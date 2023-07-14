Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.0%
1 yr return
15.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$123 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.7%
Expense Ratio 1.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 91.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ASEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-13.6%
|140.9%
|49.66%
|1 Yr
|15.5%
|-34.1%
|199.4%
|10.58%
|3 Yr
|8.5%*
|-21.8%
|37.6%
|34.44%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-23.6%
|9.4%
|38.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.6%
|15.4%
|43.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|ASEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.2%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|42.20%
|2021
|4.8%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|51.31%
|2020
|5.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|17.77%
|2019
|6.5%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|3.15%
|2018
|N/A
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|Period
|ASEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|47.44%
|1 Yr
|15.5%
|-34.1%
|199.4%
|10.07%
|3 Yr
|8.5%*
|-21.8%
|37.6%
|33.51%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-23.6%
|10.7%
|13.12%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|15.4%
|41.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|ASEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.2%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|42.20%
|2021
|4.8%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|51.31%
|2020
|5.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|17.77%
|2019
|6.5%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|3.15%
|2018
|N/A
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|N/A
|ASEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASEFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|123 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|79.46%
|Number of Holdings
|85
|2
|2519
|76.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23.5 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|73.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.70%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|46.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASEFX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.00%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|56.46%
|Cash
|2.00%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|42.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|91.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|89.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|91.67%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|91.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASEFX % Rank
|Healthcare
|18.05%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|4.81%
|Technology
|16.78%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|20.62%
|Industrials
|15.47%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|65.12%
|Financial Services
|14.04%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|80.58%
|Energy
|9.33%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|7.22%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.04%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|79.04%
|Real Estate
|6.93%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|55.84%
|Utilities
|3.13%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|29.21%
|Consumer Defense
|2.66%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|79.55%
|Basic Materials
|2.42%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|94.85%
|Communication Services
|2.16%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|64.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASEFX % Rank
|US
|96.87%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|42.18%
|Non US
|1.13%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|69.05%
|ASEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.03%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|53.97%
|Management Fee
|0.83%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|71.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.94%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|ASEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ASEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ASEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|91.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|83.47%
|ASEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASEFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.76%
|92.87%
|ASEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ASEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASEFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.06%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|56.95%
|ASEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 26, 2013
8.77
8.8%
GREGORY J. RYAN, CFA Greg is portfolio manager of the Small Cap Select Strategy and related separate account strategies. He joined the Small Cap Select Team in 2013. In addition, he is a senior research analyst for the Small Cap Growth Opportunities Team, specializing in the industrials sector. Greg began working in the financial industry in 1998. Prior to joining the firm in 2007, he was a small-cap equity analyst for industrials, financials, and healthcare for Gabelli Woodland Partners. Greg has also worked as a financial analyst manager with U.S. Bank and as a securities specialist/financial analyst with Fiduciary Counseling. Greg received a B.S. in finance from Winona State University and an M.B.A. in finance from the University of St. Thomas. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2019
3.2
3.2%
JON A. LOTH, CFA Jon is the co-manager of the Small Cap Growth Opportunities Strategy and related institutional portfolios. He joined the team managing Small Cap Growth Opportunities in 2007. He previously was an equity research analyst covering the healthcare sector for the same team. Jon began working in the financial industry in 1994. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, he was an equity analyst covering healthcare and consumer-oriented stocks for large-, mid- and small-cap growth portfolios at Sit Investment Associates. Jon also served four years as the manager of Sit Investment’s domestic equity trading desk. He received a B.S. in finance from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management. Jon holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
