Under normal circumstances, the International Equity Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in publicly traded equity securities or depository receipts of companies organized, headquartered or doing a substantial amount of business outside of the United States. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, the International Equity Fund’s Advisor, considers a company that has at least 50% of its assets located outside the United States or derives at least 50% of its revenue from business outside the United States as doing a substantial amount of business outside the United States. The International Equity Fund generally invests in securities of companies located in different regions and in at least three different countries. The International Equity Fund intends to invest no more than 20% of its total assets in companies organized, headquartered or doing a substantial amount of business in emerging market countries under normal market conditions.

The International Equity Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants and rights. The International Equity Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets. The International Equity Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

In pursuing the International Equity Fund’s investment objective, the Advisor employs a fundamental, bottom-up research driven approach to identify companies for investment by the Fund. The Advisor focuses on those companies that it believes have high quality businesses that are undervalued by the market relative to what the Advisor believes to be their fair value. The Advisor seeks to identify high quality companies by focusing on the following attributes: attractive business fundamentals, strong financials, experienced, motivated company management, and high and/or consistently improving market position, return on invested capital or operating margins.