Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies located in any part of the world and in other instruments, such as shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.

The Fund mainly invests in common stocks, but may also invest in depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts

(“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)), preferred stocks, participation notes (“P-Notes”), private placements, ETFs and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Depositary receipts are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. companies. Typically, the Fund invests in securities of companies with a market capitalization of at least $1 billion. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in any currency.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in at least three countries, including the United States, and at least 40% of its assets will be invested in non-U.S. companies, in both developed and emerging market countries. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if: (1) the company’s principal securities trading market is in a non-U.S. country; (2) while traded in any market, alone or on a consolidated basis, the company derives 50% or more of its business, revenues or profits from non-U.S. countries; (3) the company has 50% or more of its assets, employees or operations located in non-U.S. countries; or (4) the company is organized under the laws of, or has a principal office in, a non-U.S. country. The Adviser has discretion to determine which countries are “emerging market countries,” although those classified by Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) as emerging market countries typically will be included, together with other countries deemed by the Adviser to be at a similar stage of economic development as such countries. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in a particular country, geographic region or sector. The Fund may invest in A-Shares of companies based in the People’s Republic of China (“China”) that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser utilizes a “value style” of investing. The Adviser believes that investors overreact to short-term developments in companies, leading to opportunities to generate gains as the companies recover. The Adviser’s valuation-focused process uses a dividend discount model to select stocks that trade at a discount to intrinsic value based on a company’s long-term earnings power and dividend-paying capability.

In selecting securities to buy for the Fund, the Adviser combines quantitative screens with fundamental research. The Adviser first filters the Fund’s universe of investable companies to companies with market capitalization of generally at least $1 billion. The Adviser’s quantitative screens then rank this filtered group of companies on key value metrics, including price-to-consensus forecast earnings, price-to-book value, dividend yield and normalized earnings yields (adjusted for return on invested capital). The Adviser then generally prioritizes the top 20% of the ranked companies for research. This enables the Adviser to focus its analysis on a “buy universe” of companies that appear statistically undervalued. Fundamental research is then used to develop fundamental forecasts to estimate long-term earnings power and dividend paying capability of the companies, such as revenue growth rates and operating margins. The research also considers various economic and company-specific scenarios that may affect these fundamental forecasts. These forecasts are then inputted in the Adviser’s dividend discount model, which estimates the present value of future forecast dividend payments by discounting them at an appropriate interest rate. In other words, the Adviser’s dividend discount model estimates what these forecasted dividend payments are worth in today’s dollars. The Adviser then selects securities from the buy universe that the Adviser perceives as trading at a discount to intrinsic value as estimated by the dividend discount model. Generally, the more attractive the Adviser views the valuation upside, after taking into consideration potential risks, the larger the position size.

Further, the Adviser’s value investing approach integrates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations across the investment decision-making process for the Fund. The Adviser uses a proprietary global ESG scoring framework to identify and measure ESG risks and opportunities presented by issuers as part of the Adviser’s initial research process and ongoing evaluation after purchasing the issuer’s security.

The Adviser will generally sell a security when it moves into the bottom half of the buy universe on valuation and has a relatively low expected return to intrinsic value. Additionally, the Adviser may sell a security if its fundamentals deteriorate or if the Adviser identifies another security that the Adviser believes has a relatively more attractive discount to intrinsic value.