Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.5%
1 yr return
18.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
Net Assets
$400 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.3%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 10.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the International Equity Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in publicly traded equity securities or depository receipts of companies organized, headquartered or doing a substantial amount of business outside of the United States. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, the International Equity Fund’s Advisor, considers a company that has at least 50% of its assets located outside the United States or derives at least 50% of its revenue from business outside the United States as doing a substantial amount of business outside the United States. The International Equity Fund generally invests in securities of companies located in different regions and in at least three different countries. The International Equity Fund intends to invest no more than 20% of its total assets in companies organized, headquartered or doing a substantial amount of business in emerging market countries under normal market conditions.
The International Equity Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants and rights. The International Equity Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets. The International Equity Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.
In pursuing the International Equity Fund’s investment objective, the Advisor employs a fundamental, bottom-up research driven approach to identify companies for investment by the Fund. The Advisor focuses on those companies that it believes have high quality businesses that are undervalued by the market relative to what the Advisor believes to be their fair value. The Advisor seeks to identify high quality companies by focusing on the following attributes: attractive business fundamentals, strong financials, experienced, motivated company management, and high and/or consistently improving market position, return on invested capital or operating margins.
|Period
|ARSFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.5%
|2.1%
|19.6%
|32.20%
|1 Yr
|18.6%
|-20.6%
|28.2%
|43.40%
|3 Yr
|7.2%*
|-14.7%
|25.1%
|11.43%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-9.8%
|60.7%
|11.79%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.9%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARSFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.8%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|87.88%
|2021
|6.7%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|2.22%
|2020
|3.2%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|39.57%
|2019
|5.1%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|26.61%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|2.80%
|Period
|ARSFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.5%
|-16.4%
|19.6%
|32.20%
|1 Yr
|18.6%
|-27.2%
|28.2%
|40.00%
|3 Yr
|7.2%*
|-14.7%
|25.1%
|9.79%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-9.8%
|60.7%
|14.60%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARSFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.8%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|87.88%
|2021
|6.7%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|2.22%
|2020
|3.2%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|39.57%
|2019
|5.1%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|26.61%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|4.02%
|ARSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|400 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|62.46%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|1
|10801
|88.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|149 M
|0
|34.5 B
|52.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.31%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|17.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSFX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.07%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|67.38%
|Cash
|2.86%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|29.10%
|Other
|0.07%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|25.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|47.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|42.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|47.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.32%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|20.82%
|Technology
|19.53%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|2.18%
|Industrials
|19.02%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|11.35%
|Consumer Defense
|10.66%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|32.46%
|Healthcare
|9.63%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|74.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.00%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|74.24%
|Energy
|4.67%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|56.91%
|Basic Materials
|4.53%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|85.30%
|Communication Services
|2.64%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|92.87%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|91.12%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|83.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSFX % Rank
|Non US
|89.66%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|82.74%
|US
|7.41%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|8.42%
|ARSFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|56.43%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|56.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|57.72%
|ARSFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ARSFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|83.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARSFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|14.82%
|ARSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.08%
|0.00%
|13.13%
|36.97%
|ARSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ARSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.91%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|77.73%
|ARSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2014
8.17
8.2%
Sean Thorpe is a member of the Aristotle Capital research team and a veteran of the investment industry. Sean was an analyst and Portfolio Manager at Reed, Conner & Birdwell, LLC (RCB), with responsibility for co-managing the International strategy. (RCB combined its business with Aristotle Capital in January 2012.) Prior to his tenure with RCB, Sean served as Senior Vice President for Shamrock Holdings, LLC, where he specialized in activist investments for domestic small cap companies. Sean was also Managing Director for Mandeville Partners, LLC, where he was involved in the consolidation of cable companies throughout Latin America. He has held positions as the Vice President in Strategic Planning at Salick Health Care, Inc. and as financial analyst for both Kidder Peabody & Co. and Drexel Burnham Lambert, Inc. Sean earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Finance from the University of California, Los Angeles. He is a founding parent of Valley Charter School, a charter school that opened in 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2014
8.17
8.2%
Geoffrey Stewart is a member of the Aristotle Capital research team and a veteran of the investment industry. Geoffrey was an analyst and Portfolio Manager with Reed, cram & Birdwell, LLC (RCB) for eight years, with responsibility for co-managing the International strategy. (RCB combined its business with Aristotle Capital in January 2012.) Prior to his tenure with RCB, Geoffrey served as an equity analyst at Oppenheimer & Company. Geoffrey earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Duke University. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Howard Gleicher is CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Aristotle Capital. Having begun in the investment industry in 1985, Howard heads the firm and leads the investment effort. Prior to founding Aristotle Capital, Howard was co-founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Metropolitan West Capital Management, LLC. Howard’s prior investment-related experience includes serving as Principal, Portfolio Manager and Investment Policy Committee member at Palley-Needelman Asset Management, Inc., and Equity Portfolio Manager at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...