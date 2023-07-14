Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of smaller, lesser-known companies whose stocks are traded in the U.S. markets. Smaller companies are generally defined by the Adviser as those with market capitalizations in the range of $35 million to $22.4 billion, which was the three-year average minimum and maximum market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index as of May 31, 2021. The Fund normally invests in companies that the Adviser believes are in an early stage or transitional point in their development and have above average prospects for growth. Investments may include initial public offerings (“IPOs”) of such companies.
The Fund’s investment process focuses on 1) security selection through a quantitative screening process of the universe of smaller companies to identify those companies with fundamental strengths and/or positive catalysts, such as new management, which may provide for a potential acceleration in the growth rate of the company; and 2) portfolio construction reflecting major social, economic and technological trends that provide a framework for identifying the industries and companies in which the Fund will invest. Securities in the portfolio may be sold when they exhibit deteriorating fundamentals, changing circumstances affect the original reasons for the investment, their valuation target is achieved or, in the Adviser’s opinion, more attractive alternatives exist.
Under certain market conditions, IPOs and companies newly public could comprise a significant portion of the Fund’s investments. Additionally, the Fund may engage in active short-term trading to take advantage of price movements affecting individual issues, groups of issues, or markets.
|Period
|ASCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-19.9%
|53.5%
|90.54%
|1 Yr
|2.0%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|88.34%
|3 Yr
|-10.5%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|85.34%
|5 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-42.5%
|12.6%
|58.66%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-23.1%
|12.2%
|46.89%
* Annualized
|ASCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASCGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|88.6 M
|183 K
|28 B
|86.20%
|Number of Holdings
|88
|6
|1336
|57.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23.1 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|86.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.30%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|51.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASCGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.26%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|34.34%
|Cash
|1.74%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|58.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|93.43%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|94.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|93.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|93.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASCGX % Rank
|Healthcare
|30.96%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|4.21%
|Technology
|24.04%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|57.91%
|Industrials
|16.21%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|61.62%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.69%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|77.44%
|Consumer Defense
|5.18%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|23.91%
|Financial Services
|4.35%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|75.93%
|Energy
|3.47%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|34.85%
|Basic Materials
|3.44%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|29.97%
|Communication Services
|2.10%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|56.23%
|Real Estate
|0.56%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|70.03%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|94.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASCGX % Rank
|US
|98.26%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|9.43%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|99.83%
|ASCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.61%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|22.01%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|84.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|26.53%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|ASCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ASCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|94.44%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ASCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|264.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|99.80%
|ASCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASCGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|93.60%
|ASCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ASCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASCGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.14%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|80.38%
|ASCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.480
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2004
18.27
18.3%
Mary Lisanti is a 38+ year veteran of small cap growth research and investing; she is the founder of Lisanti Capital. Mary spent the first twelve years of her career as a small cap analyst and strategist on Wall Street. During the past 25 years, she has managed small cap portfolios at three premier asset management companies. In her most recent position prior to founding Lisanti Capital, as CIO of ING Investments, LLC, (1998-2003) she was responsible for building the active equity management team. During her tenure there, assets under management in her area grew from several hundred million to several billion dollars. Prior to that, Mary was at Strong Capital Management as Senior Portfolio Manager for both the Small Cap Growth and Mid Cap Growth Strategies. From 1993-1996, Mary was Managing Director and Head of the Small/Mid Cap team at Bankers Trust Company. Mary was named Fund Manager of the Year in 1996 by Barron’s (fund managers were ranked by their respective fund category, by performance, and had to be managing their funds for at least two years. Additionally, volatility was factored in, with less volatile funds scoring higher than more volatile funds). Mary is also a member of the NYSSA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
