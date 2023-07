Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund's net assets in equity securities; and

■ in the securities of companies located in at least three different countries, including the U.S.

We invest principally in equity securities such as common stocks, warrants and rights of U.S. and foreign issuers of any market capitalization. We will invest at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets, as determined in our reasonable discretion, in issuers that maintain their principal place of business, trade their securities, or conduct a significant portion of their principal business activities outside the U.S. Issuers will be deemed to have conducted a significant portion of their principal business activities outside of the U.S. if the issuer derived at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside of the U.S. or that have at least 50% of their assets in countries outside of the U.S. From time to time, the Fund may be below this 40% level (but is not expected to fall below 30%) if the portfolio managers, in their discretion, determine that market conditions warrant such lower level of investment. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may include investments through ADRs and similar investments.