American Century Small Company Fund

ASCQX | Fund

$14.36

$171 M

0.53%

$0.08

0.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

13.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$171 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 142.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

American Century Small Company Fund

ASCQX | Fund

$14.36

$171 M

0.53%

$0.08

0.66%

ASCQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Small Company Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    491837
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Rossi

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in stocks of smaller-capitalization U.S. companies. The portfolio managers consider small companies to be those that, at the time of investment, have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index. Though the market-capitalization and composition of the Russell 2000® Index are subject to change, as of September 30, 2022, the market-capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $10.8 billion. The portfolio managers use quantitative and qualitative management techniques in a multi-step process. First, the managers rank stocks, primarily smaller U.S. companies, from most attractive to least attractive based on an objective set of measures, including valuation, quality, growth, and sentiment. The portfolio managers then review the output of the quantitative model and also consider other factors, such as economic events, corporate announcements, risk management, transaction costs, and liquidity, to build a portfolio that they believe will provide a balance between risk and return.
The fund may invest in equity securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs).
The portfolio managers generally sell a stock when they believe it has become less attractive relative to other opportunities, its risk characteristics outweigh its return opportunity or specific events alter its prospects. 
The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.
Read More

ASCQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASCQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -13.6% 140.9% 31.23%
1 Yr 13.5% -34.1% 199.4% 22.35%
3 Yr 4.9%* -21.8% 37.6% 60.84%
5 Yr -2.8%* -23.6% 9.4% 51.75%
10 Yr 2.6%* -11.6% 15.4% 27.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASCQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -59.3% 118.2% 63.12%
2021 0.9% -17.3% 18.6% 74.35%
2020 5.0% -21.2% 28.2% 23.52%
2019 4.5% -17.9% 8.4% 63.33%
2018 -5.3% -20.0% 0.2% 61.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASCQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -17.6% 140.9% 30.55%
1 Yr 13.5% -34.1% 199.4% 20.65%
3 Yr 4.9%* -21.8% 37.6% 60.28%
5 Yr -2.8%* -23.6% 10.7% 58.56%
10 Yr 3.4%* -9.0% 15.4% 45.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASCQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -59.3% 118.2% 63.12%
2021 0.9% -17.3% 18.6% 74.35%
2020 5.0% -21.2% 28.2% 23.52%
2019 4.5% -17.9% 8.4% 63.33%
2018 -5.2% -19.9% 0.2% 72.95%

NAV & Total Return History

ASCQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ASCQX Category Low Category High ASCQX % Rank
Net Assets 171 M 1.48 M 120 B 72.84%
Number of Holdings 252 2 2519 40.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.5 M 213 K 4.6 B 77.21%
Weighting of Top 10 10.23% 2.8% 101.7% 72.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-Mini Russ 2000 Sep21 Xcme 20210917 3.36%
  2. E-Mini Russ 2000 Sep21 Xcme 20210917 3.36%
  3. E-Mini Russ 2000 Sep21 Xcme 20210917 3.36%
  4. E-Mini Russ 2000 Sep21 Xcme 20210917 3.36%
  5. E-Mini Russ 2000 Sep21 Xcme 20210917 3.36%
  6. E-Mini Russ 2000 Sep21 Xcme 20210917 3.36%
  7. E-Mini Russ 2000 Sep21 Xcme 20210917 3.36%
  8. E-Mini Russ 2000 Sep21 Xcme 20210917 3.36%
  9. E-Mini Russ 2000 Sep21 Xcme 20210917 3.36%
  10. E-Mini Russ 2000 Sep21 Xcme 20210917 3.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ASCQX % Rank
Stocks 		98.18% 25.32% 100.32% 50.34%
Cash 		1.82% -79.10% 74.68% 47.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 49.32%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 48.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 48.47%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 49.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASCQX % Rank
Industrials 		17.09% 2.46% 37.42% 50.17%
Technology 		16.46% 0.00% 54.70% 23.54%
Healthcare 		15.76% 0.00% 26.53% 28.35%
Financial Services 		14.29% 0.00% 35.52% 76.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.36% 0.99% 47.79% 60.31%
Energy 		9.45% 0.00% 37.72% 4.81%
Real Estate 		4.80% 0.00% 29.43% 75.43%
Communication Services 		4.11% 0.00% 14.85% 16.49%
Basic Materials 		3.67% 0.00% 18.66% 76.29%
Consumer Defense 		3.19% 0.00% 18.87% 73.20%
Utilities 		0.83% 0.00% 18.58% 84.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASCQX % Rank
US 		96.38% 24.89% 100.00% 47.96%
Non US 		1.80% 0.00% 36.31% 43.71%

ASCQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ASCQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.01% 13.16% 80.34%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 35.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

ASCQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ASCQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ASCQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 142.00% 1.00% 314.00% 93.63%

ASCQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ASCQX Category Low Category High ASCQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.53% 0.00% 37.76% 26.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ASCQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ASCQX Category Low Category High ASCQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.33% -2.40% 2.49% 36.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ASCQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ASCQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Rossi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2017

5.27

5.3%

Mr. Rossi, Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 2016. Prior to joining American Century Investments, he worked at RS Investments from 2012 to 2016, most recently as portfolio manager. He previously held the roles of analyst and quantitative analyst. He has a bachelor’s degree in Political Economies of Industrialized Societies from the University of California at Berkeley. He is a CFA charterholder and a received his Financial Risk Manager certification from the Global Association of Risk Professionals.

Guan Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Ms Wang, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst, joined American Century Investments in 2015 as an analyst and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2020. She has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Fudan University in China and a masters in finance from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is a CFA charterholder.

Arun Daniel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 23, 2022

0.1

0.1%

Arun is a Senior Fund Manager of the JOHCM US Small and Mid Cap Equity and the JOHCM Global Smaller Companies Strategies. He previously served as a Portfolio Manager at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (formerly Pyramis Global Advisors), a unit of Fidelity Investments. In that role, he managed the global consumer sector portfolio. Prior to assuming that role in 2007, Arun was Vice President and Sector Head for the consumer sector at ING Investment Management, North America, managing growth, value, and 130/30 portfolio strategies. He was a Senior Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager for the consumer sector of a hedge fund portfolio at Principled Capital Group, and had responsibility for fundamental sector research in the entertainment, gaming, lodging, leisure, and retail sectors. Arun has also served in senior management roles in the entertainment, retail, and resort divisions at Walt Disney Company. He has more than 15 years' experience in the investment industry and 25 years' experience related to the consumer sector. Arun holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Regent University and an advanced management studies in entertainment and hospitality management from Cornell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

