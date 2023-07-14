Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of smaller, lesser-known companies whose stocks are traded in the U.S. markets. Smaller companies are generally defined by the Adviser as those with market capitalizations in the range of $35 million to $22.4 billion, which was the three-year average minimum and maximum market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index as of May 31, 2021. The Fund normally invests in companies that the Adviser believes are in an early stage or transitional point in their development and have above average prospects for growth. Investments may include initial public offerings (“IPOs”) of such companies.

The Fund’s investment process focuses on 1) security selection through a quantitative screening process of the universe of smaller companies to identify those companies with fundamental strengths and/or positive catalysts, such as new management, which may provide for a potential acceleration in the growth rate of the company; and 2) portfolio construction reflecting major social, economic and technological trends that provide a framework for identifying the industries and companies in which the Fund will invest. Securities in the portfolio may be sold when they exhibit deteriorating fundamentals, changing circumstances affect the original reasons for the investment, their valuation target is achieved or, in the Adviser’s opinion, more attractive alternatives exist.

Under certain market conditions, IPOs and companies newly public could comprise a significant portion of the Fund’s investments. Additionally, the Fund may engage in active short-term trading to take advantage of price movements affecting individual issues, groups of issues, or markets.