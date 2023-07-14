Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.0%
1 yr return
2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$8.02 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.9%
Expense Ratio 2.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 104.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Strategic Credit Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities. The types of debt securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, corporate bonds, notes and debentures of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, and bank loans of U.S. and non-U.S. corporate issuers. The Strategic Credit Fund’s investments in foreign securities include securities in either developed or emerging markets.
The Strategic Credit Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s Advisor, Aristotle Credit Partners, LLC, expects that the Fund will generally invest in investment grade corporate bonds as well as high yield bonds and in bank loans that are generally both rated in the “B” and “BB” quality tiers of the high yield categories by nationally recognized securities rating organizations at the time of purchase or, if unrated, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable credit quality. However, the Strategic Credit Fund may also invest in corporate debt investments rated below “B”. The Advisor believes these securities with these credit ratings provide the optimal risk-adjusted performance over a market cycle. Investment grade securities are those rated in the Baa3 or higher categories by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or in the BBB- or higher categories by Standard & Poor’s, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. (“S&P”), or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated by S&P, Moody’s or Fitch, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable credit quality. High yield bonds, commonly referred to as “junk bonds” and bank loans, are generally rated below investment grade by Moody’s, S&P, or Fitch.
In pursuing the Strategic Credit Fund’s investment objectives, the Advisor uses a disciplined investment approach that integrates a top-down macroeconomic environment assessment with a bottom-up fundamental credit analysis. The Advisor seeks to identify and invest in securities of companies with stable or improving financial profiles.
|Period
|ARSSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-7.2%
|10.3%
|82.89%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-9.7%
|19.3%
|44.01%
|3 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-11.4%
|72.9%
|32.97%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-14.2%
|37.6%
|11.20%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARSSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.4%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|7.85%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|75.88%
|2020
|1.3%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|11.22%
|2019
|1.8%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|61.01%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|16.26%
|Period
|ARSSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-14.3%
|7.5%
|80.12%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|38.25%
|3 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-11.4%
|72.9%
|32.66%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-14.2%
|37.6%
|7.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARSSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.4%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|7.85%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|75.73%
|2020
|1.3%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|11.22%
|2019
|1.9%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|59.71%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|7.44%
|ARSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.02 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|98.98%
|Number of Holdings
|87
|2
|2736
|95.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.72 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|98.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.92%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|14.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSSX % Rank
|Bonds
|89.40%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|80.90%
|Cash
|8.04%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|6.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.04%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|5.27%
|Other
|0.52%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|12.30%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|82.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|95.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSSX % Rank
|Corporate
|88.77%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|81.52%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.08%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|8.65%
|Securitized
|3.15%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|14.37%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|56.45%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|47.80%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|62.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSSX % Rank
|US
|86.62%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|13.32%
|Non US
|2.78%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|97.22%
|ARSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.72%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|2.41%
|Management Fee
|0.47%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|25.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|48.15%
|ARSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ARSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|66.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|104.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|89.11%
|ARSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.73%
|0.00%
|37.15%
|73.51%
|ARSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ARSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.04%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|93.28%
|ARSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Terence Reidt is a member of the Aristotle Credit research team responsible for managing the firm’s investment grade fixed income strategies. Having begun in the investment industry in 1991, Terry is a member of the Investment Committee responsible for overseeing and directing the investment process. Terry also works closely with the Executive Committee to implement the overall management and strategic direction for the firm. Prior to joining Aristotle Credit, Terry was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Bradford & Marzec, LLC, where he served as the lead Portfolio Manager for the firm’s investment grade corporate investments across multiple strategies. He was also a member of the firm’s Investment Policy and Strategy Committee and the Executive Management Committee. Prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager, Terry spent seven years as a trader and corporate credit analyst, covering both investment grade and High Yield credits across multiple industries. Prior to joining Bradford & Marzec, he held positions with J.M.M. Operational Services and Bay Cities National Bank. Terry earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business/Economics from University of California, Santa Barbara, and his MBA in Finance from University of California, Los Angeles. Also, Terry has passed the California Certified Public Accountant (CPA) examination and is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Douglas Lopez is a member of the Aristotle Credit research team. Having begun in the investment industry in 1989, Doug is a member of both the Executive Management Team and the Investment Committee responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of Aristotle Credit Partners and the investment process. Prior to joining Aristotle Credit, Doug was Senior Portfolio Manager – Global Credit at Bradford & Marzec, LLC. He was a member of the Investment Policy and Strategy Committee and Portfolio Management Team. Doug served as the lead Portfolio Manager for the firm’s high yield portfolios starting in 1995. Prior to his position as Portfolio Manager, Doug was the firm’s Director of Research and managed the credit analyst team, while continuing to serve as the primary analyst for a number of industries. Over the course of his career, Doug has held primary sector research responsibilities for a majority of the sectors of the corporate fixed income market including investment grade, high yield, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. Prior to his tenure with Bradford & Marzec, he held positions with Barclays Global Investors (formerly Wells Fargo Investment Advisors) as an Assistant Portfolio Manager; Western Asset Management Company (WAMCO); and IBM Corporation. Doug earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from California State University, Long Beach and his MBA in Finance from University of California, Berkeley. Additionally, he acts as a lecturer and advisor to the Student Managed Investment Fund at California State University, Long Beach. He is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...