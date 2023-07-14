Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$558 M
Holdings in Top 10
7.3%
Expense Ratio 1.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in securities that the Fund’s sub-advisor, Hartford Investment Management Company (“HIMCO” or the “Sub-Advisor”), considers to be attractive, based on current and historical yield and total return. The Fund has an investment policy whereby at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested, under normal circumstances, in fixed income instruments. This policy may be changed by the Board of Trustees without shareholder approval. The Fund normally invests at least 65% of its total assets in “investment grade” securities. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in non-investment grade securities (often called “junk bonds”), as well as bank loans and loan participation interests. “Investment grade” quality securities and instruments refer to securities or other instruments that are rated at the time of purchase within the four highest categories assigned by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) (“Aaa”, “Aa”, “A” or “Baa”), Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) (“AAA”, “AA”, “A” or “BBB”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”) (“AAA”, “AA”, “A” or “BBB”) or are unrated securities or other instruments that are judged by the Sub-Advisor to be of comparable credit quality to securities rated within these four highest categories. In the case of “split-rated” securities or loans (i.e., securities or loans assigned non-equivalent credit quality ratings, such as Baa by Moody’s but BB by S&P or Aa by Moody’s and AA by S&P but B by Fitch), the Sub-Advisor will determine whether a particular security or loan is considered investment grade or below-investment grade for the Fund as follows: (a) if all three credit rating agencies have rated a security or loan, the median credit rating will be used for this determination; (b) if only two credit rating agencies have rated a security, the lower (e.g., most conservative) credit rating will be used; and (c) if only one credit rating agency has rated a security that agency’s rating is used. The Fund will normally maintain a dollar weighted average duration and an average maturity (as measured by a weighted average life calculation) of less than 3 years. The weighted average life of the Fund is the average time to receipt of principal of each security weighted by such security’s respective contribution to the total market value of the Fund, including principal and accrued interest. The Fund’s permitted investments include, but are not limited to, corporate securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, mortgage related securities, collateralized loan obligations, sovereign debt securities, emerging market securities, municipal securities, and securities issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in the securities of foreign issuers and may trade securities actively. The Fund’s investments will be U.S. dollar denominated. The Fund may make significant investments in certain sectors or group of sectors from time to time. The Fund may utilize derivatives, such as swaps, futures and options for hedging purposes.
In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Advisor uses a top-down, bottom-up approach, combining macro analysis of market and economic trends and individual security analysis.
|Period
|ASDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|40.61%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-5.0%
|6.6%
|55.46%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-2.9%
|10.5%
|73.11%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|59.79%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ASDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.3%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|84.62%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|72.56%
|2020
|0.1%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|50.72%
|2019
|0.5%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|12.82%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|91.18%
|Period
|ASDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-3.2%
|2.8%
|32.31%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-5.0%
|3.1%
|41.05%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-2.9%
|10.5%
|72.20%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-11.0%
|2.6%
|40.98%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ASDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.3%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|84.62%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|72.56%
|2020
|0.1%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|50.72%
|2019
|0.6%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|12.82%
|2018
|0.0%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|24.12%
|ASDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASDCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|558 M
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|66.38%
|Number of Holdings
|429
|1
|3396
|38.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|44.2 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|67.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.30%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|90.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASDCX % Rank
|Bonds
|82.08%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|49.12%
|Cash
|10.30%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|57.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|6.92%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|17.98%
|Other
|0.69%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|6.58%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|95.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASDCX % Rank
|Corporate
|61.69%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|11.84%
|Securitized
|26.58%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|48.25%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.37%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.21%
|Government
|0.81%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.21%
|Municipal
|0.55%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|25.88%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|94.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASDCX % Rank
|US
|64.51%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|50.88%
|Non US
|17.57%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|26.75%
|ASDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.59%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|3.67%
|Management Fee
|0.38%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|83.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|100.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|50.52%
|ASDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|0.25%
|1.00%
|85.71%
|ASDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|25.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ASDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|14.66%
|ASDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASDCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.22%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|89.91%
|ASDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ASDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASDCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.19%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|75.11%
|ASDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 23, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2014
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2014
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Shannon is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager on the Multi-Sector Portfolio Management Team and joined HIMCO in 2006. She manages short to intermediate duration multi-sector portfolios as well as liquidity pools, enhanced cash portfolios, LIBOR and limited duration portfolios. Prior to this, Shannon was an analyst in the Capital Markets group where she supported both HIMCO-issued CDOs and The Hartford’s CDO investments. Shannon received her BS in Accounting from Bryant University and is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Robert Crusha, CFA – Robert is a Senior Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager on HIMCO’s Multi-Sector Portfolio Management Team where he is responsible for the management of short to intermediate duration multi-sector portfolios. He also has responsibility for the management of liquidity pools, enhanced cash portfolios, LIBOR and limited duration portfolios. Robert earned his BS in Applied Economics with Geography from the University of Plymouth, England and his MBA from the University of Hartford. He is also a CFA charter holder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.58
|0.13
