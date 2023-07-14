Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
17.0%
1 yr return
15.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
10.2%
Net Assets
$180 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.2%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Core Equity Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Core Equity Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, depository receipts, shares of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), warrants and rights. The Core Equity Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets. Although the Core Equity Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization and from any country, it invests primarily in large U.S. companies. Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC, the Core Equity Fund’s Advisor, applies its investment process to a universe of companies with market capitalizations in excess of $2 billion at initial investment.
In pursuing the Core Equity Fund’s investment objective, the Advisor employs a fundamental, bottom-up research driven approach to identify companies for investment by the Core Equity Fund. The Advisor seeks to identify companies that it believes are positioned to benefit from one or more of the following: (i) shifts in industry spending, government spending and consumer trends; (ii) gains in market share from innovative products and strong intellectual property; and (iii) cyclical trends in the industry in which they operate and capable management that can take advantage of those trends. Additionally, the Advisor integrates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment process by incorporating a proprietary research methodology that reviews companies against global norms with respect to factors such as environmental protection, human rights, labor standards and corruption. The Advisor believes this portion of the process helps identify companies where management may be making decisions that raise both operational and reputational risks that may have a material impact on a company's overall valuation and financial performance. At times, the Core Equity Fund’s assets may be invested in securities of relatively few industries or sectors.
|Period
|ARSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.0%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|85.29%
|1 Yr
|15.5%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|56.78%
|3 Yr
|9.6%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|9.16%
|5 Yr
|10.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|7.14%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.8%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|8.86%
|2021
|10.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|10.06%
|2020
|7.6%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|55.90%
|2019
|7.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|8.60%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|28.79%
|ARSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|180 M
|189 K
|222 B
|78.47%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|2
|3509
|63.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|75.1 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|82.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.23%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|74.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSLX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.90%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|60.10%
|Cash
|2.88%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|23.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|75.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|74.44%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|73.95%
|Other
|-0.79%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|99.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSLX % Rank
|Technology
|26.87%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|76.83%
|Healthcare
|13.44%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|41.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.81%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|67.27%
|Financial Services
|12.73%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|23.99%
|Industrials
|11.33%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|9.89%
|Communication Services
|9.40%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|62.82%
|Consumer Defense
|7.35%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|10.47%
|Utilities
|2.35%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|7.42%
|Real Estate
|1.97%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|29.60%
|Energy
|1.74%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|28.36%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|93.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSLX % Rank
|US
|95.70%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|42.62%
|Non US
|2.20%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|59.44%
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|66.25%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|25.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|62.59%
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|95.92%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|8.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|5.69%
|ARSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.41%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|80.23%
|ARSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ARSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.33%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|11.28%
|ARSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Owen Fitzpatrick is the Lead Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst at Aristotle Atlantic. Prior to joining Aristotle Atlantic, Owen had multiple roles at Deutsche Asset Management, including Managing Director and Head of the U.S. Equity Platform. As Head of U.S. Equities Owen oversaw all active U.S. equity strategies, and as a Portfolio Manager, he managed the Large Cap Growth and Large Cap Core portfolios. Prior to Deutsche Asset Management, Owen managed equity portfolios for Chemical Bank, where he was also responsible for research coverage of the consumer cyclical sector. Additionally, he served as a Portfolio Manager at Manufacturers Hanover Trust. Owen earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and his MBA from Fordham University. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Brendan O’Neill is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst at Aristotle Atlantic. Prior to joining Aristotle Atlantic, Brendan worked as a Portfolio Manager and as a Research Analyst at Deutsche Asset Management. Brendan earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Queens College, CUNY and his Master of Science degree in Finance from Zicklin School of Business, Baruch College. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Thomas Hynes, Jr. is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst at Aristotle Atlantic. Prior to joining Aristotle Atlantic, Thomas worked as a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst for Deutsche Asset Management. Thomas also has experience as a Director and Client Portfolio Manager at Citi and as a Director for Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management. Thomas earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Economics from Fordham University. He is a CFA® charterholder.
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
