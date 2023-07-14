Home
AMG River Road Small-Mid Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
ARSMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.93 -0.1 -1.11%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
N (ARSMX) Primary Inst (ARIMX) Inst (ARSZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG River Road Small-Mid Cap Value Fund

ARSMX | Fund

$8.93

$253 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

Net Assets

$253 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ARSMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG River Road Small-Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 29, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    R. Andrew Beck

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies that River Road Asset Management, LLC, the subadviser to the Fund (“River Road” or the “Subadviser”), believes are undervalued. The Fund currently considers small- and mid-capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations at the time of acquisition within the range of capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2500TM Index (between $257.1 million and $18.4 billion as of May 7, 2021, the date of the latest reconstitution of the Index (implemented by the Index June 25, 2021)). This capitalization range will change over time. The Fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company that subsequently drops below or appreciates above this capitalization threshold. Because of this, the Fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in securities of small- and mid-cap companies at any given time. Value investing involves buying stocks that the Subadviser believes are out of favor and/or undervalued in comparison to their peers or their prospects for growth. The Fund may also invest in common stock of companies with market capitalizations that exceed that of the Russell 2500TM Index at the time of acquisition, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), convertible preferred stocks, and foreign securities (directly and through depositary receipts). 
The Subadviser’s investment philosophy is based upon its proprietary Absolute Value® approach, which seeks to generate attractive, sustainable, low volatility returns over the long term, with an emphasis on minimizing downside portfolio risk. 
The Subadviser builds the Fund’s portfolio from the bottom up, making security-specific research central to the Subadviser’s process. At the core of the Subadviser’s Absolute Value® approach is a systematic method for assessing the ‘risk-to-reward’ characteristics of an investment. The goal of the research process is to formulate two outputs from which an investment decision is made – conviction rating (risk) and discount to value (reward). A stock’s conviction rating combined with its discount to value determine not only whether the stock qualifies for investment, but also how the stock will be sized within the Fund. 
The Subadviser employs a balanced approach to diversification and a structured sell discipline that seeks to reduce portfolio volatility and the risk of permanent loss of capital. 
Read More

ARSMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -9.7% 22.7% 58.57%
1 Yr 4.0% -16.4% 28.4% 59.22%
3 Yr 10.2%* -15.4% 113.1% 61.43%
5 Yr 2.7%* -24.5% 42.6% 14.22%
10 Yr -1.2%* -21.2% 23.3% 68.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -36.7% 212.9% 27.05%
2021 7.8% -38.4% 60.6% 60.14%
2020 0.6% -9.3% 66.8% 56.28%
2019 6.8% -5.9% 7.6% 3.16%
2018 -3.0% -12.3% -1.2% 5.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -12.9% 22.7% 56.83%
1 Yr 4.0% -16.4% 46.4% 55.19%
3 Yr 10.2%* -15.4% 113.1% 60.74%
5 Yr 4.4%* -18.9% 42.6% 11.58%
10 Yr 7.0%* -10.1% 23.3% 10.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -36.7% 212.9% 27.05%
2021 7.8% -38.4% 60.6% 60.14%
2020 0.6% -7.6% 66.8% 56.28%
2019 6.8% -5.9% 7.6% 3.16%
2018 -1.3% -12.3% -1.2% 1.00%

NAV & Total Return History

ARSMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARSMX Category Low Category High ARSMX % Rank
Net Assets 253 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 61.90%
Number of Holdings 63 10 1551 79.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 81.4 M 812 K 2.82 B 50.33%
Weighting of Top 10 32.17% 4.8% 95.7% 16.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GCI Liberty Inc A 5.18%
  2. Air Transport Services Group Inc 4.62%
  3. LKQ Corp 4.10%
  4. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd 4.06%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSMX % Rank
Stocks 		97.55% 14.38% 100.16% 62.80%
Cash 		2.45% -52.43% 47.85% 36.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 94.97%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 93.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 94.97%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 94.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSMX % Rank
Industrials 		23.58% 0.65% 48.61% 10.38%
Technology 		15.85% 0.00% 34.03% 5.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.44% 0.00% 51.62% 27.81%
Financial Services 		14.10% 0.00% 35.71% 88.96%
Healthcare 		7.54% 0.00% 25.76% 30.68%
Consumer Defense 		7.15% 0.00% 13.22% 12.80%
Energy 		6.22% 0.00% 29.42% 67.55%
Real Estate 		3.32% 0.00% 44.41% 77.92%
Basic Materials 		2.95% 0.00% 67.30% 87.42%
Utilities 		2.77% 0.00% 13.86% 40.40%
Communication Services 		2.10% 0.00% 24.90% 58.72%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSMX % Rank
US 		96.33% 11.42% 100.16% 30.85%
Non US 		1.22% 0.00% 78.53% 77.46%

ARSMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% 0.05% 37.36% 42.95%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 47.51%
12b-1 Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.00% 29.21%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.35% 77.14%

Sales Fees

ARSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 7.00% 252.00% 39.90%

ARSMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARSMX Category Low Category High ARSMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 96.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARSMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARSMX Category Low Category High ARSMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.38% -1.43% 4.13% 90.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARSMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ARSMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

R. Andrew Beck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2007

15.18

15.2%

Mr. Beck serves as Chief Executive Officer for River Road. Additionally, he is a portfolio manager for River Road’s Small Cap Value, Small-Mid Cap Value, Mid Cap Value, and Focused Absolute Value® Portfolios. Mr. Beck is the largest individual shareholder in the firm and serves as Chair of the Executive Committee, River Road’s governing body. Prior to co-founding River Road in 2005, Mr. Beck served as Senior Research Analyst and, later, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for SMC Capital Inc. (Commonwealth SMC).

James Shircliff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2007

15.18

15.2%

Mr. Shircliff serves as a portfolio manager for River Road’s Small Cap Value and Small-Mid Cap Value Portfolios. He previously served as the firm’s Chief Investment Officer and a portfolio manager for the firm’s Dividend All-Cap Value Portfolios. Mr. Shircliff holds equity in the firm. Prior to co-founding River Road in 2005, Mr. Shircliff served as EVP, Portfolio Manager and Director of Research for SMC Capital Inc. (Commonwealth SMC). Mr. Shircliff has more than 45 years of investment experience.

J. Justin Akin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2012

10.25

10.3%

Mr. Akin serves as a portfolio manager for River Road’s Small Cap Value and Small-Mid Cap Value Portfolios. Mr. Akin holds equity in the firm. Prior to joining River Road in 2005, Mr. Akin worked with the firm’s founders at Commonwealth SMC as Equity Research Analyst for the Small Cap Value and Dividend All-Cap Value Portfolios.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

