor Investment Management in 2011 and serves as Chief Investment Officer. As Vice Chairman of the firm’s Investment Committee, he is responsible for international global macro strategies. In 1995, Mr. Eckstein founded Cornerstone Quantitative Investment Group, a global macro hedge fund with peak assets of $600 million. At Cornerstone, Mr. Eckstein was responsible for all aspects of the firm’s operations including fixed income, currency, commodity and equity portfolios. Prior to Cornerstone, Mr. Eckstein was a researcher for Luck Trading Company, a commodity trading adviser. Mr. Eckstein is a co-author of Commodity Investing (John Wiley & Sons, 2008) and is a frequent speaker at industry events. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Brown University and a Masters in Public Administration (International Economic Policy) from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 29, 2013
8.51
8.5%
Robert Stein, Co-Portfolio Manager. Rob Stein began his career in 1983 as a project analyst for the Federal Reserve, under the chairmanship of Paul Volcker. From there, he went on to hold senior trading or portfolio management positions with Bank of America New York, Harris Bank and Bank of America Chicago from. Beginning in 1991, Mr. Stein also served as the Managing Director of Proprietary Trading for Barclays Bank PLC New York. Returning to Chicago in 1994, he formed Astor Financial, Inc., an investment and brokerage firm. Later, Mr. Stein formed Astor Asset Management LLC, a registered investment adviser acquired by Knight Capital Group, Inc. in 2010. Astor Asset Management operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary until 2014 when operations continued as Astor Investment Management LLC. Mr. Stein is one of the creators of the Astor Economic Index® (“AEI”), which is used to determine the strength of the economy and identify stages of the business cycle. Mr. Stein has received numerous accolades in his career such as being recognized in 2003 as one of the best unknown managers by BusinessWeek and in 2009 Forbes.com cited Stein’s tactical ETF portfolios as one of the best performers during the financial crisis. Mr. Stein is the author of three books, including Inside Greenspan’s Briefcase (McGraw Hill) and Finding the Bull Inside the Bear: Active Management Strategies for Expansions, Contractions, and Everything in Between (Marketplace, 2013). He is regularly featured in print and broadcast media such as the Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Investor’s Business Daily, ABC, FOX News, Bloomberg and CNBC. Mr. Stein graduated from the University of Michigan with a BA in Economics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.63
|13.0
