Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.4%
1 yr return
12.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
Net Assets
$863 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.3%
Expense Ratio 1.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.53%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ASIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|-19.9%
|53.5%
|75.51%
|1 Yr
|12.2%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|56.08%
|3 Yr
|-8.6%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|81.50%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-42.5%
|12.6%
|43.76%
|10 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-23.1%
|12.2%
|81.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|ASIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.1%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|83.53%
|2021
|-7.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|71.23%
|2020
|14.4%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|15.86%
|2019
|7.6%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|5.00%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|29.45%
|Period
|ASIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|-24.8%
|53.5%
|74.32%
|1 Yr
|12.2%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|54.90%
|3 Yr
|-8.6%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|81.50%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-42.5%
|14.6%
|35.63%
|10 Yr
|5.2%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|35.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|ASIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.1%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|83.53%
|2021
|-7.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|71.40%
|2020
|14.4%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|15.86%
|2019
|7.6%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|5.00%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|20.08%
|ASIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASIMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|863 M
|183 K
|28 B
|39.90%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|6
|1336
|87.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|609 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|20.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.31%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|5.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASIMX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.50%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|76.26%
|Cash
|4.25%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|20.20%
|Other
|0.25%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|16.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|95.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|95.79%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|95.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASIMX % Rank
|Industrials
|25.53%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|6.06%
|Technology
|21.05%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|75.25%
|Healthcare
|14.86%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|83.50%
|Financial Services
|13.90%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|15.66%
|Consumer Defense
|6.57%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|13.47%
|Energy
|6.36%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|10.61%
|Real Estate
|5.91%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|15.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.47%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|95.96%
|Communication Services
|0.34%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|81.65%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|96.30%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|98.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASIMX % Rank
|US
|82.68%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|92.76%
|Non US
|12.82%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|6.73%
|ASIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.19%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|48.81%
|Management Fee
|0.79%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|47.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|63.72%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|11.37%
|ASIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ASIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ASIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.53%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|53.92%
|ASIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASIMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|95.96%
|ASIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ASIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASIMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.02%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|74.40%
|ASIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
George Dai, Ph.D. is Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager of Weatherbie Capital, LLC. George is a Portfolio Manager on the Weatherbie Specialized Growth Strategy, the Weatherbie Long/Short Strategy, the Alger Dynamic Opportunities Strategy and the Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth Strategy. Additionally, he maintains research responsibilities in the diversified business services, healthcare, and technology areas. George joined Weatherbie Capital in March 2001 and has 22 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Weatherbie, he was an equity analyst with 1838 Investment Advisors. George received his M.B.A. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, (Director’s List), and his Ph.D. in chemistry from Johns Hopkins University. Previously, he earned a B.S. from the University of Science and Technology of China and was a pharmaceutical research scientist at Procter & Gamble. George is a prized Bridge player, and he holds four U.S. patents. George was issued the Certificate in ESG Investing by the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Josh Bennett, CFA is Chief Operating Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager of Weatherbie Capital, LLC. Josh is a Portfolio Manager on the Weatherbie Specialized Growth Strategy, the Weatherbie Long/Short Strategy, the Alger Dynamic Opportunities Strategy and the Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth Strategy. He also has research responsibilities in the consumer, industrials, technology and diversified business services areas. Josh joined Weatherbie Capital in July 2007 and has 21 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Weatherbie, he was an Equity Research Analyst at MFS Investment Management in Boston where he focused on the Aerospace/Defense and Transportation sectors. Josh also has previous experience with Fidelity Investments as a High Yield research associate. Josh received his M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth (Edward Tuck Scholar with Distinction) and he earned a B.A. in Economics (Summa Cum Laude) from Wheaton College (IL). Josh is a CFA charterholder and is a member of both the CFA Society Boston and the CFA Institute. Josh was issued the Certificate in ESG Investing by the CFA Society United Kingdom. He is a Trustee at Lexington Christian Academy (Lexington, MA) and a member of the Investment Committee of Christian Camps & Conferences.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Ed Minn, CFA is Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager on the Weatherbie Specialized Growth Strategy, the Alger Weatherbie Select 15 Strategy and the Weatherbie Growth Strategy. Ed is also Research Analyst on the Weatherbie Specialized Growth and Weatherbie Long/Short Strategies. His research responsibilities are in the consumer, media & communications, diversified business services, information services and technology areas. Ed joined Weatherbie Capital in December 2013 and has 15 years of investing experience. Prior to joining the firm, he spent five years as a research analyst at Vinik Asset Management, LP, where he focused on the technology sector. He began his investment career at Raymond James & Associates, Inc. where he worked as a research associate covering energy stocks. Ed received his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with High Honors. Ed also holds a B.S. in economics from Duke University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude. Ed is a CFA charterholder and is a member of both the CFA Society Boston and the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...