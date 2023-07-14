Home
ASCIX (Mutual Fund)

Angel Oak Strategic Credit Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.48 +0.01 +0.05%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Other (ASCIX) Primary

Angel Oak Strategic Credit Fund

ASCIX | Fund

$20.48

-

7.85%

$1.61

3.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

-2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

40.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Angel Oak Strategic Credit Fund

ASCIX | Fund

$20.48

-

7.85%

$1.61

3.36%

ASCIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 11.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Angel Oak Strategic Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Angel OAK Capital Advisors, LLC
  • Inception Date
    Dec 26, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    3768721
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Colin McBurnette

Fund Description

ASCIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -7.5% 18.6% 31.70%
1 Yr -2.9% -18.4% 21.8% 77.34%
3 Yr -1.3%* -23.6% 52.9% 22.66%
5 Yr -4.2%* -29.7% 29.4% 84.22%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -31.8% 18.4% 42.06%
2021 0.2% -14.3% 15.8% 17.58%
2020 -2.5% -20.2% 60.6% 93.79%
2019 0.1% -10.2% 3.6% 90.71%
2018 -0.5% -12.3% 0.7% 16.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -11.7% 18.6% 30.45%
1 Yr -2.9% -18.4% 38.5% 76.40%
3 Yr -1.3%* -23.6% 52.9% 23.00%
5 Yr -3.3%* -29.7% 30.2% 80.11%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -31.8% 18.4% 42.20%
2021 0.2% -14.3% 15.8% 17.58%
2020 -2.5% -20.2% 60.6% 93.79%
2019 0.3% -10.2% 3.6% 88.12%
2018 0.3% -12.3% 1.5% 4.74%

NAV & Total Return History

ASCIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ASCIX Category Low Category High ASCIX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 100 124 B N/A
Number of Holdings 64 2 8175 86.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.43 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 88.46%
Weighting of Top 10 40.11% 4.3% 105.0% 27.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GS MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES TRUST 3.43% 8.25%
  2. 4y Swap Future Mar18 5.35%
  3. 4y Swap Future Mar18 5.35%
  4. 4y Swap Future Mar18 5.35%
  5. 4y Swap Future Mar18 5.35%
  6. 4y Swap Future Mar18 5.35%
  7. 4y Swap Future Mar18 5.35%
  8. 4y Swap Future Mar18 5.35%
  9. 4y Swap Future Mar18 5.35%
  10. 4y Swap Future Mar18 5.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ASCIX % Rank
Bonds 		95.83% -150.81% 180.51% 15.01%
Stocks 		2.28% -38.22% 261.12% 19.62%
Cash 		1.89% -261.12% 258.91% 79.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 57.29%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 40.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 87.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASCIX % Rank
Financial Services 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 0.77%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 51.16%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 41.90%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.13%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 57.07%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 43.19%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 76.35%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.39%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 45.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 53.21%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 45.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASCIX % Rank
US 		2.28% -40.06% 261.12% 17.32%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 44.59%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASCIX % Rank
Securitized 		95.71% 0.00% 99.65% 1.45%
Corporate 		2.26% 0.00% 97.25% 89.71%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.04% 0.00% 100.00% 86.83%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 65.41%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 45.94%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.43% 87.97%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASCIX % Rank
US 		92.12% -151.11% 194.51% 5.34%
Non US 		3.71% -136.75% 104.82% 86.00%

ASCIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ASCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.36% 0.01% 26.65% 4.12%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.29% 90.90%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

ASCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ASCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ASCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% 45.25%

ASCIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ASCIX Category Low Category High ASCIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.85% 0.00% 15.93% 9.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ASCIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ASCIX Category Low Category High ASCIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 11.27% -1.55% 11.51% 0.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ASCIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ASCIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Colin McBurnette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 26, 2017

4.43

4.4%

Colin is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Strategy Income Fund, the UltraShort Income Fund, the Strategic Credit Fund, and the Strategic Mortgage Income Fund. He also focuses on security and portfolio analytics and is responsible for building and managing strategies within the residential mortgage-backed securities market. Colin joined Angel Oak in 2012, and serves as a voting member of the firm’s public funds Investment Committee. He is also a speaker on many of the firm’s quarterly calls for both its private and public funds. Prior to Angel Oak, Colin worked for Prodigus Capital Management where he was responsible for the acquisition and management of their distressed debt portfolio, as well as the development of their proprietary financial technology platform. Previously, Colin worked in the Real Estate Capital Markets group for Wachovia Bank and Wells Fargo where he focused on risk management for their commercial real estate REPO lines. Colin holds B.B.A. degrees in Banking & Finance and Real Estate from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.

