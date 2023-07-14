Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund

ASMZX | Fund

$13.58

$863 M

0.00%

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.6%

1 yr return

12.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$863 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 61.53%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ASMZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Alger
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    H. George Dai

Fund Description

ASMZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -19.9% 53.5% 72.80%
1 Yr 12.6% -72.5% 37.5% 52.53%
3 Yr -7.9%* -54.1% 47.9% 79.06%
5 Yr -2.0%* -42.5% 12.6% 38.18%
10 Yr -3.6%* -23.1% 12.2% 76.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.9% -82.1% 547.9% 82.33%
2021 -7.1% -69.3% 196.9% 67.24%
2020 14.6% -28.2% 32.1% 14.41%
2019 7.7% -3.2% 9.3% 3.70%
2018 -2.5% -14.5% 20.4% 26.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -24.8% 53.5% 71.62%
1 Yr 12.6% -72.5% 37.5% 51.69%
3 Yr -7.9%* -54.1% 47.9% 79.06%
5 Yr -2.0%* -42.5% 14.6% 47.76%
10 Yr 3.2%* -20.1% 12.6% 52.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.9% -82.1% 547.9% 82.33%
2021 -7.1% -69.3% 196.9% 67.42%
2020 14.6% -28.2% 32.1% 14.41%
2019 7.7% -3.2% 9.3% 3.70%
2018 -2.5% -14.5% 20.4% 47.80%

NAV & Total Return History

ASMZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ASMZX Category Low Category High ASMZX % Rank
Net Assets 863 M 183 K 28 B 40.07%
Number of Holdings 51 6 1336 87.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 609 M 59 K 2.7 B 20.37%
Weighting of Top 10 50.31% 5.9% 100.0% 5.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A 5.82%
  2. FirstService Corp Ordinary Shares 5.64%
  3. Chegg Inc 5.60%
  4. Upstart Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares 5.46%
  5. Progyny Inc 5.40%
  6. Montrose Environmental Group Inc Ordinary Shares 5.00%
  7. SPS Commerce Inc 4.99%
  8. Natera Inc 4.96%
  9. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc 4.91%
  10. Signature Bank 4.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ASMZX % Rank
Stocks 		95.50% 77.52% 101.30% 76.43%
Cash 		4.25% -1.30% 22.49% 20.37%
Other 		0.25% -1.57% 7.18% 16.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 96.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 96.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 96.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASMZX % Rank
Industrials 		25.53% 0.00% 36.64% 6.23%
Technology 		21.05% 2.91% 75.51% 75.42%
Healthcare 		14.86% 0.00% 47.90% 83.67%
Financial Services 		13.90% 0.00% 42.95% 15.82%
Consumer Defense 		6.57% 0.00% 13.56% 13.64%
Energy 		6.36% 0.00% 55.49% 10.77%
Real Estate 		5.91% 0.00% 15.31% 15.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.47% 0.00% 40.68% 96.13%
Communication Services 		0.34% 0.00% 15.31% 81.82%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 96.63%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 99.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASMZX % Rank
US 		82.68% 67.06% 99.56% 92.93%
Non US 		12.82% 0.00% 26.08% 6.90%

ASMZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ASMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.05% 27.56% 80.55%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.05% 4.05% 47.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.40% 12.32%

Sales Fees

ASMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ASMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ASMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.53% 3.00% 439.00% 54.12%

ASMZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ASMZX Category Low Category High ASMZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 96.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ASMZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ASMZX Category Low Category High ASMZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.72% -4.08% 1.10% 49.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ASMZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ASMZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

H. George Dai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

George Dai, Ph.D. is Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager of Weatherbie Capital, LLC. George is a Portfolio Manager on the Weatherbie Specialized Growth Strategy, the Weatherbie Long/Short Strategy, the Alger Dynamic Opportunities Strategy and the Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth Strategy. Additionally, he maintains research responsibilities in the diversified business services, healthcare, and technology areas. George joined Weatherbie Capital in March 2001 and has 22 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Weatherbie, he was an equity analyst with 1838 Investment Advisors. George received his M.B.A. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, (Director’s List), and his Ph.D. in chemistry from Johns Hopkins University. Previously, he earned a B.S. from the University of Science and Technology of China and was a pharmaceutical research scientist at Procter & Gamble. George is a prized Bridge player, and he holds four U.S. patents. George was issued the Certificate in ESG Investing by the CFA Institute.

Joshua Bennett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Josh Bennett, CFA is Chief Operating Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager of Weatherbie Capital, LLC. Josh is a Portfolio Manager on the Weatherbie Specialized Growth Strategy, the Weatherbie Long/Short Strategy, the Alger Dynamic Opportunities Strategy and the Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth Strategy. He also has research responsibilities in the consumer, industrials, technology and diversified business services areas. Josh joined Weatherbie Capital in July 2007 and has 21 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Weatherbie, he was an Equity Research Analyst at MFS Investment Management in Boston where he focused on the Aerospace/Defense and Transportation sectors. Josh also has previous experience with Fidelity Investments as a High Yield research associate. Josh received his M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth (Edward Tuck Scholar with Distinction) and he earned a B.A. in Economics (Summa Cum Laude) from Wheaton College (IL). Josh is a CFA charterholder and is a member of both the CFA Society Boston and the CFA Institute. Josh was issued the Certificate in ESG Investing by the CFA Society United Kingdom. He is a Trustee at Lexington Christian Academy (Lexington, MA) and a member of the Investment Committee of Christian Camps & Conferences.

Edward Minn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Ed Minn, CFA is Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager on the Weatherbie Specialized Growth Strategy, the Alger Weatherbie Select 15 Strategy and the Weatherbie Growth Strategy. Ed is also Research Analyst on the Weatherbie Specialized Growth and Weatherbie Long/Short Strategies. His research responsibilities are in the consumer, media & communications, diversified business services, information services and technology areas. Ed joined Weatherbie Capital in December 2013 and has 15 years of investing experience. Prior to joining the firm, he spent five years as a research analyst at Vinik Asset Management, LP, where he focused on the technology sector. He began his investment career at Raymond James & Associates, Inc. where he worked as a research associate covering energy stocks. Ed received his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with High Honors. Ed also holds a B.S. in economics from Duke University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude. Ed is a CFA charterholder and is a member of both the CFA Society Boston and the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

