Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks of small-capitalization companies. Small-capitalization companies are defined as companies that have market capitalizations within the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 2000 ® Index on the last business day of the month in which its most recent reconstitution was completed. Reconstitution of the index currently is completed in June of each year. On June 30, 2021, the range of the index was $76 million to $29.1 billion.

In selecting stocks, the Fund’s sub-adviser invests in companies that it believes meet one or more of the following criteria:

· Attractively valued relative to other companies in the same industry or market.

· Strong or improving cash flows, revenue and earnings growth, or other fundamentals.

· An identifiable catalyst that could increase the value of the company’s stock over the next one or two years.

The Fund’s sub-adviser will generally sell a stock if the stock hits its price target, the company’s fundamentals or competitive position significantly deteriorate, or if a better alternative exists in the marketplace.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in non-dollar denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets, collectively, in non-dollar denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers and in dollar-denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers that are either listed on a U.S. stock exchange or represented by depositary receipts that may or may not be sponsored by a domestic bank. Up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in equity securities of emerging market issuers.