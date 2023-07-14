Absolute, the Fund’s investment adviser, believes that there are important benefits that come from investing through skilled asset managers whose strategies, when combined, seek to provide attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns, with lower volatility and low sensitivity to traditional market measures. To this end, Absolute selects for the Fund one or more asset managers (“Subadvisers”) whose investment strategies seek to provide a different source of risk and return relative to traditional market indices over a complete market cycle. An investment strategy employing multiple subadvisers is commonly referred to as a “multi-manager” strategy. The Fund may obtain exposure to a Subadviser’s strategy by investing in a registered investment company whose portfolio is managed by the Subadviser pursuant to the strategy.

Absolute has responsibility for allocating Fund assets across strategies and investment styles that Absolute believes are complementary and, when combined, will produce long-term risk-adjusted returns. Absolute considers long-term risk-adjusted investment returns to be those that do not incur a permanent loss of capital over a full market cycle. Although the Fund is not a hedge fund, such strategies are more commonly associated with hedge funds. These strategies may attempt to exploit disparities or inefficiencies in markets, geographical areas, or companies; take advantage of security mispricings or anticipated price movements; and/or benefit from cyclical themes and relationships or special situations and events (such as spin-offs or reorganizations). Such strategies may have low sensitivity to traditional markets because they seek investment opportunities and risks that do not correlate with traditional markets.

Absolute selects the Fund’s Subadvisers and determines the portion of the Fund’s assets to be allocated to each Subadviser. Absolute reviews a range of factors (e.g., investment process) when evaluating each Subadviser and its appropriate asset allocation. Absolute may direct a Subadviser to reduce or limit its investment in certain assets or asset classes in order to achieve the desired composition of the Fund’s portfolio. Absolute retains the discretion to invest the Fund’s assets in securities and other instruments directly. Absolute also has the discretion to remove Subadvisers and, subject to board approval, add Subadvisers at any time. The Subadvisers pursue one or more of the following investment strategies:

Opportunistic and Long-Biased Equity Strategies seek to capitalize on undervalued equity securities (common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, warrants, rights and sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”)) or on positive market trends and, therefore, typically invests in a variety of securities markets, industries, company sizes, or geographical areas. Strategies may be managed for absolute return and typically utilize short sales, options and futures and forward contracts to implement selective hedging and manage risk exposure. Strategies may also focus on special situations or events, including distressed equities.

Long/Short Equity or Market Neutral Strategies attempt to neutralize exposure to general domestic market risk by primarily investing in common stocks that are undervalued and short selling stocks that are considered to be overvalued. Strategies may attempt to realize a valuation discrepancy in the relationship between multiple securities (relative value or value arbitrage), or may utilize quantitative factors to measure investment attractiveness among securities. Long/Short Equity includes the broad ability to invest in stocks both long and short. Long exposure to a security means the holder of the position owns the security and will profit if the price of the security increases. A short position generally involves the sale of a security that the Fund has borrowed (but does not own) with the expectation that the price of the security will decrease in value, enabling the Fund to repurchase the security later at the lower price. Longs and shorts may be directly related to one another or independent from each other. Equity Market Neutral is a strategy that commits to maintaining a certain balance of long and shorts. This could mean equal parts long and short to keep the net exposure at or near zero, or it could mean a slightly variable amount long and shorts to keep the strategy beta at zero.

Convertible Arbitrage Strategies seek to take advantage of the pricing inefficiencies of the embedded option in a convertible bond. Convertible arbitrage involves purchasing a portfolio of convertible securities, generally convertible bonds, and hedging a portion of the equity risk by selling short the underlying common stock. The Adviser typically utilizes futures, options and credit default swaps in order to seek to manage interest rate exposures and employ leverage to increase returns. Leverage means obtaining investment exposure in excess of the Fund’s net assets, which creates the potential for magnified gains or losses. See “Leverage Risk,” below, for more information about the risks of leverage.

Long/Short Hedged Equity Strategies invest in securities believed to be undervalued or offer high growth opportunities while also attempting to minimize overall market risk or take advantage of an anticipated decline in the price of an overvalued company or index by using short sales, futures or options. Strategies may use futures or options to hedge risk, increase or reduce the Fund's investment exposure or obtain leverage. Hedged Equity refers to a strategy that generally contains a number of long investments but also certain other securities (cash, shorts, derivatives) designed to mitigate a certain risk(s) embedded in those longs.

Fixed Income, Long/Short Credit and Distressed Debt Strategies invest primarily in debt securities of domestic and foreign governments, agencies, and companies of all maturities and qualities, including high yield “junk bonds”, bank loans and other defaulted debt securities, convertible bonds, preferred stock, Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”), and emerging market debt or exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in such securities. The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities and other mortgage related securities (“Mortgage Related Securities”). Certain Mortgage Related Securities in which the Fund invests may be rated below investment grade (i.e., junk bonds) or unrated, under performing securities. Indebtedness of borrowers whose creditworthiness is poor involves substantially greater risks and may be highly speculative.

The Fund invests, long and short, in both short-term and long-term debt, and is not limited as to the maturities or quality of the corporate debt securities in which it invests. Strategies may utilize credit default swaps to create short positions when a Subadviser anticipates a decline in the price of an overvalued security. The Fund may also purchase credit default swaps to enhance total return and lower volatility and may utilize treasury futures to manage interest rate risk.

Strategies typically involve leverage and hedging through the use of ETFs, futures, credit default swaps, options on swaps, equities (and related equity options), total return swaps, short sales, or committed term reverse repurchase

facilities, among other instrument types that the Subadviser believes may enhance total return. In connection with these strategies, the Fund may act as a buyer or seller of credit default swaps.

Non-Principal Strategies Pursuant to any of the above-described strategies, the Fund may trade frequently and may invest in a wide range of instruments, markets and asset classes in domestic and foreign markets. Investments generally include equity securities, fixed income securities and derivatives.

● The Fund may invest in equity securities of issuers of any market capitalization in the U.S. or abroad, including convertible, private placement/restricted, initial public offering (“IPOs”) and emerging market securities, with certain exposures to non-U.S. issuers obtained through investments in ADRs. The Fund may invest in pooled investment vehicles, including ETFs and other registered investment companies sponsored by Absolute and managed by Subadvisers pursuant to the strategies described above.

● The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality and maturity, including those with fixed or variable terms and those of defaulted/distressed issuers and bank loans. These securities can be rated below investment grade (i.e., “junk bonds”) and thus rated below Baa3 by Moody’s, BBB- by S&P or BBB- by Fitch Ratings Ltd. or unrated and securities in default.