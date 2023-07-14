Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
10.0%
1 yr return
11.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.7%
Net Assets
$853 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.1%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Value Equity Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Value Equity Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, depository receipts, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in equity securities. Depository receipts represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by banks. ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on securities exchanges.
The Value Equity Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of domestic and foreign issuers that are listed on a U.S. exchange or that are otherwise publicly traded in the United States but may invest up to 20% of its total assets in American Depository Receipts and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets.
In selecting investments for the Value Equity Fund, the Advisor employs a fundamental, bottom-up approach. The Advisor focuses on those companies that it believes have high quality businesses that are undervalued by the market relative to what the Advisor believes to be their fair value and have a minimum market capitalization of $2 billion. The Advisor seeks to identify high quality businesses by focusing on companies with the following attributes: attractive business fundamentals; experienced, motivated company management; pricing power; sustainable competitive advantages; financial strength; and/or high or consistently improving market position, return on invested capital and operating margins.
The Value Equity Fund generally seeks favorable performance relative to its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index. However, the Advisor is not constrained by the composition of the Russell 1000 Value Index in selecting investments for the Fund.
|Period
|ARSQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|15.05%
|2021
|10.5%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|27.10%
|2020
|4.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|39.05%
|2019
|7.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|8.89%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|34.75%
|Period
|ARSQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|15.12%
|2021
|10.5%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|27.56%
|2020
|4.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|38.97%
|2019
|7.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|8.89%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|60.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSQX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.31%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|78.71%
|Cash
|2.63%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|20.62%
|Other
|0.05%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|7.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|59.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|57.83%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|58.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSQX % Rank
|Technology
|19.54%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|75.34%
|Financial Services
|19.33%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|9.77%
|Healthcare
|11.66%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|87.40%
|Industrials
|10.52%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|30.23%
|Basic Materials
|10.27%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|1.83%
|Consumer Defense
|8.37%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|22.90%
|Utilities
|5.16%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|8.32%
|Real Estate
|4.93%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|7.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.50%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|95.11%
|Energy
|4.17%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|47.40%
|Communication Services
|1.54%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|96.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSQX % Rank
|US
|89.08%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|82.92%
|Non US
|8.23%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|14.82%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARSQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.12%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|78.77%
|ARSQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ARSQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.80%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|42.89%
|ARSQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2016
5.75
5.8%
Howard Gleicher is CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Aristotle Capital. Having begun in the investment industry in 1985, Howard heads the firm and leads the investment effort. Prior to founding Aristotle Capital, Howard was co-founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Metropolitan West Capital Management, LLC. Howard’s prior investment-related experience includes serving as Principal, Portfolio Manager and Investment Policy Committee member at Palley-Needelman Asset Management, Inc., and Equity Portfolio Manager at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 09, 2018
4.31
4.3%
Gregory (Greg) Padilla is Portfolio Manager and a senior member of the research team at Aristotle Capital. He serves as a portfolio manager on the U.S. (“Value Equity”) and Global Equity portfolios. Prior to joining the firm, Greg was Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Analyst at Vinik Asset Management, LP and Tradewinds Global Investors, LLC.Greg earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Arizona State University and his MBA with honors and concentration in investments and financial markets from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
