Under normal market conditions, the Value Equity Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Value Equity Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, depository receipts, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in equity securities. Depository receipts represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by banks. ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on securities exchanges.

The Value Equity Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of domestic and foreign issuers that are listed on a U.S. exchange or that are otherwise publicly traded in the United States but may invest up to 20% of its total assets in American Depository Receipts and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets.

In selecting investments for the Value Equity Fund, the Advisor employs a fundamental, bottom-up approach. The Advisor focuses on those companies that it believes have high quality businesses that are undervalued by the market relative to what the Advisor believes to be their fair value and have a minimum market capitalization of $2 billion. The Advisor seeks to identify high quality businesses by focusing on companies with the following attributes: attractive business fundamentals; experienced, motivated company management; pricing power; sustainable competitive advantages; financial strength; and/or high or consistently improving market position, return on invested capital and operating margins.

The Value Equity Fund generally seeks favorable performance relative to its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index. However, the Advisor is not constrained by the composition of the Russell 1000 Value Index in selecting investments for the Fund.