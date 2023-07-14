Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lisanti Small Cap Growth Fund

ASCGX | Fund

$17.24

$88.6 M

0.00%

1.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

Net Assets

$88.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 264.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ASCGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lisanti Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Adams Harkness Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 27, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mary Lisanti

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of smaller, lesser-known companies whose stocks are traded in the U.S. markets. Smaller companies are generally defined by the Adviser as those with market capitalizations in the range of $35 million to $22.4 billion, which was the three-year average minimum and maximum market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index as of May 31, 2021. The Fund normally invests in companies that the Adviser believes are in an early stage or transitional point in their development and have above average prospects for growth. Investments may include initial public offerings (“IPOs”) of such companies.

The Fund’s investment process focuses on 1) security selection through a quantitative screening process of the universe of smaller companies to identify those companies with fundamental strengths and/or positive catalysts, such as new management, which may provide for a potential acceleration in the growth rate of the company; and 2) portfolio construction reflecting major social, economic and technological trends that provide a framework for identifying the industries and companies in which the Fund will invest. Securities in the portfolio may be sold when they exhibit deteriorating fundamentals, changing circumstances affect the original reasons for the investment, their valuation target is achieved or, in the Adviser’s opinion, more attractive alternatives exist.

Under certain market conditions, IPOs and companies newly public could comprise a significant portion of the Fund’s investments. Additionally, the Fund may engage in active short-term trading to take advantage of price movements affecting individual issues, groups of issues, or markets.

Read More

ASCGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -19.9% 53.5% 90.54%
1 Yr 2.0% -72.5% 37.5% 88.34%
3 Yr -10.5%* -54.1% 47.9% 85.34%
5 Yr -4.9%* -42.5% 12.6% 58.66%
10 Yr 0.1%* -23.1% 12.2% 46.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.0% -82.1% 547.9% 85.93%
2021 -8.4% -69.3% 196.9% 74.18%
2020 12.5% -28.2% 32.1% 20.72%
2019 5.3% -3.2% 9.3% 44.44%
2018 -1.2% -14.5% 20.4% 10.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -24.8% 53.5% 89.19%
1 Yr 2.0% -72.5% 37.5% 86.15%
3 Yr -10.5%* -54.1% 47.9% 85.34%
5 Yr -4.9%* -42.5% 14.6% 66.79%
10 Yr 4.3%* -20.1% 12.6% 43.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.0% -82.1% 547.9% 85.93%
2021 -8.4% -69.3% 196.9% 74.18%
2020 12.5% -28.2% 32.1% 20.72%
2019 5.3% -3.2% 9.3% 44.44%
2018 -1.2% -14.5% 20.4% 28.68%

NAV & Total Return History

ASCGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ASCGX Category Low Category High ASCGX % Rank
Net Assets 88.6 M 183 K 28 B 86.20%
Number of Holdings 88 6 1336 57.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 23.1 M 59 K 2.7 B 86.03%
Weighting of Top 10 21.30% 5.9% 100.0% 51.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Boot Barn Holdings Inc 3.03%
  2. Inspire Medical Systems Inc 2.89%
  3. SiTime Corp Ordinary Shares 2.54%
  4. Kornit Digital Ltd 2.48%
  5. Asana Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 2.22%
  6. Builders FirstSource Inc 2.22%
  7. Synaptics Inc 2.17%
  8. Pulmonx Corp Ordinary Shares 2.12%
  9. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc 2.12%
  10. Pacira BioSciences Inc 2.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ASCGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.26% 77.52% 101.30% 34.34%
Cash 		1.74% -1.30% 22.49% 58.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 93.43%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 94.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 93.27%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 93.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASCGX % Rank
Healthcare 		30.96% 0.00% 47.90% 4.21%
Technology 		24.04% 2.91% 75.51% 57.91%
Industrials 		16.21% 0.00% 36.64% 61.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.69% 0.00% 40.68% 77.44%
Consumer Defense 		5.18% 0.00% 13.56% 23.91%
Financial Services 		4.35% 0.00% 42.95% 75.93%
Energy 		3.47% 0.00% 55.49% 34.85%
Basic Materials 		3.44% 0.00% 10.30% 29.97%
Communication Services 		2.10% 0.00% 15.31% 56.23%
Real Estate 		0.56% 0.00% 15.31% 70.03%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 94.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASCGX % Rank
US 		98.26% 67.06% 99.56% 9.43%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 26.08% 99.83%

ASCGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ASCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.61% 0.05% 27.56% 22.01%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.05% 4.05% 84.49%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 26.53%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

ASCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ASCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 94.44%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ASCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 264.00% 3.00% 439.00% 99.80%

ASCGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ASCGX Category Low Category High ASCGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 93.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ASCGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ASCGX Category Low Category High ASCGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.14% -4.08% 1.10% 80.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ASCGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ASCGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mary Lisanti

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2004

18.27

18.3%

Mary Lisanti is a 38+ year veteran of small cap growth research and investing; she is the founder of Lisanti Capital. Mary spent the first twelve years of her career as a small cap analyst and strategist on Wall Street. During the past 25 years, she has managed small cap portfolios at three premier asset management companies. In her most recent position prior to founding Lisanti Capital, as CIO of ING Investments, LLC, (1998-2003) she was responsible for building the active equity management team. During her tenure there, assets under management in her area grew from several hundred million to several billion dollars. Prior to that, Mary was at Strong Capital Management as Senior Portfolio Manager for both the Small Cap Growth and Mid Cap Growth Strategies. From 1993-1996, Mary was Managing Director and Head of the Small/Mid Cap team at Bankers Trust Company. Mary was named Fund Manager of the Year in 1996 by Barron’s (fund managers were ranked by their respective fund category, by performance, and had to be managing their funds for at least two years. Additionally, volatility was factored in, with less volatile funds scoring higher than more volatile funds). Mary is also a member of the NYSSA

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

