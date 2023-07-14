Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Global Equity Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Global Equity Fund primarily invests its assets in equity securities that are listed on an exchange or that are otherwise publicly traded in the United States or in a foreign country. The Global Equity Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on securities exchanges.
Under normal market conditions, the Global Equity Fund invests in at least three different countries, including emerging market countries, with at least 40% of its net assets invested in securities of issuers located outside the United States. The Global Equity Fund’s investments in foreign securities may include investments through American, European and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). Depository receipts represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by banks.
The strategy seeks to maximize total return, which includes both long-term capital appreciation and income via equity dividends. In selecting investments for the Global Equity Fund, Aristotle Capital Management, LLC (the “Advisor” or “Aristotle Capital”), the Fund’s investment advisor, employs a fundamental, bottom-up approach. The Advisor focuses first on the quality of a company’s business and then considers whether the company’s securities are available at an attractive price relative to what the Advisor believes to be their fair value. The Advisor seeks to identify high quality businesses by focusing on companies with all or most of the following attributes: attractive business fundamentals; experienced, motivated company management; pricing power; sustainable competitive advantages; financial strength; history of or prospects for paying dividends; and/or high or consistently improving market position, return on invested capital and operating margins. The Global Equity Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalizations, but typically invests in companies with a market capitalization above $2 billion at initial investment.
The Global Equity Fund generally seeks favorable performance relative to its benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World (ACWI) Index (net) and the MSCI World Index (net). However, the Advisor is not constrained by the composition of either index in selecting investments for the Global Equity Fund.
|Period
|ARSOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.3%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|15.10%
|1 Yr
|12.4%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|25.68%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|37.47%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|51.01%
|10 Yr
|3.0%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARSOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.5%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|55.56%
|2021
|8.0%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|64.73%
|2020
|3.5%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|78.87%
|2019
|4.4%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|72.04%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|1.28%
|ARSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|82.9 M
|199 K
|133 B
|75.66%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|1
|9075
|69.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26.8 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|75.66%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.53%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|43.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSOX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.94%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|80.51%
|Cash
|1.96%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|18.39%
|Other
|0.10%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|14.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|30.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|22.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|25.99%
|ARSOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|59.41%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|45.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|58.31%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.07%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|20.57%
|ARSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.70%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|44.66%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.923
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2012
10.18
10.2%
Howard Gleicher is CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Aristotle Capital. Having begun in the investment industry in 1985, Howard heads the firm and leads the investment effort. Prior to founding Aristotle Capital, Howard was co-founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Metropolitan West Capital Management, LLC. Howard’s prior investment-related experience includes serving as Principal, Portfolio Manager and Investment Policy Committee member at Palley-Needelman Asset Management, Inc., and Equity Portfolio Manager at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2014
8.42
8.4%
Gregory (Greg) Padilla is Portfolio Manager and a senior member of the research team at Aristotle Capital. He serves as a portfolio manager on the U.S. (“Value Equity”) and Global Equity portfolios. Prior to joining the firm, Greg was Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Analyst at Vinik Asset Management, LP and Tradewinds Global Investors, LLC.Greg earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Arizona State University and his MBA with honors and concentration in investments and financial markets from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
