Under normal circumstances, we invest:

at least 80% of the Fund's net assets in equity securities.

We invest principally in equity securities such as common stocks, warrants and rights of U.S. issuers of any market

capitalization. The Fund employs a strategy of taking long and short positions in equity securities publicly traded in the

U.S. The Fund buys securities “long” that the Fund’s portfolio manager believes will outperform the equity market and

sells securities “short” that the portfolio manager believes will underperform the equity market. The Fund’s long-short

exposure will vary over time based on the portfolio managers assessments of market conditions and other factors. In

general, the portfolio of the Fund will not be more than 100% long or short on a net basis. The Fund’s strategy seeks to

provide favorable performance while seeking to reduce certain risks relative to a portfolio comprised of only long

positions in the same or substantially similar securities, but there can be no guarantee that its strategy will be

successful in this regard.