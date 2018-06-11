Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Fund Summary: Astor Macro Alternative Fund

mutual fund
ASTGX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(ASTGX) Primary
ASTGX (Mutual Fund)

Fund Summary: Astor Macro Alternative Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(ASTGX) Primary
ASTGX (Mutual Fund)

Fund Summary: Astor Macro Alternative Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(ASTGX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fund Summary: Astor Macro Alternative Fund

ASTGX | Fund

-

$30.7 M

0.00%

0.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$30.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

91.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fund Summary: Astor Macro Alternative Fund

ASTGX | Fund

-

$30.7 M

0.00%

0.03%

ASTGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fund Summary: Astor Macro Alternative Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Navigator Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund utilizes multiple quantitative strategies implemented over a broad variety of asset classes and countries in seeking to achieve its investment objective and generate high risk-adjusted returns (capital appreciation) with lower volatility than the global equity markets. While the Fund may generate income that is not expected to be the primary source of achieving its investment objective. The Fund may invest in domestic or foreign equity or fixed income securities and will also seek exposure to global currency and commodity markets by investing primarily in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and futures contracts. The Fund may also invest in swap contracts, or securities directly, to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund invests in ETFs that each invest primarily in either equity securities (common and preferred stocks) or fixed-income securities (such as bonds, notes and debentures). The Fund utilizes an asset allocation model to determine the percentage of exposure to specific global markets and equity securities vs. fixed income. The Fund invests in ETFs without restriction as to the underlying securities issuers’ capitalization, country or currency. With respect to fixed income securities, the Fund invests primarily in those rated BBB- or higher by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group or similarly rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) with a maximum duration of 30 years or less. However, the Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality (including high yield), and any maturity.

The Fund gains exposure to various assets classes and global markets, including emerging markets, by investing in both ETFs and futures contracts linked to stock indices, fixed income, currency and commodities (such as base metals, agriculture, soft goods, and energy). The Fund’s investment adviser seeks superior returns and below-market volatility through a tactical asset allocation strategy based on its proprietary macroeconomic model and investment philosophy to select assets that it believes have the potential to generate positive returns in the given economic environment. For example, a strong economy in a given country could lead the Fund to take larger positions in equity investments, while reducing its exposure to such country’s fixed income or bond markets.

The adviser’s investment model and philosophy uses quantitative indicators to analyze country-specific economic data inputs including: (1) employment, (2) economic output (through data such as gross domestic product or GDP) and (3) overall market conditions. The adviser uses these inputs to determine, what the adviser believes to be, the current level of economic growth. Once the economic level is identified, the adviser tactically allocates assets among various market segments and rebalances the Fund’s investment portfolio with the goal of achieving positive returns with relatively low return volatility compared to the global markets throughout all phases of the business cycle. The adviser anticipates rebalancing the Fund’s portfolio based upon its determination of changes in the economic cycle as well as other proprietary indicators.

In making investment decisions outside the US, the Fund also considers relative inflation rates, the rate of currency appreciation relative to inflation, current account deficits and the state of the world business cycle. In addition the adviser considers a wide variety of financial market data including short and long term interest rates, and the difference between those rates and those of the United States, valuation ratios, recent market volatility and recent market volatility relative to the price of options.

The Fund may hedge some or all of its equity exposure by investing in a combination of inverse ETFs and futures contracts on equity indexes or volatility indexes. From time to time, the Fund may have a net short equity position. The Fund may also hedge its currency exposure on international equity positions through its fundamental currency strategy which trades futures linked to currency such as the GBP, EUR, JPY, and AUD in equal weighting long, short, or neutral against one another and a currency momentum strategy that utilizes futures to trade such currencies against the dollar.

Subsidiary

The Fund may execute portions of its investment strategy (e.g. commodities exposure), by investing up to 25% of its total assets (measured at the time of purchase) in a wholly-owned and controlled Subsidiary. The Subsidiary will invest primarily in futures contracts for assets such as commodities, currencies and fixed income securities. However, the Fund may also make these investments outside of the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund, when viewed on a consolidated basis. The principal investment strategies and principal investment risks of the Subsidiary are also principal investment strategies and principal risks of the Fund and are reflected in this Prospectus. By investing in futures contacts indirectly through the Subsidiary, the Fund will obtain exposure to financial markets such as commodities within the federal tax requirements that apply to the Fund. Because the Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in the Subsidiary, references to the Fund may also include the Subsidiary. In seeking to fulfill the Fund’s investment objective, the adviser may engage in frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities.

Read More

ASTGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASTGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASTGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASTGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASTGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ASTGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ASTGX Category Low Category High ASTGX % Rank
Net Assets 30.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 42 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 28.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 91.92% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ishares Trust 38.75%
  2. Ishares Trust 30.76%
  3. Ishares Trust 8.66%
  4. Ishares Trust 5.50%
  5. Alps Etf Trust 5.23%
  6. FIRST AMERN FDS INC 1.58%
  7. Ishares Inc 0.41%
  8. ICE FUTURES U.S. 0.39%
  9. ICE FUTURES U.S. 0.33%
  10. Ishares Inc 0.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ASTGX % Rank
Stocks 		90.04% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		11.06% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-1.10% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASTGX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASTGX % Rank
US 		90.04% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

ASTGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ASTGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.03% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

ASTGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

ASTGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ASTGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

ASTGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ASTGX Category Low Category High ASTGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ASTGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ASTGX Category Low Category High ASTGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ASTGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

ASTGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×