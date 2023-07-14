Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Aristotle Value Equity Fund

mutual fund
ARSQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.85 -0.09 -0.48%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (ARSQX) Primary
ARSQX (Mutual Fund)

Aristotle Value Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.85 -0.09 -0.48%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (ARSQX) Primary
ARSQX (Mutual Fund)

Aristotle Value Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.85 -0.09 -0.48%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (ARSQX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aristotle Value Equity Fund

ARSQX | Fund

$18.85

$853 M

1.12%

$0.21

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

11.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.7%

Net Assets

$853 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aristotle Value Equity Fund

ARSQX | Fund

$18.85

$853 M

1.12%

$0.21

0.71%

ARSQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aristotle Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aristotle
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Howard Gleicher

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Value Equity Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Value Equity Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, depository receipts, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in equity securities. Depository receipts represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by banks. ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on securities exchanges.

The Value Equity Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of domestic and foreign issuers that are listed on a U.S. exchange or that are otherwise publicly traded in the United States but may invest up to 20% of its total assets in American Depository Receipts and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets.

In selecting investments for the Value Equity Fund, the Advisor employs a fundamental, bottom-up approach. The Advisor focuses on those companies that it believes have high quality businesses that are undervalued by the market relative to what the Advisor believes to be their fair value and have a minimum market capitalization of $2 billion. The Advisor seeks to identify high quality businesses by focusing on companies with the following attributes: attractive business fundamentals; experienced, motivated company management; pricing power; sustainable competitive advantages; financial strength; and/or high or consistently improving market position, return on invested capital and operating margins.

The Value Equity Fund generally seeks favorable performance relative to its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index. However, the Advisor is not constrained by the composition of the Russell 1000 Value Index in selecting investments for the Fund.

Read More

ARSQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARSQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -14.3% 36.7% 81.49%
1 Yr 11.5% -34.8% 38.6% 49.85%
3 Yr 10.3%* -27.6% 93.5% 19.91%
5 Yr 7.7%* -30.4% 97.2% 18.10%
10 Yr N/A* -18.7% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARSQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -56.3% 28.9% 15.05%
2021 10.5% -20.5% 152.6% 27.10%
2020 4.4% -13.9% 183.6% 39.05%
2019 7.0% -8.3% 8.9% 8.89%
2018 -2.2% -13.5% 12.6% 34.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARSQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -20.5% 36.7% 73.04%
1 Yr 11.5% -34.8% 40.3% 41.46%
3 Yr 10.3%* -27.6% 93.5% 19.98%
5 Yr 7.7%* -29.7% 97.2% 21.30%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARSQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -56.3% 28.9% 15.12%
2021 10.5% -20.5% 152.6% 27.56%
2020 4.4% -13.9% 183.6% 38.97%
2019 7.0% -8.3% 8.9% 8.89%
2018 -2.2% -10.9% 12.6% 60.74%

NAV & Total Return History

ARSQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARSQX Category Low Category High ARSQX % Rank
Net Assets 853 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 55.27%
Number of Holdings 46 2 4154 83.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 282 M 288 K 270 B 54.78%
Weighting of Top 10 31.07% 1.8% 106.2% 52.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.54%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.84%
  3. Corteva Inc 3.41%
  4. Amgen Inc 3.25%
  5. Adobe Inc 3.21%
  6. Danaher Corp 3.14%
  7. Lennar Corp Class A 3.09%
  8. Umb Money Mkt 3.05%
  9. Ansys Inc 2.90%
  10. Parker Hannifin Corp 2.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSQX % Rank
Stocks 		97.31% 0.00% 130.24% 78.71%
Cash 		2.63% -102.29% 100.00% 20.62%
Other 		0.05% -13.91% 134.98% 7.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 59.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 57.83%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 58.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSQX % Rank
Technology 		19.54% 0.00% 48.94% 75.34%
Financial Services 		19.33% 0.00% 55.59% 9.77%
Healthcare 		11.66% 0.00% 60.70% 87.40%
Industrials 		10.52% 0.00% 29.90% 30.23%
Basic Materials 		10.27% 0.00% 25.70% 1.83%
Consumer Defense 		8.37% 0.00% 47.71% 22.90%
Utilities 		5.16% 0.00% 20.91% 8.32%
Real Estate 		4.93% 0.00% 31.91% 7.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.50% 0.00% 30.33% 95.11%
Energy 		4.17% 0.00% 41.64% 47.40%
Communication Services 		1.54% 0.00% 27.94% 96.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSQX % Rank
US 		89.08% 0.00% 127.77% 82.92%
Non US 		8.23% 0.00% 32.38% 14.82%

ARSQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARSQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.01% 49.27% 58.00%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.00% 64.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 59.95%

Sales Fees

ARSQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARSQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.25% 2.00% 81.03%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARSQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 496.00% 29.35%

ARSQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARSQX Category Low Category High ARSQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.12% 0.00% 23.92% 78.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARSQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARSQX Category Low Category High ARSQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.80% -54.00% 6.06% 42.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARSQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ARSQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Howard Gleicher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2016

5.75

5.8%

Howard Gleicher is CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Aristotle Capital. Having begun in the investment industry in 1985, Howard heads the firm and leads the investment effort. Prior to founding Aristotle Capital, Howard was co-founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Metropolitan West Capital Management, LLC. Howard’s prior investment-related experience includes serving as Principal, Portfolio Manager and Investment Policy Committee member at Palley-Needelman Asset Management, Inc., and Equity Portfolio Manager at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO).

Gregory Padilla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 09, 2018

4.31

4.3%

Gregory (Greg) Padilla is Portfolio Manager and a senior member of the research team at Aristotle Capital. He serves as a portfolio manager on the U.S. (“Value Equity”) and Global Equity portfolios. Prior to joining the firm, Greg was Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Analyst at Vinik Asset Management, LP and Tradewinds Global Investors, LLC.Greg earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Arizona State University and his MBA with honors and concentration in investments and financial markets from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×