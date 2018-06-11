The Fund utilizes multiple quantitative strategies implemented over a broad variety of asset classes and countries in seeking to achieve its investment objective and generate high risk-adjusted returns (capital appreciation) with lower volatility than the global equity markets. While the Fund may generate income that is not expected to be the primary source of achieving its investment objective. The Fund may invest in domestic or foreign equity or fixed income securities and will also seek exposure to global currency and commodity markets by investing primarily in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and futures contracts. The Fund may also invest in swap contracts, or securities directly, to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund invests in ETFs that each invest primarily in either equity securities (common and preferred stocks) or fixed-income securities (such as bonds, notes and debentures). The Fund utilizes an asset allocation model to determine the percentage of exposure to specific global markets and equity securities vs. fixed income. The Fund invests in ETFs without restriction as to the underlying securities issuers’ capitalization, country or currency. With respect to fixed income securities, the Fund invests primarily in those rated BBB- or higher by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group or similarly rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) with a maximum duration of 30 years or less. However, the Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality (including high yield), and any maturity.

The Fund gains exposure to various assets classes and global markets, including emerging markets, by investing in both ETFs and futures contracts linked to stock indices, fixed income, currency and commodities (such as base metals, agriculture, soft goods, and energy). The Fund’s investment adviser seeks superior returns and below-market volatility through a tactical asset allocation strategy based on its proprietary macroeconomic model and investment philosophy to select assets that it believes have the potential to generate positive returns in the given economic environment. For example, a strong economy in a given country could lead the Fund to take larger positions in equity investments, while reducing its exposure to such country’s fixed income or bond markets.

The adviser’s investment model and philosophy uses quantitative indicators to analyze country-specific economic data inputs including: (1) employment, (2) economic output (through data such as gross domestic product or GDP) and (3) overall market conditions. The adviser uses these inputs to determine, what the adviser believes to be, the current level of economic growth. Once the economic level is identified, the adviser tactically allocates assets among various market segments and rebalances the Fund’s investment portfolio with the goal of achieving positive returns with relatively low return volatility compared to the global markets throughout all phases of the business cycle. The adviser anticipates rebalancing the Fund’s portfolio based upon its determination of changes in the economic cycle as well as other proprietary indicators.

In making investment decisions outside the US, the Fund also considers relative inflation rates, the rate of currency appreciation relative to inflation, current account deficits and the state of the world business cycle. In addition the adviser considers a wide variety of financial market data including short and long term interest rates, and the difference between those rates and those of the United States, valuation ratios, recent market volatility and recent market volatility relative to the price of options.

The Fund may hedge some or all of its equity exposure by investing in a combination of inverse ETFs and futures contracts on equity indexes or volatility indexes. From time to time, the Fund may have a net short equity position. The Fund may also hedge its currency exposure on international equity positions through its fundamental currency strategy which trades futures linked to currency such as the GBP, EUR, JPY, and AUD in equal weighting long, short, or neutral against one another and a currency momentum strategy that utilizes futures to trade such currencies against the dollar.

Subsidiary

The Fund may execute portions of its investment strategy (e.g. commodities exposure), by investing up to 25% of its total assets (measured at the time of purchase) in a wholly-owned and controlled Subsidiary. The Subsidiary will invest primarily in futures contracts for assets such as commodities, currencies and fixed income securities. However, the Fund may also make these investments outside of the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund, when viewed on a consolidated basis. The principal investment strategies and principal investment risks of the Subsidiary are also principal investment strategies and principal risks of the Fund and are reflected in this Prospectus. By investing in futures contacts indirectly through the Subsidiary, the Fund will obtain exposure to financial markets such as commodities within the federal tax requirements that apply to the Fund. Because the Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in the Subsidiary, references to the Fund may also include the Subsidiary. In seeking to fulfill the Fund’s investment objective, the adviser may engage in frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities.