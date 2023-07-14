Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|ASQGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-13.6%
|140.9%
|31.40%
|1 Yr
|13.5%
|-34.1%
|199.4%
|22.53%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-21.8%
|37.6%
|60.66%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-23.6%
|9.4%
|51.57%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.6%
|15.4%
|80.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|ASQGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|ASQGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASQGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|171 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|73.51%
|Number of Holdings
|252
|2
|2519
|41.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.5 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|77.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.23%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|72.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASQGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.18%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|51.02%
|Cash
|1.82%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|48.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|97.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|95.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|97.45%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|97.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASQGX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.09%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|50.86%
|Technology
|16.46%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|24.23%
|Healthcare
|15.76%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|29.04%
|Financial Services
|14.29%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|77.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.36%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|61.00%
|Energy
|9.45%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|5.50%
|Real Estate
|4.80%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|76.12%
|Communication Services
|4.11%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|17.18%
|Basic Materials
|3.67%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|76.98%
|Consumer Defense
|3.19%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|73.88%
|Utilities
|0.83%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|84.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASQGX % Rank
|US
|96.38%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|48.64%
|Non US
|1.80%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|44.39%
|ASQGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|80.69%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|39.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|ASQGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ASQGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ASQGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|142.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|94.42%
|ASQGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASQGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.53%
|0.00%
|37.76%
|22.75%
|ASQGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ASQGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASQGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.33%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|37.05%
|ASQGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2019
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2017
5.27
5.3%
Mr. Rossi, Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 2016. Prior to joining American Century Investments, he worked at RS Investments from 2012 to 2016, most recently as portfolio manager. He previously held the roles of analyst and quantitative analyst. He has a bachelor’s degree in Political Economies of Industrialized Societies from the University of California at Berkeley. He is a CFA charterholder and a received his Financial Risk Manager certification from the Global Association of Risk Professionals.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Ms Wang, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst, joined American Century Investments in 2015 as an analyst and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2020. She has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Fudan University in China and a masters in finance from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 23, 2022
0.1
0.1%
Arun is a Senior Fund Manager of the JOHCM US Small and Mid Cap Equity and the JOHCM Global Smaller Companies Strategies. He previously served as a Portfolio Manager at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (formerly Pyramis Global Advisors), a unit of Fidelity Investments. In that role, he managed the global consumer sector portfolio. Prior to assuming that role in 2007, Arun was Vice President and Sector Head for the consumer sector at ING Investment Management, North America, managing growth, value, and 130/30 portfolio strategies. He was a Senior Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager for the consumer sector of a hedge fund portfolio at Principled Capital Group, and had responsibility for fundamental sector research in the entertainment, gaming, lodging, leisure, and retail sectors. Arun has also served in senior management roles in the entertainment, retail, and resort divisions at Walt Disney Company. He has more than 15 years' experience in the investment industry and 25 years' experience related to the consumer sector. Arun holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Regent University and an advanced management studies in entertainment and hospitality management from Cornell University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
