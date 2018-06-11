The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in debt securities issued by public and private companies, which are rated below investment grade (rated Ba or below by Moody’s or BB or below by S&P or Fitch, or if unrated, determined by the fund’s subadviser to be of comparable quality) (sometimes referred to as “high-yield securities” or “junk bonds”), while maintaining an average duration of less than three years, and in derivatives and other synthetic instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such debt securities. Derivatives transactions may have the effect of either magnifying or limiting the fund’s gains and losses. To illustrate the effects of changes in interest rates on a portfolio with a similar average duration, generally, a portfolio with an average duration of three years would be expected to fall approximately 3% if interest rates rose by one percentage point.

The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in bank loans. The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in non-U.S. securities, which will typically be U.S. dollar-denominated but may also include securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies. The fund will invest less than 10% of its net assets in securities rated CCC or below by Standard and Poor’s.

The fund invests in high yield securities and bank loans, seeking to generate investment income while protecting from adverse market conditions and prioritizing capital preservation.

The portfolio managers apply a disciplined investment approach, making use of fundamental research, to construct a portfolio for investment. The subadviser uses an investment process that focuses on adding value through issue selection, sector/industry selection and opportunistic trading. The fund will generally overweight those sectors and industries where the subadviser identifies well-valued companies whose business profiles are viewed to be improving. In selecting specific debt instruments for investment, the portfolio managers may look to such factors as the issuer’s creditworthiness, the investment’s yield in relation to its credit quality and the investment’s relative value in relation to the high yield market. The portfolio managers seek to construct a portfolio with lower volatility than the broader high yield market in part through the fund’s approach to duration and credit quality. The portfolio managers may sell a security for a variety of reasons, such as to invest in a company offering superior investment opportunities.

The fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts, warrants and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.