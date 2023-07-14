Home
Trending ETFs

Artisan Value Fund

mutual fund
ARTLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.85 -0.07 -0.5%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (ARTLX) Primary Inst (APHLX) Adv (APDLX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Artisan Value Fund

ARTLX | Fund

$13.85

$289 M

0.18%

$0.03

1.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.7%

1 yr return

6.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$289 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.99%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ARTLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Artisan Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Artisan Partners Limited Partnership
  • Inception Date
    Mar 27, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Kane

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment team employs a fundamental investment process to construct a diversified portfolio of equity securities across a broad capitalization range. The team seeks to invest in companies that are undervalued, in solid financial condition and have attractive business economics. The team believes that companies with these characteristics are less likely to experience eroding values over the long term.Attractive Valuation—The team values a business using what it believes are reasonable expectations for the long-term earnings power and capitalization rates of that business. This results in a range of values for the company that the team believes would be reasonable. The team generally will purchase a security if the stock price falls below or toward the lower end of that range.Sound Financial Condition—The team prefers companies with an acceptable level of debt and positive cash flow. At a minimum, the team seeks to avoid companies that have so much debt that management may be unable to make decisions that would be in the best interest of the companies’ shareholders.Attractive Business Economics—The team favors cash-producing businesses that it believes are capable of earning acceptable returns on capital over the company’s business cycle. As part of the team’s analysis of a company’s business prospects, among other factors, the team considers certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors relating to the company. These ESG factors may include the impact of environmental regulatory change, the use of human, natural and physical resources and corporate governance structures and practices. When the team deems a factor material to the value of a company, the team incorporates it into its decision-making process.The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets at market value at the time of purchase in securities of non-US issuers (including depositary receipts). The Fund’s investments in non-US securities may include investments in developed markets, as well as emerging and less developed markets.The Fund invests in common stocks and other securities of companies across a broad capitalization range. The Fund will invest in US companies with market capitalizations of at least $2 billion at the time of initial purchase, although the Fund may invest in a US company with a lower market capitalization if it already holds a position in that company. There is no restriction on the size of the non-US companies in which the Fund may invest.
Read More

ARTLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARTLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -12.7% 217.8% 1.99%
1 Yr 6.2% -58.4% 200.0% 34.83%
3 Yr 4.7%* -23.0% 64.4% 68.44%
5 Yr -1.3%* -15.2% 29.3% 72.00%
10 Yr 0.6%* -17.0% 13.3% 59.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARTLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -65.1% 22.3% 92.74%
2021 4.3% -25.3% 25.5% 79.60%
2020 0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 23.69%
2019 5.8% -9.2% 10.4% 14.68%
2018 -5.9% -9.4% 3.1% 94.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARTLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -12.7% 217.8% 1.99%
1 Yr 6.2% -58.4% 200.0% 32.18%
3 Yr 4.7%* -23.0% 64.4% 68.86%
5 Yr -1.3%* -14.9% 32.0% 77.72%
10 Yr 3.4%* -4.7% 19.9% 69.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARTLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -65.1% 22.3% 92.74%
2021 4.3% -25.3% 25.5% 79.60%
2020 0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 23.60%
2019 5.8% -9.2% 10.4% 14.68%
2018 -5.9% -8.9% 3.3% 96.72%

NAV & Total Return History

ARTLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARTLX Category Low Category High ARTLX % Rank
Net Assets 289 M 1 M 151 B 73.78%
Number of Holdings 49 2 1727 79.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 106 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 66.67%
Weighting of Top 10 34.67% 5.0% 99.2% 23.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.55%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARTLX % Rank
Stocks 		98.58% 28.02% 125.26% 42.68%
Cash 		1.42% -88.20% 71.98% 53.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 15.38%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 7.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 9.11%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 10.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARTLX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.49% 0.00% 58.05% 47.46%
Communication Services 		19.35% 0.00% 26.58% 0.67%
Industrials 		14.52% 0.00% 42.76% 13.55%
Healthcare 		13.79% 0.00% 30.08% 84.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.40% 0.00% 22.74% 4.82%
Energy 		6.99% 0.00% 54.00% 64.17%
Consumer Defense 		6.86% 0.00% 34.10% 71.24%
Technology 		6.59% 0.00% 54.02% 89.11%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 90.77%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 84.95%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 92.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARTLX % Rank
US 		79.66% 24.51% 121.23% 91.65%
Non US 		18.92% 0.00% 41.42% 2.73%

ARTLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARTLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.04% 45.41% 39.09%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.50% 82.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ARTLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARTLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARTLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.99% 0.00% 488.00% 35.41%

ARTLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARTLX Category Low Category High ARTLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.18% 0.00% 41.61% 60.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARTLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARTLX Category Low Category High ARTLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.67% -1.51% 4.28% 84.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARTLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ARTLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Kane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2012

10.33

10.3%

Daniel L. Kane, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the U.S. Value team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Value Equity, U.S. Mid-Cap Value and Value Income Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in March 2008, Mr. Kane was a senior small-cap investment analyst at BB&T Asset Management, Inc. from August 2005 to March 2008. Mr. Kane began his investment career as a domestic equities securities analyst at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board in 1998. Mr. Kane holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Thomas Reynolds

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2017

4.66

4.7%

Thomas A. Reynolds IV is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the U.S. Value team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Value Equity, U.S. Mid-Cap Value and Value Income Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in October 2017, Mr. Reynolds was a portfolio manager for Perkins Investment Management at Janus Henderson, where he co-managed the Perkins Small Cap Value strategy and the Perkins All Cap Value strategy. Mr. Reynolds joined Perkins in 2009 as a research analyst covering the U.S. financials sector and was later promoted to portfolio manager. Earlier in his career, he worked at Lehman Brothers in the financial institutions investment banking group and fixed income sales and trading. Mr. Reynolds holds a bachelor's degree in anthropology from Dartmouth College and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, where he graduated with honors.

Craig Inman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Craig Inman, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the U.S. Value team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Value Equity, U.S. Mid-Cap Value and Value Income Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in February 2012, Mr. Inman was an analyst and trader at Reicon Capital from February 2002 to February 2012. Mr. Inman began his investment career in 1999 as a trader at ING Investment Management. Mr. Inman holds a bachelor's degree in business from Wake Forest University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

