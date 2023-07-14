Home
Trending ETFs

ASEFX (Mutual Fund)

ASEFX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

15.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$123 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 91.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ASEFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Small Cap Select Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregory Ryan

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks of small-capitalization companies. Small-capitalization companies are defined as companies that have market capitalizations within the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 2000® Index on the last business day of the month in which its most recent reconstitution was completed. Reconstitution of the index currently is completed in June of each year. On June 30, 2021, the range of the index was $76 million to $29.1 billion. 
In selecting stocks, the Fund’s sub-adviser invests in companies that it believes meet one or more of the following criteria: 
·Attractively valued relative to other companies in the same industry or market. 
·Strong or improving cash flows, revenue and earnings growth, or other fundamentals. 
·An identifiable catalyst that could increase the value of the company’s stock over the next one or two years. 
The Fund’s sub-adviser will generally sell a stock if the stock hits its price target, the company’s fundamentals or competitive position significantly deteriorate, or if a better alternative exists in the marketplace. 
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in non-dollar denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets, collectively, in non-dollar denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers and in dollar-denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers that are either listed on a U.S. stock exchange or represented by depositary receipts that may or may not be sponsored by a domestic bank. Up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in equity securities of emerging market issuers. 
The Fund may utilize options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts (“derivatives”). The Fund may use these derivatives to manage market or business risk, enhance the Fund’s return, or hedge against adverse movements in currency exchange rates. 
Read More

ASEFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -13.6% 140.9% 49.66%
1 Yr 15.5% -34.1% 199.4% 10.58%
3 Yr 8.5%* -21.8% 37.6% 34.44%
5 Yr -0.6%* -23.6% 9.4% 38.67%
10 Yr N/A* -11.6% 15.4% 43.65%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -59.3% 118.2% 42.20%
2021 4.8% -17.3% 18.6% 51.31%
2020 5.4% -21.2% 28.2% 17.77%
2019 6.5% -17.9% 8.4% 3.15%
2018 N/A -20.0% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -17.6% 140.9% 47.44%
1 Yr 15.5% -34.1% 199.4% 10.07%
3 Yr 8.5%* -21.8% 37.6% 33.51%
5 Yr 3.2%* -23.6% 10.7% 13.12%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.4% 41.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -59.3% 118.2% 42.20%
2021 4.8% -17.3% 18.6% 51.31%
2020 5.4% -21.2% 28.2% 17.77%
2019 6.5% -17.9% 8.4% 3.15%
2018 N/A -19.9% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ASEFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ASEFX Category Low Category High ASEFX % Rank
Net Assets 123 M 1.48 M 120 B 79.46%
Number of Holdings 85 2 2519 76.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 23.5 M 213 K 4.6 B 73.81%
Weighting of Top 10 16.70% 2.8% 101.7% 46.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Northern Oil & Gas Inc 1.96%
  2. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.92%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.92%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.92%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.92%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.92%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.92%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.92%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.92%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ASEFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.00% 25.32% 100.32% 56.46%
Cash 		2.00% -79.10% 74.68% 42.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 91.33%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 89.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 91.67%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 91.67%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASEFX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.05% 0.00% 26.53% 4.81%
Technology 		16.78% 0.00% 54.70% 20.62%
Industrials 		15.47% 2.46% 37.42% 65.12%
Financial Services 		14.04% 0.00% 35.52% 80.58%
Energy 		9.33% 0.00% 37.72% 7.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.04% 0.99% 47.79% 79.04%
Real Estate 		6.93% 0.00% 29.43% 55.84%
Utilities 		3.13% 0.00% 18.58% 29.21%
Consumer Defense 		2.66% 0.00% 18.87% 79.55%
Basic Materials 		2.42% 0.00% 18.66% 94.85%
Communication Services 		2.16% 0.00% 14.85% 64.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASEFX % Rank
US 		96.87% 24.89% 100.00% 42.18%
Non US 		1.13% 0.00% 36.31% 69.05%

ASEFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ASEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.01% 13.16% 53.97%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.00% 1.50% 71.38%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 21.94%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

ASEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ASEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ASEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 91.00% 1.00% 314.00% 83.47%

ASEFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ASEFX Category Low Category High ASEFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.76% 92.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ASEFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ASEFX Category Low Category High ASEFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.06% -2.40% 2.49% 56.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ASEFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ASEFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregory Ryan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 26, 2013

8.77

8.8%

GREGORY J. RYAN, CFA Greg is portfolio manager of the Small Cap Select Strategy and related separate account strategies. He joined the Small Cap Select Team in 2013. In addition, he is a senior research analyst for the Small Cap Growth Opportunities Team, specializing in the industrials sector. Greg began working in the financial industry in 1998. Prior to joining the firm in 2007, he was a small-cap equity analyst for industrials, financials, and healthcare for Gabelli Woodland Partners. Greg has also worked as a financial analyst manager with U.S. Bank and as a securities specialist/financial analyst with Fiduciary Counseling. Greg received a B.S. in finance from Winona State University and an M.B.A. in finance from the University of St. Thomas. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota.

Jon Loth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2019

3.2

3.2%

JON A. LOTH, CFA Jon is the co-manager of the Small Cap Growth Opportunities Strategy and related institutional portfolios. He joined the team managing Small Cap Growth Opportunities in 2007. He previously was an equity research analyst covering the healthcare sector for the same team. Jon began working in the financial industry in 1994. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, he was an equity analyst covering healthcare and consumer-oriented stocks for large-, mid- and small-cap growth portfolios at Sit Investment Associates. Jon also served four years as the manager of Sit Investment’s domestic equity trading desk. He received a B.S. in finance from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management. Jon holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

