Under normal circumstances, the Strategic Credit Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities. The types of debt securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, corporate bonds, notes and debentures of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, and bank loans of U.S. and non-U.S. corporate issuers. The Strategic Credit Fund’s investments in foreign securities include securities in either developed or emerging markets.

The Strategic Credit Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s Advisor, Aristotle Credit Partners, LLC, expects that the Fund will generally invest in investment grade corporate bonds as well as high yield bonds and in bank loans that are generally both rated in the “B” and “BB” quality tiers of the high yield categories by nationally recognized securities rating organizations at the time of purchase or, if unrated, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable credit quality. However, the Strategic Credit Fund may also invest in corporate debt investments rated below “B”. The Advisor believes these securities with these credit ratings provide the optimal risk-adjusted performance over a market cycle. Investment grade securities are those rated in the Baa3 or higher categories by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or in the BBB- or higher categories by Standard & Poor’s, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. (“S&P”), or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated by S&P, Moody’s or Fitch, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable credit quality. High yield bonds, commonly referred to as “junk bonds” and bank loans, are generally rated below investment grade by Moody’s, S&P, or Fitch.

In pursuing the Strategic Credit Fund’s investment objectives, the Advisor uses a disciplined investment approach that integrates a top-down macroeconomic environment assessment with a bottom-up fundamental credit analysis. The Advisor seeks to identify and invest in securities of companies with stable or improving financial profiles.