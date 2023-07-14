Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
32.7%
1 yr return
19.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$4.57 B
Holdings in Top 10
46.9%
Expense Ratio 1.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 108.48%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ASPYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|32.7%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|24.82%
|1 Yr
|19.5%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|35.25%
|3 Yr
|-9.0%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|87.93%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|81.09%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|65.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|ASPYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-40.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|80.27%
|2021
|-8.0%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|92.90%
|2020
|9.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|28.17%
|2019
|5.5%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|55.50%
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|ASPYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASPYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.57 B
|189 K
|222 B
|27.36%
|Number of Holdings
|110
|2
|3509
|21.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.81 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|24.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.89%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|50.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASPYX % Rank
|Stocks
|101.24%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|0.58%
|Other
|0.27%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|10.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.20%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|5.11%
|Cash
|0.13%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|87.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|16.65%
|Bonds
|-1.84%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|99.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASPYX % Rank
|Technology
|38.08%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|38.91%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.42%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|21.10%
|Healthcare
|14.44%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|32.48%
|Communication Services
|6.58%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|81.70%
|Financial Services
|6.57%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|74.69%
|Industrials
|6.54%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|46.17%
|Energy
|4.67%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|8.66%
|Utilities
|1.40%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|12.61%
|Real Estate
|1.13%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|50.21%
|Consumer Defense
|0.67%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|83.10%
|Basic Materials
|0.50%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|67.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASPYX % Rank
|US
|95.39%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|45.26%
|Non US
|5.85%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|28.28%
|ASPYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|38.29%
|Management Fee
|0.71%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|72.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|4.92%
|ASPYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ASPYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ASPYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|108.48%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|90.76%
|ASPYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASPYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|27.97%
|ASPYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ASPYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASPYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.70%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|75.67%
|ASPYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2004
17.76
17.8%
Patrick Kelly, CFA is Executive Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Head of Alger Capital Appreciation and Spectra Strategies, which include Alger Focus Equity. He joined Alger in 1999 and has 24 years of investment experience. He began his career at Alger as a Research Associate and completed Alger’s in-house analyst training program. In early 2001, Patrick was promoted to Associate Analyst and Assistant Vice President, and then ultimately Senior Analyst, responsible for the Technology sector. Patrick was named Portfolio Manager of the Alger Capital Appreciation and Alger Spectra Strategies in 2004, and was named Head of Alger Capital Appreciation and Alger Spectra Strategies in 2015. Additionally, Patrick is a member of The Alger Partners Plan. During his tenure at Alger, he has been featured and quoted in a number of publications such as: Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Citywire, Bloomberg, and Fortune. Prior to joining Alger, Patrick was an investment banking analyst with SG Cowen. He earned his B.S from Georgetown University where he graduated with honors. Patrick is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2015
7.0
7.0%
Dr. Ankur Crawford is Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Capital Appreciation, Alger Focus Equity, and Alger Spectra strategies. She joined Alger in September 2004 and has 17 years of investment experience. Ankur began her career at Alger as a Research Associate and successfully completed Alger’s in-house analyst training program. Over the next several years, Ankur was promoted to Associate Analyst, Analyst, and, ultimately, Senior Analyst. She was named portfolio manager of the Alger Mid Cap Growth strategies in 2010 and promoted to Head of the Technology sector team in January 2013 (until April 2016). In 2015, Ankur was added as a portfolio manager of the Alger Capital Appreciation, Alger Focus Equity and Alger Spectra strategies. Ankur is a member of The Alger Partners Plan. During her tenure at Alger, she has been featured and quoted in InvestmentNews, Investor’s Business Daily and Fortune. In 2020, Ankur was recognized as a “Top Women in Asset Management” honoree by Money Management Executive. Ankur was elected to the board of The Knowledge House, a Bronx-based charity with the mission of teaching underprivileged communities a skill set in technology that enables them to enter the “gig” economy. Ankur earned a B.S. in both Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science and Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and also received an M.S. and a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from Stanford University. Ankur was awarded a fellowship from the prestigious Intel PhD Fellowship Program and worked as an engineer with Intel. She was also awarded a fellowship from the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. In addition, Ankur holds several U.S. patents.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 11, 2021
1.3
1.3%
Dan Chung, CFA is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of several Alger strategies. Dan joined Alger in 1994 and has 27 years of investment experience. He was named Chief Investment Officer in September 2001, President in 2003, and CEO in 2006. Dan is also a member of The Alger Partners Plan. Throughout his tenure at Alger, he has made numerous TV appearances on Bloomberg, CNBC, and Fox Business. Dan has also been featured and quoted frequently in Barron’s, Citywire, Forbes, Investment News, Pensions & Investments, and USA Today. Prior to joining Alger, Dan was an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York City in 1989 while he earned an LL.M. from New York University. He earned his J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1987, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. After graduating, he served as law clerk for the Honorable Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, United States Supreme Court. Dan graduated from Stanford University with B.A. and B.S. degrees, with Distinction and Phi Beta Kappa, in 1984. Dan is also a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute. Dan currently serves as a board trustee and former chairman of The Nature Conservancy in the State of New York and is a Global Campaign Committee Member of The Nature Conservancy. He is also actively involved with the Stanford in New York Internship Program, and frequently contributes to and supports various charitable organizations including the Harlem Education Activities Fund (HEAF) and Target Margin Theater.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
