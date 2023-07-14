Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of common stocks and equity securities which include preferred stock and depository receipts of companies of all sizes. The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. The Advisor employs security selection based on research and analysis of the company’s historical data. In selecting securities to purchase, the Advisor evaluates factors that include, but are not limited to: market capitalization, valuation metrics, and earnings and price momentum over time. Portfolio securities may be sold generally upon periodic rebalancing of the Fund’s portfolio. The Advisor considers the same factors it uses in evaluating a security for purchase and generally sells securities when it believes such securities no longer meet its investment criteria.

The Fund will invest up to 30% of its total assets in the securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets, and will invest up to 10% of its total assets in real estate investment trusts (“REITS”) or foreign real estate companies. The Advisor expects that the Fund’s investment strategy may result in a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100% on an annual basis.