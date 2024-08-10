Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
NameAs of 10/08/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.0%
1 yr return
6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
Net Assets
$11.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.1%
Expense Ratio 0.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 147.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
$25
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 10/08/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds (bonds include any debt instrument and cash equivalents, and may be represented by derivatives). The fund maintains a portfolio of bonds, other debt securities and money market instruments having a dollar-weighted average effective maturity no greater than three years and consisting primarily of debt securities rated AA– or Aa3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. The fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in debt securities in the A rating category or in unrated securities determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality.
The fund primarily invests in debt securities denominated in U.S. dollars, including securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government, securities of corporate issuers, mortgage-backed securities and debt securities and mortgage-backed securities issued by government sponsored entities and federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. In addition, the fund may invest in asset-backed securities (securities backed by assets such as auto loans, credit card receivables or other providers of credit).
The fund may invest in inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index, such as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers, so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index.
The fund may also invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|ASBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.0%
|1.9%
|16.0%
|78.33%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|4.4%
|23.9%
|97.34%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-5.2%
|4.6%
|66.92%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-3.7%
|5.1%
|75.05%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-18.9%
|170.4%
|83.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|ASBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|0.6%
|-1.6%
|7.6%
|92.75%
|2022
|-5.1%
|-17.7%
|-2.6%
|10.29%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-4.0%
|4.4%
|23.55%
|2020
|1.4%
|-7.1%
|7.6%
|67.55%
|2019
|1.1%
|-2.3%
|9.3%
|89.45%
|Period
|ASBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.0%
|1.9%
|16.0%
|78.33%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|4.4%
|23.9%
|97.34%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-5.2%
|4.6%
|66.92%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-3.7%
|5.1%
|75.05%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-18.9%
|170.4%
|83.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|ASBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|4.1%
|1.8%
|15.2%
|91.79%
|2022
|-3.8%
|-17.3%
|-1.3%
|22.52%
|2021
|0.1%
|-2.7%
|7.7%
|43.71%
|2020
|3.7%
|-2.4%
|14.5%
|65.10%
|2019
|3.1%
|0.6%
|12.6%
|93.67%
|ASBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASBFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.5 B
|14.5 K
|57.3 B
|9.89%
|Number of Holdings
|1112
|2
|8314
|14.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.39 B
|1.02 M
|7.47 B
|6.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.09%
|1.9%
|112.6%
|19.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASBFX % Rank
|Bonds
|72.73%
|0.00%
|131.20%
|80.04%
|Other
|20.49%
|-0.97%
|71.57%
|18.44%
|Cash
|12.04%
|-20.59%
|71.38%
|8.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.56%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|69.33%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|68.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.12%
|67.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASBFX % Rank
|Government
|57.56%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|5.33%
|Securitized
|20.39%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|68.38%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.04%
|0.00%
|71.38%
|8.56%
|Corporate
|10.40%
|0.00%
|99.82%
|92.95%
|Municipal
|0.25%
|0.00%
|14.41%
|24.00%
|Derivative
|-0.07%
|-0.44%
|27.90%
|86.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASBFX % Rank
|US
|72.73%
|0.00%
|131.20%
|78.52%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|82.20%
|68.82%
|ASBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.67%
|0.01%
|3.24%
|50.76%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|29.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|46.86%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.41%
|33.80%
|ASBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ASBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ASBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|147.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|78.97%
|ASBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASBFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.04%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|55.51%
|ASBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ASBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASBFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.44%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|86.07%
|ASBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2024
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2024
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2024
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2024
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2024
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2024
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2024
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2023
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2023
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2023
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2023
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2023
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2023
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.084
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.013
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.003
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.003
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.010
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.009
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.007
|CapitalGainShortTerm
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2011
10.92
10.9%
John R. Queen is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 32 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 20 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, John was a trader and dealer service representative. Prior to joining Capital, he was chief operating officer and chief compliance officer, as well as managing director overseeing bond portfolios at Roxbury Capital Management, an affiliate of Wilmington Trust. Before that, he was managing director at Hotchkis and Wiley. John holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from Purdue University and attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he majored in mechanical engineering. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. John is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2016
5.58
5.6%
Vincent J. Gonzales is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. As a fixed income investment analyst, he covers commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. He has 12 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for seven years. Prior to joining Capital, he was an associate at Newstone Capital Partners. Before that, he was an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in management science & engineering from Stanford University. Vince is based in Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.19
|2.41
