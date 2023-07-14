Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.6%
1 yr return
-0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$617 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.7%
Expense Ratio 2.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 150.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ARYTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-7.4%
|12.5%
|37.31%
|1 Yr
|-0.7%
|-23.1%
|6.1%
|16.06%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-16.1%
|6.0%
|56.68%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.3%
|13.5%
|19.44%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|21.74%
* Annualized
|Period
|ARYTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.6%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|78.01%
|2021
|10.8%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|29.41%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|18.18%
|2019
|5.6%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|10.75%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-6.3%
|11.6%
|63.37%
|Period
|ARYTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|ARYTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARYTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|617 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|37.04%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|5
|739
|68.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|68 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|64.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.68%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|17.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARYTX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.29%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|19.07%
|Cash
|0.71%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|65.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|39.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|77.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|37.31%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|39.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARYTX % Rank
|Real Estate
|96.94%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|50.79%
|Technology
|2.02%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|6.88%
|Communication Services
|1.03%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|32.28%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|38.10%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|47.62%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|43.92%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|49.21%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|37.04%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|38.62%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|76.72%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|38.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARYTX % Rank
|US
|70.92%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|2.59%
|Non US
|28.37%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|92.23%
|ARYTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.12%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|16.23%
|Management Fee
|1.11%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|96.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.09%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|N/A
|ARYTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|33.33%
|ARYTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARYTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|150.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|91.89%
|ARYTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARYTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|74.74%
|ARYTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|ARYTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARYTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.89%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|77.37%
|ARYTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2013
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2011
11.1
11.1%
Steven Brown, senior vice president and senior portfolio manager, has managed the fund since 2008. Prior to joining American Century Investments in 2008, he spent seven years at Neuberger Berman, most recently serving as Global Head of real estate securities. He previously managed institutional separate accounts and served as a portfolio co-manager for the Cohen & Steers Equity Income Fund, Inc. and the Cohen & Steers Advantage Income Realty Fund, Inc. He has a bachelor's degree in economics and an MBA in finance from New York University Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2011
10.42
10.4%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2011
10.42
10.4%
Mr. Rodriguez, Vice President and Portfolio Manager for American Century Investments®. He joined American Century Investments in 2009 as an Investment Analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2013. Prior to joining in American Century Investments, he worked in Barclays Capital (formerly Lehman Brothers) where he was an Associate Vice President, responsible for conducting fundamental equity research and analysis on REIT securities, as well as analyzing real estate industry trends. Previously, Steven was an associate with PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and a Master of Accounting from the University of Michigan.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.06
|10.42
