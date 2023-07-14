Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.8%
1 yr return
16.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.7%
Net Assets
$226 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.7%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ASMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.8%
|-19.9%
|53.5%
|83.95%
|1 Yr
|16.2%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|20.44%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|32.29%
|5 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-42.5%
|12.6%
|71.88%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-23.1%
|12.2%
|55.70%
* Annualized
|YTD
|9.8%
|-24.8%
|53.5%
|82.60%
|1 Yr
|16.2%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|20.10%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|32.29%
|5 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-42.5%
|14.6%
|76.68%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|61.52%
* Annualized
|Net Assets
|226 M
|183 K
|28 B
|71.21%
|Number of Holdings
|697
|6
|1336
|3.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.2 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|81.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.65%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|90.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASMNX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.60%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|86.53%
|Other
|5.52%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|0.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|49.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|47.64%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|46.97%
|Cash
|-0.12%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|99.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASMNX % Rank
|Industrials
|16.22%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|61.28%
|Financial Services
|13.25%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|17.17%
|Technology
|13.24%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|94.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.29%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|48.82%
|Healthcare
|12.22%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|91.41%
|Energy
|11.04%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|3.37%
|Real Estate
|8.56%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|4.38%
|Basic Materials
|4.10%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|22.22%
|Communication Services
|3.84%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|22.73%
|Consumer Defense
|3.26%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|63.47%
|Utilities
|1.99%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|7.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASMNX % Rank
|US
|93.47%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|51.18%
|Non US
|1.13%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|83.50%
|ASMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|76.79%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|5.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|44.82%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|ASMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ASMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ASMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|67.23%
|ASMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASMNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|4.71%
|ASMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ASMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASMNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.28%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|15.87%
|ASMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.814
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2009
12.9
12.9%
Dr. Asness is a Founder, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer at AQR Capital Management. He is an research notable for its relevance and enduring value to investment professionals. Prior to co-founding AQR Capital Management, he was a Managing Director and Director of Quantitative Research for the Asset Management Division of Goldman, Sachs & Co. Dr. Asness is on the editorial board of The Journal of Portfolio Management, the governing board of the Courant Institute of Mathematical Finance at NYU, the Board of Directors of the Q-Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2012
10.09
10.1%
Andrea Frazzini is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Head of our Global Stock Selection team. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business. He has published in top academic journals and won several awards for his research, including the Smith Breeden Award, the Fama-DFA Prize, the BGI Michael Brennan Award, several Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Awards and the PanAgora Crowell Memorial Prize. Prior to joining AQR, Andrea was an associate professor of finance at the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He also served as a consultant for DKR Capital Partners and J.P. Morgan Securities and was on the board of directors of the Center for Research in Security Prices at the University of Chicago. He earned a B.S. in economics from the University of Roma Tre, an M.S. in economics from the London School of Economics and a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Michele Aghassi is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where she serves as a portfolio manager for the firm's equity strategies. Throughout her tenure at AQR, she has been a leader in research and strategy development, contributing to the advancement of the stock selection investment process. She played a key role in launching the firm’s emerging equities strategy in 2008 and developed the proprietary robust optimization technology that AQR uses to build portfolios. In addition to her responsibilities at AQR, she serves on the Editorial Advisory Board of The Journal of Portfolio Management. Earlier in her career, Michele worked as a quantitative analyst in the proprietary equities department of D.E. Shaw & Co. Michele graduated magna cum laude from Brown University with a B.Sc. in applied mathematics and subsequently earned a Ph.D. in operations research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she was a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow and an MIT Presidential Graduate Fellow.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Nielsen is a Principal of AQR Capital Management. Mr. Nielsen joined AQR in 2000 and currently serves as the co-head of portfolio management, research, risk and trading. He earned a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in economics from the University of Copenhagen. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2000, he was an Analyst in the Quantitative Research Group of Danske Invest.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
John J. Huss, Principal, rejoined AQR in 2013 and oversees multi-asset class strategies as a researcher and portfolio manager. Mr. Huss rejoined the AQR Capital Management in 2013 and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s World Allocation strategy where he focuses on macroeconomic and portfolio construction research for risk parity and other asset allocation strategies. Prior to rejoining the firm, where he first worked from 2004 to 2008, Mr. Huss was a vice president in RBC’s Global Arbitrage and Trading division and a systematic portfolio manager for Tudor Investment Corp. Mr. Huss earned a B.S. in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
