Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$547 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ASDTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in debt securities issued by public and private companies, which are rated below investment grade (rated Ba or below by Moody’s or BB or below by S&P or Fitch, or if unrated, determined by the fund’s subadviser to be of comparable quality) (sometimes referred to as “high-yield securities” or “junk bonds”), while maintaining an average duration of less than three years, and in derivatives and other synthetic instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such debt securities. Derivatives transactions may have the effect of either magnifying or limiting the fund’s gains and losses. To illustrate the effects of changes in interest rates on a portfolio with a similar average duration, generally, a portfolio with an average duration of three years would be expected to fall approximately 3% if interest rates rose by one percentage point.

The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in bank loans. The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in non-U.S. securities, which will typically be U.S. dollar-denominated but may also include securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies. The fund will invest less than 10% of its net assets in securities rated CCC or below by Standard and Poor’s.

The fund invests in high yield securities and bank loans, seeking to generate investment income while protecting from adverse market conditions and prioritizing capital preservation.

The portfolio managers apply a disciplined investment approach, making use of fundamental research, to construct a portfolio for investment. The subadviser uses an investment process that focuses on adding value through issue selection, sector/industry selection and opportunistic trading. The fund will generally overweight those sectors and industries where the subadviser identifies well-valued companies whose business profiles are viewed to be improving. In selecting specific debt instruments for investment, the portfolio managers may look to such factors as the issuer’s creditworthiness, the investment’s yield in relation to its credit quality and the investment’s relative value in relation to the high yield market. The portfolio managers seek to construct a portfolio with lower volatility than the broader high yield market in part through the fund’s approach to duration and credit quality. The portfolio managers may sell a security for a variety of reasons, such as to invest in a company offering superior investment opportunities.

The fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts, warrants and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.

ASDTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ASDTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ASDTX Category Low Category High ASDTX % Rank
Net Assets 547 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 100 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 135 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 24.68% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PBF HOLDING CO LLC 2.98%
  2. CVR ENERGY INC 2.87%
  3. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund 2.68%
  4. SHIFT4 PAYMENTS LLC/FIN 2.63%
  5. MILLENNIUM ESCROW CORP 2.51%
  6. LSB INDUSTRIES 2.47%
  7. BREAD FINANCIAL HLDGS 2.27%
  8. PBF LOGISTICS LP/FINANCE 2.17%
  9. DISH DBS CORP 2.13%
  10. CONNECT FINCO SARL/CONNE 1.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ASDTX % Rank
Bonds 		96.11% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.89% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASDTX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		2.68% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASDTX % Rank
US 		96.11% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

ASDTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ASDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

ASDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

ASDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ASDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

ASDTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ASDTX Category Low Category High ASDTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ASDTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ASDTX Category Low Category High ASDTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ASDTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

ASDTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

