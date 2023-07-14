The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in securities that the Fund’s sub-advisor, Hartford Investment Management Company (“HIMCO” or the “Sub-Advisor”), considers to be attractive, based on current and historical yield and total return. The Fund has an investment policy whereby at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested, under normal circumstances, in fixed income instruments. This policy may be changed by the Board of Trustees without shareholder approval. The Fund normally invests at least 65% of its total assets in “investment grade” securities. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in non-investment grade securities (often called “junk bonds”), as well as bank loans and loan participation interests. “Investment grade” quality securities and instruments refer to securities or other instruments that are rated at the time of purchase within the four highest categories assigned by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) (“Aaa”, “Aa”, “A” or “Baa”), Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) (“AAA”, “AA”, “A” or “BBB”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”) (“AAA”, “AA”, “A” or “BBB”) or are unrated securities or other instruments that are judged by the Sub-Advisor to be of comparable credit quality to securities rated within these four highest categories. In the case of “split-rated” securities or loans (i.e., securities or loans assigned non-equivalent credit quality ratings, such as Baa by Moody’s but BB by S&P or Aa by Moody’s and AA by S&P but B by Fitch), the Sub-Advisor will determine whether a particular security or loan is considered investment grade or below-investment grade for the Fund as follows: (a) if all three credit rating agencies have rated a security or loan, the median credit rating will be used for this determination; (b) if only two credit rating agencies have rated a security, the lower (e.g., most conservative) credit rating will be used; and (c) if only one credit rating agency has rated a security that agency’s rating is used. The Fund will normally maintain a dollar weighted average duration and an average maturity (as measured by a weighted average life calculation) of less than 3 years. The weighted average life of the Fund is the average time to receipt of principal of each security weighted by such security’s respective contribution to the total market value of the Fund, including principal and accrued interest. The Fund’s permitted investments include, but are not limited to, corporate securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, mortgage related securities, collateralized loan obligations, sovereign debt securities, emerging market securities, municipal securities, and securities issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in the securities of foreign issuers and may trade securities actively. The Fund’s investments will be U.S. dollar denominated. The Fund may make significant investments in certain sectors or group of sectors from time to time. The Fund may utilize derivatives, such as swaps, futures and options for hedging purposes.

In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Advisor uses a top-down, bottom-up approach, combining macro analysis of market and economic trends and individual security analysis.