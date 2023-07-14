Home
ASDCX (Mutual Fund)

AAM/HIMCO Short Duration Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.78 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
Inst (ASDIX) Primary A (ASDAX) C (ASDCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AAM/HIMCO Short Duration Fund

ASDCX | Fund

$9.78

$558 M

3.22%

$0.32

1.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$558 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AAM/HIMCO Short Duration Fund

ASDCX | Fund

$9.78

$558 M

3.22%

$0.32

1.59%

ASDCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AAM/HIMCO Short Duration Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AAM
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Shannon Carbray

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in securities that the Fund’s sub-advisor, Hartford Investment Management Company (“HIMCO” or the “Sub-Advisor”), considers to be attractive, based on current and historical yield and total return. The Fund has an investment policy whereby at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested, under normal circumstances, in fixed income instruments. This policy may be changed by the Board of Trustees without shareholder approval. The Fund normally invests at least 65% of its total assets in “investment grade” securities. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in non-investment grade securities (often called “junk bonds”), as well as bank loans and loan participation interests. “Investment grade” quality securities and instruments refer to securities or other instruments that are rated at the time of purchase within the four highest categories assigned by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) (“Aaa”, “Aa”, “A” or “Baa”), Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) (“AAA”, “AA”, “A” or “BBB”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”) (“AAA”, “AA”, “A” or “BBB”) or are unrated securities or other instruments that are judged by the Sub-Advisor to be of comparable credit quality to securities rated within these four highest categories. In the case of “split-rated” securities or loans (i.e., securities or loans assigned non-equivalent credit quality ratings, such as Baa by Moody’s but BB by S&P or Aa by Moody’s and AA by S&P but B by Fitch), the Sub-Advisor will determine whether a particular security or loan is considered investment grade or below-investment grade for the Fund as follows: (a) if all three credit rating agencies have rated a security or loan, the median credit rating will be used for this determination; (b) if only two credit rating agencies have rated a security, the lower (e.g., most conservative) credit rating will be used; and (c) if only one credit rating agency has rated a security that agency’s rating is used. The Fund will normally maintain a dollar weighted average duration and an average maturity (as measured by a weighted average life calculation) of less than 3 years. The weighted average life of the Fund is the average time to receipt of principal of each security weighted by such security’s respective contribution to the total market value of the Fund, including principal and accrued interest. The Fund’s permitted investments include, but are not limited to, corporate securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, mortgage related securities, collateralized loan obligations, sovereign debt securities, emerging market securities, municipal securities, and securities issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in the securities of foreign issuers and may trade securities actively. The Fund’s investments will be U.S. dollar denominated. The Fund may make significant investments in certain sectors or group of sectors from time to time. The Fund may utilize derivatives, such as swaps, futures and options for hedging purposes.

In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Advisor uses a top-down, bottom-up approach, combining macro analysis of market and economic trends and individual security analysis.

Read More

ASDCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -1.1% 3.6% 40.61%
1 Yr 0.6% -5.0% 6.6% 55.46%
3 Yr -0.7%* -2.9% 10.5% 73.11%
5 Yr -0.3%* -11.3% 2.3% 59.79%
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.3% -6.3% 2.3% 84.62%
2021 -0.3% -1.1% 21.9% 72.56%
2020 0.1% -21.0% 1.0% 50.72%
2019 0.5% -0.3% 2.6% 12.82%
2018 -0.3% -12.9% 1.0% 91.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -3.2% 2.8% 32.31%
1 Yr 0.6% -5.0% 3.1% 41.05%
3 Yr -0.7%* -2.9% 10.5% 72.20%
5 Yr -0.1%* -11.0% 2.6% 40.98%
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.3% -6.3% 2.3% 84.62%
2021 -0.3% -1.1% 21.9% 72.56%
2020 0.1% -21.0% 1.0% 50.72%
2019 0.6% -0.3% 2.6% 12.82%
2018 0.0% -12.9% 1.0% 24.12%

NAV & Total Return History

ASDCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ASDCX Category Low Category High ASDCX % Rank
Net Assets 558 M 24.5 K 27.9 B 66.38%
Number of Holdings 429 1 3396 38.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 44.2 M -200 M 16.1 B 67.54%
Weighting of Top 10 7.30% 2.6% 103.2% 90.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.38% 4.96%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 2.38% 2.51%
  3. The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0.57% 0.86%
  4. ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE TRUST I LLC 2.92% 0.83%
  5. Morgan Stanley 2.63% 0.83%
  6. Royal Bank of Canada 0.46% 0.82%
  7. UBS AG, London Branch 0.47% 0.82%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.88% 0.81%
  9. ING Groep N.V. 1.37% 0.80%
  10. The Charles Schwab Corporation 0.77% 0.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ASDCX % Rank
Bonds 		82.08% 0.00% 123.41% 49.12%
Cash 		10.30% -24.02% 100.00% 57.89%
Convertible Bonds 		6.92% 0.00% 15.25% 17.98%
Other 		0.69% -10.38% 3.22% 6.58%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 95.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 93.86%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASDCX % Rank
Corporate 		61.69% 0.00% 99.91% 11.84%
Securitized 		26.58% 0.00% 100.00% 48.25%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.37% 0.00% 100.00% 59.21%
Government 		0.81% 0.00% 100.00% 59.21%
Municipal 		0.55% 0.00% 70.39% 25.88%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 94.30%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASDCX % Rank
US 		64.51% 0.00% 100.00% 50.88%
Non US 		17.57% 0.00% 49.76% 26.75%

ASDCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ASDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.59% 0.08% 18.10% 3.67%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 1.19% 83.84%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 100.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 50.52%

Sales Fees

ASDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.25% 1.00% 85.71%

Trading Fees

ASDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 25.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ASDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 369.54% 14.66%

ASDCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ASDCX Category Low Category High ASDCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.22% 0.00% 5.90% 89.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ASDCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ASDCX Category Low Category High ASDCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.19% -1.30% 14.86% 75.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ASDCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ASDCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Shannon Carbray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Shannon is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager on the Multi-Sector Portfolio Management Team and joined HIMCO in 2006. She manages short to intermediate duration multi-sector portfolios as well as liquidity pools, enhanced cash portfolios, LIBOR and limited duration portfolios. Prior to this, Shannon was an analyst in the Capital Markets group where she supported both HIMCO-issued CDOs and The Hartford’s CDO investments. Shannon received her BS in Accounting from Bryant University and is also a CFA charterholder.

Robert Crusha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Robert Crusha, CFA – Robert is a Senior Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager on HIMCO’s Multi-Sector Portfolio Management Team where he is responsible for the management of short to intermediate duration multi-sector portfolios. He also has responsibility for the management of liquidity pools, enhanced cash portfolios, LIBOR and limited duration portfolios. Robert earned his BS in Applied Economics with Geography from the University of Plymouth, England and his MBA from the University of Hartford. He is also a CFA charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.58 0.13

