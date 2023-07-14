Home
Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

Net Assets

$23.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$63.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.90%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ARSKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Archer Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Archer
  • Inception Date
    Mar 11, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Troy Patton

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of common stocks and equity securities which include preferred stock and depository receipts of companies of all sizes. The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. The Advisor employs security selection based on research and analysis of the company’s historical data. In selecting securities to purchase, the Advisor evaluates factors that include, but are not limited to: market capitalization, valuation metrics, and earnings and price momentum over time. Portfolio securities may be sold generally upon periodic rebalancing of the Fund’s portfolio. The Advisor considers the same factors it uses in evaluating a security for purchase and generally sells securities when it believes such securities no longer meet its investment criteria.

The Fund will invest up to 30% of its total assets in the securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets, and will invest up to 10% of its total assets in real estate investment trusts (“REITS”) or foreign real estate companies. The Advisor expects that the Fund’s investment strategy may result in a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100% on an annual basis.

Read More

ARSKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -14.3% 36.7% 50.72%
1 Yr 13.1% -34.8% 38.6% 40.26%
3 Yr 8.3%* -27.6% 93.5% 29.48%
5 Yr 5.2%* -30.4% 97.2% 28.86%
10 Yr 6.3%* -18.7% 37.4% 24.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -56.3% 28.9% 61.66%
2021 9.1% -20.5% 152.6% 42.45%
2020 7.4% -13.9% 183.6% 4.22%
2019 4.4% -8.3% 8.9% 74.34%
2018 -2.9% -13.5% 12.6% 50.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -20.5% 36.7% 45.62%
1 Yr 13.1% -34.8% 40.3% 32.75%
3 Yr 8.3%* -27.6% 93.5% 29.47%
5 Yr 5.2%* -29.7% 97.2% 37.87%
10 Yr 6.3%* -13.5% 37.4% 56.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -56.3% 28.9% 61.74%
2021 9.1% -20.5% 152.6% 42.91%
2020 7.4% -13.9% 183.6% 4.14%
2019 4.4% -8.3% 8.9% 74.43%
2018 -2.9% -10.9% 12.6% 71.87%

NAV & Total Return History

ARSKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARSKX Category Low Category High ARSKX % Rank
Net Assets 23.5 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 95.24%
Number of Holdings 49 2 4154 81.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.54 M 288 K 270 B 94.94%
Weighting of Top 10 30.11% 1.8% 106.2% 57.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.87%
  2. Apple Inc 3.36%
  3. NextEra Energy Inc 3.21%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 3.17%
  5. Teladoc Health Inc 2.96%
  6. Microsoft Corp 2.90%
  7. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 2.82%
  8. CVS Health Corp 2.77%
  9. MKS Instruments Inc 2.76%
  10. Exxon Mobil Corp 2.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSKX % Rank
Stocks 		97.67% 0.00% 130.24% 73.28%
Cash 		2.33% -102.29% 100.00% 22.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 62.87%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 62.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 60.80%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 60.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSKX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.15% 0.00% 60.70% 1.99%
Technology 		21.01% 0.00% 48.94% 68.84%
Financial Services 		11.93% 0.00% 55.59% 79.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.70% 0.00% 30.33% 26.65%
Communication Services 		8.44% 0.00% 27.94% 50.23%
Industrials 		7.86% 0.00% 29.90% 82.01%
Consumer Defense 		4.09% 0.00% 47.71% 91.12%
Utilities 		3.28% 0.00% 20.91% 21.44%
Energy 		2.79% 0.00% 41.64% 72.28%
Basic Materials 		2.04% 0.00% 25.70% 76.42%
Real Estate 		1.71% 0.00% 31.91% 73.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSKX % Rank
US 		93.59% 0.00% 127.77% 70.72%
Non US 		4.08% 0.00% 32.38% 31.02%

ARSKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.38% 0.01% 49.27% 18.83%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.00% 47.88%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.50% 0.00% 0.85% 98.44%

Sales Fees

ARSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.25% 2.00% 91.38%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.90% 0.00% 496.00% 30.53%

ARSKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARSKX Category Low Category High ARSKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.11% 0.00% 23.92% 82.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARSKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARSKX Category Low Category High ARSKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.24% -54.00% 6.06% 90.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARSKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ARSKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Troy Patton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2011

11.23

11.2%

Troy C. Patton. As Archer Investment Corporation's founder and owner, Mr. Patton has been the Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of the Archer Investment Corporation, the Advisor of each of the Archer Investment Series Trust portfolios for the past eleven (11) years. In that capacity, Mr. Patton directs the Fund’s day to day operations. Mr. Patton also serves as the founder and owner of Patton & Associates, LLC. Patton & Associates affiliates with CPA firms across the country and offers business valuation services to their clients. Prior to founding the advisor, Mr. Patton was the founder and president of Frontier Financial Holdings, Inc., an integrated financial services company offering investment services. Frontier managed investment portfolios, lending services, business consulting services, and traditional CPA services through an affiliated entity.

Steven Demas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2011

11.23

11.2%

Mr. Demas joined the advisor in April 2009 as a portfolio manager. Mr. Demas was previously employed at Morgan Stanley, serving as a Vice President from 2000-2009 and a Sales Manager from 2007-2009 leading over 50 financial advisors. From 1994-2000, Mr. Demas was employed by Raffensberger & Hughes/National City Investments as a financial advisor. Although Mr. Demas has no prior experience managing a mutual fund, he has had substantial experience managing non-discretionary brokerage accounts. Mr. Demas graduated from Indiana University in 1989 with a business degree in marketing.

John Rosebrough

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2011

11.23

11.2%

John W. Rosebrough, CFA Mr. Rosebrough joined Archer Investment Corporation in July 2010. Prior to joining Archer Investment Corporation, Mr. Rosebrough managed investment portfolios for high net worth individuals at Biechele Royce Advisors. From 2005-2009 Mr. Rosebrough served as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst for Wallington Asset Management where he was a member of the Investment Committee responsible for the selection of equity and fixed income investments, was the co-manager of firm's fixed income model and served as the firm's Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Rosebrough was a Senior Fixed Income Specialist with Schwab Capital Markets Fixed Income & Specialized Products Group from 1999-2005 and was a financial advisor with National City Investments from 1995-1999. Mr. Rosebrough graduated from Indiana University in 1995 with a degree in economics and obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2001.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

