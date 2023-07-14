Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Aristotle Core Equity Fund

mutual fund
ARSLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.76 -0.02 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (ARSLX) Primary
ARSLX (Mutual Fund)

Aristotle Core Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.76 -0.02 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (ARSLX) Primary
ARSLX (Mutual Fund)

Aristotle Core Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.76 -0.02 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (ARSLX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aristotle Core Equity Fund

ARSLX | Fund

$19.76

$180 M

0.41%

$0.08

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.0%

1 yr return

15.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.2%

Net Assets

$180 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aristotle Core Equity Fund

ARSLX | Fund

$19.76

$180 M

0.41%

$0.08

0.79%

ARSLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aristotle Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aristotle
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Owen Fitzpatrick

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Core Equity Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Core Equity Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, depository receipts, shares of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), warrants and rights. The Core Equity Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets. Although the Core Equity Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization and from any country, it invests primarily in large U.S. companies. Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC, the Core Equity Fund’s Advisor, applies its investment process to a universe of companies with market capitalizations in excess of $2 billion at initial investment.

In pursuing the Core Equity Fund’s investment objective, the Advisor employs a fundamental, bottom-up research driven approach to identify companies for investment by the Core Equity Fund. The Advisor seeks to identify companies that it believes are positioned to benefit from one or more of the following: (i) shifts in industry spending, government spending and consumer trends; (ii) gains in market share from innovative products and strong intellectual property; and (iii) cyclical trends in the industry in which they operate and capable management that can take advantage of those trends. Additionally, the Advisor integrates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment process by incorporating a proprietary research methodology that reviews companies against global norms with respect to factors such as environmental protection, human rights, labor standards and corruption. The Advisor believes this portion of the process helps identify companies where management may be making decisions that raise both operational and reputational risks that may have a material impact on a company's overall valuation and financial performance. At times, the Core Equity Fund’s assets may be invested in securities of relatively few industries or sectors.

Read More

ARSLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.0% -41.7% 65.2% 85.29%
1 Yr 15.5% -45.6% 77.3% 56.78%
3 Yr 9.6%* -41.6% 28.4% 9.16%
5 Yr 10.2%* -30.4% 23.6% 7.14%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -85.9% 81.6% 8.86%
2021 10.7% -31.0% 26.7% 10.06%
2020 7.6% -13.0% 34.8% 55.90%
2019 7.7% -6.0% 10.6% 8.60%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 2.0% 28.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.0% -41.7% 65.2% 81.84%
1 Yr 15.5% -45.6% 77.3% 53.08%
3 Yr 9.6%* -41.6% 28.4% 9.45%
5 Yr 10.2%* -30.4% 23.6% 9.18%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -85.9% 81.6% 8.86%
2021 10.7% -31.0% 26.7% 9.97%
2020 7.6% -13.0% 34.8% 55.90%
2019 7.7% -6.0% 10.6% 8.60%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 3.1% 51.86%

NAV & Total Return History

ARSLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARSLX Category Low Category High ARSLX % Rank
Net Assets 180 M 189 K 222 B 78.47%
Number of Holdings 52 2 3509 63.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 75.1 M -1.37 M 104 B 82.44%
Weighting of Top 10 41.23% 11.4% 116.5% 74.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 8.02%
  2. Microsoft Corp 7.65%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.85%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 4.53%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 3.73%
  6. Marriott International Inc Class A 2.95%
  7. Ameriprise Financial Inc 2.80%
  8. Norfolk Southern Corp 2.75%
  9. Broadcom Inc 2.74%
  10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 2.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSLX % Rank
Stocks 		97.90% 50.26% 104.50% 60.10%
Cash 		2.88% -10.83% 49.73% 23.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 75.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 74.44%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 73.95%
Other 		-0.79% -2.66% 17.15% 99.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSLX % Rank
Technology 		26.87% 0.00% 65.70% 76.83%
Healthcare 		13.44% 0.00% 39.76% 41.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.81% 0.00% 62.57% 67.27%
Financial Services 		12.73% 0.00% 43.06% 23.99%
Industrials 		11.33% 0.00% 30.65% 9.89%
Communication Services 		9.40% 0.00% 66.40% 62.82%
Consumer Defense 		7.35% 0.00% 25.50% 10.47%
Utilities 		2.35% 0.00% 16.07% 7.42%
Real Estate 		1.97% 0.00% 16.05% 29.60%
Energy 		1.74% 0.00% 41.09% 28.36%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 93.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSLX % Rank
US 		95.70% 34.69% 100.00% 42.62%
Non US 		2.20% 0.00% 54.22% 59.44%

ARSLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.01% 20.29% 66.25%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 25.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 62.59%

Sales Fees

ARSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 95.92%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 0.00% 316.74% 5.69%

ARSLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARSLX Category Low Category High ARSLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.41% 0.00% 40.83% 80.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARSLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARSLX Category Low Category High ARSLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.33% -6.13% 1.75% 11.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARSLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ARSLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Owen Fitzpatrick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Owen Fitzpatrick is the Lead Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst at Aristotle Atlantic. Prior to joining Aristotle Atlantic, Owen had multiple roles at Deutsche Asset Management, including Managing Director and Head of the U.S. Equity Platform. As Head of U.S. Equities Owen oversaw all active U.S. equity strategies, and as a Portfolio Manager, he managed the Large Cap Growth and Large Cap Core portfolios. Prior to Deutsche Asset Management, Owen managed equity portfolios for Chemical Bank, where he was also responsible for research coverage of the consumer cyclical sector. Additionally, he served as a Portfolio Manager at Manufacturers Hanover Trust. Owen earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and his MBA from Fordham University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Brendan O'Neill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Brendan O’Neill is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst at Aristotle Atlantic. Prior to joining Aristotle Atlantic, Brendan worked as a Portfolio Manager and as a Research Analyst at Deutsche Asset Management. Brendan earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Queens College, CUNY and his Master of Science degree in Finance from Zicklin School of Business, Baruch College. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Thomas Hynes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Thomas Hynes, Jr. is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst at Aristotle Atlantic. Prior to joining Aristotle Atlantic, Thomas worked as a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst for Deutsche Asset Management. Thomas also has experience as a Director and Client Portfolio Manager at Citi and as a Director for Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management. Thomas earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Economics from Fordham University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×