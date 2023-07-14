Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aristotle Strategic Credit Fund

ARSSX | Fund

$9.61

$8.02 M

5.73%

$0.55

2.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$8.02 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 104.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aristotle Strategic Credit Fund

ARSSX | Fund

$9.61

$8.02 M

5.73%

$0.55

2.72%

ARSSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aristotle Strategic Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aristotle
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Terence Reidt

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Strategic Credit Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities. The types of debt securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, corporate bonds, notes and debentures of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, and bank loans of U.S. and non-U.S. corporate issuers. The Strategic Credit Fund’s investments in foreign securities include securities in either developed or emerging markets.

The Strategic Credit Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s Advisor, Aristotle Credit Partners, LLC, expects that the Fund will generally invest in investment grade corporate bonds as well as high yield bonds and in bank loans that are generally both rated in the “B” and “BB” quality tiers of the high yield categories by nationally recognized securities rating organizations at the time of purchase or, if unrated, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable credit quality. However, the Strategic Credit Fund may also invest in corporate debt investments rated below “B”. The Advisor believes these securities with these credit ratings provide the optimal risk-adjusted performance over a market cycle. Investment grade securities are those rated in the Baa3 or higher categories by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or in the BBB- or higher categories by Standard & Poor’s, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. (“S&P”), or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated by S&P, Moody’s or Fitch, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable credit quality. High yield bonds, commonly referred to as “junk bonds” and bank loans, are generally rated below investment grade by Moody’s, S&P, or Fitch.

In pursuing the Strategic Credit Fund’s investment objectives, the Advisor uses a disciplined investment approach that integrates a top-down macroeconomic environment assessment with a bottom-up fundamental credit analysis. The Advisor seeks to identify and invest in securities of companies with stable or improving financial profiles.

Read More

ARSSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -7.2% 10.3% 82.89%
1 Yr 2.1% -9.7% 19.3% 44.01%
3 Yr -1.8%* -11.4% 72.9% 32.97%
5 Yr -0.3%* -14.2% 37.6% 11.20%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -33.4% 3.6% 7.85%
2021 -0.3% -4.3% 5.4% 75.88%
2020 1.3% -8.4% 70.9% 11.22%
2019 1.8% -1.1% 5.1% 61.01%
2018 -1.2% -4.0% 0.1% 16.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -14.3% 7.5% 80.12%
1 Yr 2.1% -18.1% 22.2% 38.25%
3 Yr -1.8%* -11.4% 72.9% 32.66%
5 Yr 0.1%* -14.2% 37.6% 7.68%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -33.4% 3.6% 7.85%
2021 -0.3% -4.3% 5.4% 75.73%
2020 1.3% -8.4% 70.9% 11.22%
2019 1.9% -1.0% 5.1% 59.71%
2018 -0.4% -4.0% 0.2% 7.44%

NAV & Total Return History

ARSSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARSSX Category Low Category High ARSSX % Rank
Net Assets 8.02 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 98.98%
Number of Holdings 87 2 2736 95.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.72 M -492 M 2.55 B 98.24%
Weighting of Top 10 20.92% 3.0% 100.0% 14.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Umb Money Mkt Fd 4.31%
  2. Vertex Aerospace Ser Term Loan B 1l Sr 2.52%
  3. Vertex Aerospace Ser Term Loan B 1l Sr 2.52%
  4. Vertex Aerospace Ser Term Loan B 1l Sr 2.52%
  5. Vertex Aerospace Ser Term Loan B 1l Sr 2.52%
  6. Vertex Aerospace Ser Term Loan B 1l Sr 2.52%
  7. Vertex Aerospace Ser Term Loan B 1l Sr 2.52%
  8. Vertex Aerospace Ser Term Loan B 1l Sr 2.52%
  9. Vertex Aerospace Ser Term Loan B 1l Sr 2.52%
  10. Vertex Aerospace Ser Term Loan B 1l Sr 2.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSSX % Rank
Bonds 		89.40% 0.00% 154.38% 80.90%
Cash 		8.04% -52.00% 100.00% 6.88%
Preferred Stocks 		2.04% 0.00% 7.09% 5.27%
Other 		0.52% -63.70% 32.06% 12.30%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 82.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.89% 95.90%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSSX % Rank
Corporate 		88.77% 0.00% 129.69% 81.52%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.08% 0.00% 99.98% 8.65%
Securitized 		3.15% 0.00% 97.24% 14.37%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 56.45%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 47.80%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 62.32%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSSX % Rank
US 		86.62% 0.00% 150.64% 13.32%
Non US 		2.78% 0.00% 118.12% 97.22%

ARSSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.72% 0.03% 18.97% 2.41%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 1.84% 25.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 48.15%

Sales Fees

ARSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 66.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 104.00% 1.00% 255.00% 89.11%

ARSSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARSSX Category Low Category High ARSSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.73% 0.00% 37.15% 73.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARSSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARSSX Category Low Category High ARSSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.04% -2.39% 14.30% 93.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARSSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ARSSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Terence Reidt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Terence Reidt is a member of the Aristotle Credit research team responsible for managing the firm’s investment grade fixed income strategies. Having begun in the investment industry in 1991, Terry is a member of the Investment Committee responsible for overseeing and directing the investment process. Terry also works closely with the Executive Committee to implement the overall management and strategic direction for the firm. Prior to joining Aristotle Credit, Terry was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Bradford & Marzec, LLC, where he served as the lead Portfolio Manager for the firm’s investment grade corporate investments across multiple strategies. He was also a member of the firm’s Investment Policy and Strategy Committee and the Executive Management Committee. Prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager, Terry spent seven years as a trader and corporate credit analyst, covering both investment grade and High Yield credits across multiple industries. Prior to joining Bradford & Marzec, he held positions with J.M.M. Operational Services and Bay Cities National Bank. Terry earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business/Economics from University of California, Santa Barbara, and his MBA in Finance from University of California, Los Angeles. Also, Terry has passed the California Certified Public Accountant (CPA) examination and is a CFA® charterholder.

Douglas Lopez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Douglas Lopez is a member of the Aristotle Credit research team. Having begun in the investment industry in 1989, Doug is a member of both the Executive Management Team and the Investment Committee responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of Aristotle Credit Partners and the investment process. Prior to joining Aristotle Credit, Doug was Senior Portfolio Manager – Global Credit at Bradford & Marzec, LLC. He was a member of the Investment Policy and Strategy Committee and Portfolio Management Team. Doug served as the lead Portfolio Manager for the firm’s high yield portfolios starting in 1995. Prior to his position as Portfolio Manager, Doug was the firm’s Director of Research and managed the credit analyst team, while continuing to serve as the primary analyst for a number of industries. Over the course of his career, Doug has held primary sector research responsibilities for a majority of the sectors of the corporate fixed income market including investment grade, high yield, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. Prior to his tenure with Bradford & Marzec, he held positions with Barclays Global Investors (formerly Wells Fargo Investment Advisors) as an Assistant Portfolio Manager; Western Asset Management Company (WAMCO); and IBM Corporation. Doug earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from California State University, Long Beach and his MBA in Finance from University of California, Berkeley. Additionally, he acts as a lecturer and advisor to the Student Managed Investment Fund at California State University, Long Beach. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