Matthew Kennedy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 26, 2017

4.43

4.4%

Matthew is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities Fund and the Strategic Credit Fund. Prior to Angel Oak, Matthew was the Director of Rainier Investment Management’s fixed income management team, and served as a Portfolio Manager and Analyst. Previously, he was a Senior Analyst and made investment recommendations for investment grade, high yield and private placement portfolios at GE Financial Assurance in Seattle, where he began his investment career in 1995. From 1991 to 1994, he was a CPA and auditor with Deloitte & Touche. Matthew holds a B.A. degree in Business Administration, with specializations in Finance and Accounting from Washington State University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute and the Seattle Society of Financial Analysts.

Berkin Kologlu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 26, 2017

4.43

4.4%

Berkin is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for three of the firm’s mutual funds, the Multi-Strategy Income Fund, High Yield Opportunities Fund, and the Strategic Credit Fund, as well as one of the firm’s private funds. He has over 15 years of experience in fixed income products and focuses on building and managing strategies within the collateralized loan obligation (CLO) market. Prior to Angel Oak, Berkin spent six years as an executive director at UBS, covering structured products and client solutions. Prior to UBS, Berkin worked at Bank of America where he focused on the structuring and marketing of CLOs and synthetic collateralized debt obligations backed by corporate credit. Before Bank of America, Berkin worked in Turkey as a commercial banker, where he was responsible for lending to large cap corporations. Berkin holds a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from Bogazici University in Istanbul, Turkey and an M.B.A. from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

Sreeniwas (Sreeni) Prabhu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 26, 2017

4.43

4.4%

Sreeni is a co-founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Angel Oak Capital and is responsible for the overall investment strategy of the firm. Prior to Angel Oak, Sreeni was the Chief Investment Officer of the investment portfolio at Washington Mutual Bank in Seattle where he managed a $25 billion portfolio. He was also part of the macro asset strategy team at the bank. Sreeni previously worked for six years at SunTrust Bank in Atlanta, where he was responsible for investment strategies and served as Head Portfolio Manager for the $3 billion commercial mortgage-backed securities portfolio. He began his career at SunTrust in 1998 as a Bank Analyst focused on asset/liability management and liquidity strategies. Sreeni holds a B.B.A. degree in Economics from Georgia College and State University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Georgia State University.

Sam Dunlap

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Mr. Sam Dunlap serves as Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital Advisors. He is also responsible for managing the separately managed accounts for Angel Oak clients, primarily depository institutions, and focuses on building and managing strategies within the residential mortgage-backed securities market. Sam joined Angel Oak in 2009. He serves as a voting member of the firm's public funds Investment Committee and is a board member of the Angel Oak Funds Trust. He has also been featured as a television guest on CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg. Sam began his capital markets career in 2002 and has investment experience across multiple sectors of the fixed income market. Prior to joining Angel Oak, he was with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey where he focused on both interest rate hedging products and interest rate linked structured notes. Before SunTrust, Sam was at Wachovia in Charlotte, NC supporting the agency mortgage pass-through trading desk.

Clayton Triick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Clayton is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and serves as a Portfolio Manager for the UltraShort Income Fund, the Multi-Strategy Income Fund and the Multi-Strategy Income UCITS Fund. He is a Portfolio Manager within the non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities markets and focuses on cross asset fund allocation and interest rate risk management of Angel Oak’s funds and institutional separately managed accounts. Clayton has been in the investment management industry since 2008 and has experience across multiple sectors of fixed income. Prior to joining Angel Oak in 2011, he worked for YieldQuest Advisors, where he was a member of the investment committee focusing on the interest rate risk, currency risk, and commodity exposures of the portfolios alongside directly managing the closed-end fund allocations within the portfolios and individual accounts. Clayton holds a B.B.A. degree in Finance from the Farmer School of Business at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

