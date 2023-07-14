Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.0%
1 yr return
13.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
Net Assets
$23.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.1%
Expense Ratio 1.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.90%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of common stocks and equity securities which include preferred stock and depository receipts of companies of all sizes. The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. The Advisor employs security selection based on research and analysis of the company’s historical data. In selecting securities to purchase, the Advisor evaluates factors that include, but are not limited to: market capitalization, valuation metrics, and earnings and price momentum over time. Portfolio securities may be sold generally upon periodic rebalancing of the Fund’s portfolio. The Advisor considers the same factors it uses in evaluating a security for purchase and generally sells securities when it believes such securities no longer meet its investment criteria.
The Fund will invest up to 30% of its total assets in the securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets, and will invest up to 10% of its total assets in real estate investment trusts (“REITS”) or foreign real estate companies. The Advisor expects that the Fund’s investment strategy may result in a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100% on an annual basis.
|Period
|ARSKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|50.72%
|1 Yr
|13.1%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|40.26%
|3 Yr
|8.3%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|29.48%
|5 Yr
|5.2%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|28.86%
|10 Yr
|6.3%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|24.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|ARSKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.5%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|61.74%
|2021
|9.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|42.91%
|2020
|7.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|4.14%
|2019
|4.4%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|74.43%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|71.87%
|ARSKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|23.5 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|95.24%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|2
|4154
|81.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.54 M
|288 K
|270 B
|94.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.11%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|57.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSKX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.67%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|73.28%
|Cash
|2.33%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|22.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|62.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|62.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|60.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|60.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSKX % Rank
|Healthcare
|25.15%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|1.99%
|Technology
|21.01%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|68.84%
|Financial Services
|11.93%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|79.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.70%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|26.65%
|Communication Services
|8.44%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|50.23%
|Industrials
|7.86%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|82.01%
|Consumer Defense
|4.09%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|91.12%
|Utilities
|3.28%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|21.44%
|Energy
|2.79%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|72.28%
|Basic Materials
|2.04%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|76.42%
|Real Estate
|1.71%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|73.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSKX % Rank
|US
|93.59%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|70.72%
|Non US
|4.08%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|31.02%
|ARSKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.38%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|18.83%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|47.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|98.44%
|ARSKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ARSKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|91.38%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARSKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.90%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|30.53%
|ARSKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.11%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|82.02%
|ARSKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ARSKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.24%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|90.52%
|ARSKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$2.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2011
11.23
11.2%
Troy C. Patton. As Archer Investment Corporation's founder and owner, Mr. Patton has been the Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of the Archer Investment Corporation, the Advisor of each of the Archer Investment Series Trust portfolios for the past eleven (11) years. In that capacity, Mr. Patton directs the Fund’s day to day operations. Mr. Patton also serves as the founder and owner of Patton & Associates, LLC. Patton & Associates affiliates with CPA firms across the country and offers business valuation services to their clients. Prior to founding the advisor, Mr. Patton was the founder and president of Frontier Financial Holdings, Inc., an integrated financial services company offering investment services. Frontier managed investment portfolios, lending services, business consulting services, and traditional CPA services through an affiliated entity.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2011
11.23
11.2%
Mr. Demas joined the advisor in April 2009 as a portfolio manager. Mr. Demas was previously employed at Morgan Stanley, serving as a Vice President from 2000-2009 and a Sales Manager from 2007-2009 leading over 50 financial advisors. From 1994-2000, Mr. Demas was employed by Raffensberger & Hughes/National City Investments as a financial advisor. Although Mr. Demas has no prior experience managing a mutual fund, he has had substantial experience managing non-discretionary brokerage accounts. Mr. Demas graduated from Indiana University in 1989 with a business degree in marketing.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2011
11.23
11.2%
John W. Rosebrough, CFA Mr. Rosebrough joined Archer Investment Corporation in July 2010. Prior to joining Archer Investment Corporation, Mr. Rosebrough managed investment portfolios for high net worth individuals at Biechele Royce Advisors. From 2005-2009 Mr. Rosebrough served as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst for Wallington Asset Management where he was a member of the Investment Committee responsible for the selection of equity and fixed income investments, was the co-manager of firm's fixed income model and served as the firm's Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Rosebrough was a Senior Fixed Income Specialist with Schwab Capital Markets Fixed Income & Specialized Products Group from 1999-2005 and was a financial advisor with National City Investments from 1995-1999. Mr. Rosebrough graduated from Indiana University in 1995 with a degree in economics and obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2001.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
