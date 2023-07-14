Under normal circumstances, the Core Equity Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Core Equity Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, depository receipts, shares of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), warrants and rights. The Core Equity Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets. Although the Core Equity Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization and from any country, it invests primarily in large U.S. companies. Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC, the Core Equity Fund’s Advisor, applies its investment process to a universe of companies with market capitalizations in excess of $2 billion at initial investment.

In pursuing the Core Equity Fund’s investment objective, the Advisor employs a fundamental, bottom-up research driven approach to identify companies for investment by the Core Equity Fund. The Advisor seeks to identify companies that it believes are positioned to benefit from one or more of the following: (i) shifts in industry spending, government spending and consumer trends; (ii) gains in market share from innovative products and strong intellectual property; and (iii) cyclical trends in the industry in which they operate and capable management that can take advantage of those trends. Additionally, the Advisor integrates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment process by incorporating a proprietary research methodology that reviews companies against global norms with respect to factors such as environmental protection, human rights, labor standards and corruption. The Advisor believes this portion of the process helps identify companies where management may be making decisions that raise both operational and reputational risks that may have a material impact on a company's overall valuation and financial performance. At times, the Core Equity Fund’s assets may be invested in securities of relatively few industries or sectors.