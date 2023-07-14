Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.6%
1 yr return
4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
Net Assets
$253 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.2%
Expense Ratio 1.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ARSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-9.7%
|22.7%
|58.57%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-16.4%
|28.4%
|59.22%
|3 Yr
|10.2%*
|-15.4%
|113.1%
|61.43%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-24.5%
|42.6%
|14.22%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-21.2%
|23.3%
|68.91%
* Annualized
|Period
|ARSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|27.05%
|2021
|7.8%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|60.14%
|2020
|0.6%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|56.28%
|2019
|6.8%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|3.16%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|5.01%
|Period
|ARSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-12.9%
|22.7%
|56.83%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|55.19%
|3 Yr
|10.2%*
|-15.4%
|113.1%
|60.74%
|5 Yr
|4.4%*
|-18.9%
|42.6%
|11.58%
|10 Yr
|7.0%*
|-10.1%
|23.3%
|10.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|ARSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|27.05%
|2021
|7.8%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|60.14%
|2020
|0.6%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|56.28%
|2019
|6.8%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|3.16%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|1.00%
|ARSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|253 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|61.90%
|Number of Holdings
|63
|10
|1551
|79.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|81.4 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|50.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.17%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|16.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSMX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.55%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|62.80%
|Cash
|2.45%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|36.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|94.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|93.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|94.97%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|94.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSMX % Rank
|Industrials
|23.58%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|10.38%
|Technology
|15.85%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|5.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.44%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|27.81%
|Financial Services
|14.10%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|88.96%
|Healthcare
|7.54%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|30.68%
|Consumer Defense
|7.15%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|12.80%
|Energy
|6.22%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|67.55%
|Real Estate
|3.32%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|77.92%
|Basic Materials
|2.95%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|87.42%
|Utilities
|2.77%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|40.40%
|Communication Services
|2.10%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|58.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSMX % Rank
|US
|96.33%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|30.85%
|Non US
|1.22%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|77.46%
|ARSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.27%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|42.95%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|47.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.24%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|29.21%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.35%
|77.14%
|ARSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ARSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|39.90%
|ARSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|96.11%
|ARSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ARSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.38%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|90.49%
|ARSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2007
15.18
15.2%
Mr. Beck serves as Chief Executive Officer for River Road. Additionally, he is a portfolio manager for River Road’s Small Cap Value, Small-Mid Cap Value, Mid Cap Value, and Focused Absolute Value® Portfolios. Mr. Beck is the largest individual shareholder in the firm and serves as Chair of the Executive Committee, River Road’s governing body. Prior to co-founding River Road in 2005, Mr. Beck served as Senior Research Analyst and, later, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for SMC Capital Inc. (Commonwealth SMC).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2007
15.18
15.2%
Mr. Shircliff serves as a portfolio manager for River Road’s Small Cap Value and Small-Mid Cap Value Portfolios. He previously served as the firm’s Chief Investment Officer and a portfolio manager for the firm’s Dividend All-Cap Value Portfolios. Mr. Shircliff holds equity in the firm. Prior to co-founding River Road in 2005, Mr. Shircliff served as EVP, Portfolio Manager and Director of Research for SMC Capital Inc. (Commonwealth SMC). Mr. Shircliff has more than 45 years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2012
10.25
10.3%
Mr. Akin serves as a portfolio manager for River Road’s Small Cap Value and Small-Mid Cap Value Portfolios. Mr. Akin holds equity in the firm. Prior to joining River Road in 2005, Mr. Akin worked with the firm’s founders at Commonwealth SMC as Equity Research Analyst for the Small Cap Value and Dividend All-Cap Value Portfolios.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...