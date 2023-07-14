The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation in the small capitalization market while seeking to incur less risk than the small capitalization market. The fund invests in a select group of small market capitalization companies believed by the fund’s subadviser to possess sustainable competitive advantages at prices the subadviser deems attractive. The fund invests in U.S. and non-U.S. companies.

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in common stocks of global small-capitalization companies. The fund’s subadviser considers small-capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations of less than $10 billion. The fund intends to diversify its investments globally among countries and normally to have represented in the portfolio business activities of a number of different countries, both U.S. and non-U.S. In determining whether an issuer is economically tied to a non-U.S. country, the subadviser primarily considers: (i) whether at least 50% of the issuer’s revenues or profits are attributable to goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in, a non-U.S. country; (ii) whether the issuer has at least 50% of its assets in a non-U.S. country; and (iii) whether the principal exchange listing for the issuer’s securities or the issuer’s headquarters is in a non-U.S. country. Equity securities in which the fund invests include common stocks, preferred stocks and Depositary Receipts (DRs). The fund may invest in emerging markets issuers. Generally, the fund invests in approximately 30-60 securities at any given time.