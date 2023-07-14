Home
Aristotle/Saul Global Equity Fund

mutual fund
ARSOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.7 -0.06 -0.41%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (ARSOX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aristotle/Saul Global Equity Fund

ARSOX | Fund

$14.70

$82.9 M

1.07%

$0.16

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.3%

1 yr return

12.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$82.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ARSOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aristotle/Saul Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aristotle
  • Inception Date
    Mar 30, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Howard Gleicher

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Global Equity Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Global Equity Fund primarily invests its assets in equity securities that are listed on an exchange or that are otherwise publicly traded in the United States or in a foreign country. The Global Equity Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on securities exchanges.

Under normal market conditions, the Global Equity Fund invests in at least three different countries, including emerging market countries, with at least 40% of its net assets invested in securities of issuers located outside the United States. The Global Equity Fund’s investments in foreign securities may include investments through American, European and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). Depository receipts represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by banks.

The strategy seeks to maximize total return, which includes both long-term capital appreciation and income via equity dividends. In selecting investments for the Global Equity Fund, Aristotle Capital Management, LLC (the “Advisor” or “Aristotle Capital”), the Fund’s investment advisor, employs a fundamental, bottom-up approach. The Advisor focuses first on the quality of a company’s business and then considers whether the company’s securities are available at an attractive price relative to what the Advisor believes to be their fair value. The Advisor seeks to identify high quality businesses by focusing on companies with all or most of the following attributes: attractive business fundamentals; experienced, motivated company management; pricing power; sustainable competitive advantages; financial strength; history of or prospects for paying dividends; and/or high or consistently improving market position, return on invested capital and operating margins. The Global Equity Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalizations, but typically invests in companies with a market capitalization above $2 billion at initial investment.

The Global Equity Fund generally seeks favorable performance relative to its benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World (ACWI) Index (net) and the MSCI World Index (net). However, the Advisor is not constrained by the composition of either index in selecting investments for the Global Equity Fund.

Read More

ARSOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% -35.6% 29.2% 15.10%
1 Yr 12.4% 17.3% 252.4% 25.68%
3 Yr 6.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 37.47%
5 Yr 1.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 51.01%
10 Yr 3.0%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.5% -24.3% 957.1% 55.56%
2021 8.0% -38.3% 47.1% 64.73%
2020 3.5% -54.2% 0.6% 78.87%
2019 4.4% -76.0% 54.1% 72.04%
2018 -4.1% -26.1% 47.8% 1.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% -35.6% 29.2% 15.44%
1 Yr 12.4% 11.4% 252.4% 23.64%
3 Yr 6.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 35.52%
5 Yr 1.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 49.53%
10 Yr 3.7%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.5% -24.3% 957.1% 55.56%
2021 8.0% -33.1% 47.1% 65.11%
2020 3.5% -44.4% 1.8% 84.79%
2019 4.4% -6.5% 54.1% 87.41%
2018 -4.1% -14.4% 47.8% 1.75%

NAV & Total Return History

ARSOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARSOX Category Low Category High ARSOX % Rank
Net Assets 82.9 M 199 K 133 B 75.66%
Number of Holdings 50 1 9075 69.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.8 M -18 M 37.6 B 75.66%
Weighting of Top 10 30.53% 9.1% 100.0% 43.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.36%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.81%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.81%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.81%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.81%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.81%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.81%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.81%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.81%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 3.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSOX % Rank
Stocks 		97.94% 61.84% 125.47% 80.51%
Cash 		1.96% -174.70% 23.12% 18.39%
Other 		0.10% -13.98% 19.14% 14.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 30.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 22.14%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 25.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSOX % Rank
Technology 		23.23% 0.00% 49.87% 25.00%
Industrials 		15.80% 0.00% 44.06% 20.70%
Healthcare 		14.22% 0.00% 35.42% 30.07%
Financial Services 		12.87% 0.00% 38.42% 57.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.21% 0.00% 40.94% 54.41%
Basic Materials 		9.20% 0.00% 38.60% 5.95%
Consumer Defense 		6.25% 0.00% 73.28% 64.65%
Energy 		4.72% 0.00% 21.15% 22.03%
Communication Services 		3.50% 0.00% 57.66% 87.78%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 84.47%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 79.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSOX % Rank
Non US 		51.73% 0.58% 99.46% 22.58%
US 		46.21% 0.13% 103.82% 80.84%

ARSOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.01% 44.27% 59.41%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.82% 45.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 58.31%

Sales Fees

ARSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 88.24%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 0.00% 395.00% 8.26%

ARSOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARSOX Category Low Category High ARSOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.07% 0.00% 3.26% 20.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARSOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARSOX Category Low Category High ARSOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.70% -4.27% 12.65% 44.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARSOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ARSOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Howard Gleicher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2012

10.18

10.2%

Howard Gleicher is CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Aristotle Capital. Having begun in the investment industry in 1985, Howard heads the firm and leads the investment effort. Prior to founding Aristotle Capital, Howard was co-founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Metropolitan West Capital Management, LLC. Howard’s prior investment-related experience includes serving as Principal, Portfolio Manager and Investment Policy Committee member at Palley-Needelman Asset Management, Inc., and Equity Portfolio Manager at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO).

Gregory Padilla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2014

8.42

8.4%

Gregory (Greg) Padilla is Portfolio Manager and a senior member of the research team at Aristotle Capital. He serves as a portfolio manager on the U.S. (“Value Equity”) and Global Equity portfolios. Prior to joining the firm, Greg was Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Analyst at Vinik Asset Management, LP and Tradewinds Global Investors, LLC.Greg earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Arizona State University and his MBA with honors and concentration in investments and financial markets from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

