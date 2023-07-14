Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Aristotle International Equity Fund

mutual fund
ARSFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.03 -0.03 -0.23%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (ARSFX) Primary
ARSFX (Mutual Fund)

Aristotle International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.03 -0.03 -0.23%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (ARSFX) Primary
ARSFX (Mutual Fund)

Aristotle International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.03 -0.03 -0.23%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (ARSFX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aristotle International Equity Fund

ARSFX | Fund

$13.03

$400 M

1.08%

$0.14

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.5%

1 yr return

18.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

Net Assets

$400 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aristotle International Equity Fund

ARSFX | Fund

$13.03

$400 M

1.08%

$0.14

0.93%

ARSFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.91%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aristotle International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aristotle
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sean Thorpe

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the International Equity Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in publicly traded equity securities or depository receipts of companies organized, headquartered or doing a substantial amount of business outside of the United States. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, the International Equity Fund’s Advisor, considers a company that has at least 50% of its assets located outside the United States or derives at least 50% of its revenue from business outside the United States as doing a substantial amount of business outside the United States. The International Equity Fund generally invests in securities of companies located in different regions and in at least three different countries. The International Equity Fund intends to invest no more than 20% of its total assets in companies organized, headquartered or doing a substantial amount of business in emerging market countries under normal market conditions.

The International Equity Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants and rights. The International Equity Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets. The International Equity Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

In pursuing the International Equity Fund’s investment objective, the Advisor employs a fundamental, bottom-up research driven approach to identify companies for investment by the Fund. The Advisor focuses on those companies that it believes have high quality businesses that are undervalued by the market relative to what the Advisor believes to be their fair value. The Advisor seeks to identify high quality companies by focusing on the following attributes: attractive business fundamentals, strong financials, experienced, motivated company management, and high and/or consistently improving market position, return on invested capital or operating margins.

Read More

ARSFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% 2.1% 19.6% 32.20%
1 Yr 18.6% -20.6% 28.2% 43.40%
3 Yr 7.2%* -14.7% 25.1% 11.43%
5 Yr 3.4%* -9.8% 60.7% 11.79%
10 Yr N/A* -5.9% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -43.6% 71.3% 87.88%
2021 6.7% -15.4% 9.4% 2.22%
2020 3.2% -10.4% 121.9% 39.57%
2019 5.1% -0.5% 8.5% 26.61%
2018 -2.3% -13.0% -0.7% 2.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -16.4% 19.6% 32.20%
1 Yr 18.6% -27.2% 28.2% 40.00%
3 Yr 7.2%* -14.7% 25.1% 9.79%
5 Yr 3.4%* -9.8% 60.7% 14.60%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -43.6% 71.3% 87.88%
2021 6.7% -15.4% 9.4% 2.22%
2020 3.2% -10.4% 121.9% 39.57%
2019 5.1% -0.5% 8.5% 26.61%
2018 -2.3% -13.0% -0.7% 4.02%

NAV & Total Return History

ARSFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARSFX Category Low Category High ARSFX % Rank
Net Assets 400 M 1.02 M 369 B 62.46%
Number of Holdings 43 1 10801 88.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 149 M 0 34.5 B 52.92%
Weighting of Top 10 36.31% 1.9% 101.9% 17.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Accenture PLC Class A 5.00%
  2. Ashtead Group PLC 4.94%
  3. Ashtead Group PLC 4.94%
  4. Ashtead Group PLC 4.94%
  5. Ashtead Group PLC 4.94%
  6. Ashtead Group PLC 4.94%
  7. Ashtead Group PLC 4.94%
  8. Ashtead Group PLC 4.94%
  9. Ashtead Group PLC 4.94%
  10. Ashtead Group PLC 4.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSFX % Rank
Stocks 		97.07% 0.00% 122.60% 67.38%
Cash 		2.86% -65.15% 100.00% 29.10%
Other 		0.07% -16.47% 17.36% 25.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 47.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 42.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 47.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSFX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.32% 0.00% 47.75% 20.82%
Technology 		19.53% 0.00% 36.32% 2.18%
Industrials 		19.02% 5.17% 99.49% 11.35%
Consumer Defense 		10.66% 0.00% 32.29% 32.46%
Healthcare 		9.63% 0.00% 21.01% 74.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.00% 0.00% 36.36% 74.24%
Energy 		4.67% 0.00% 16.89% 56.91%
Basic Materials 		4.53% 0.00% 23.86% 85.30%
Communication Services 		2.64% 0.00% 21.69% 92.87%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 91.12%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 83.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSFX % Rank
Non US 		89.66% 0.00% 124.02% 82.74%
US 		7.41% -7.71% 68.98% 8.42%

ARSFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.02% 26.51% 56.43%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.60% 56.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 57.72%

Sales Fees

ARSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 83.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 2.00% 247.00% 14.82%

ARSFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARSFX Category Low Category High ARSFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.08% 0.00% 13.13% 36.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARSFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARSFX Category Low Category High ARSFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.91% -0.93% 6.38% 77.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARSFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ARSFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sean Thorpe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2014

8.17

8.2%

Sean Thorpe is a member of the Aristotle Capital research team and a veteran of the investment industry. Sean was an analyst and Portfolio Manager at Reed, Conner & Birdwell, LLC (RCB), with responsibility for co-managing the International strategy. (RCB combined its business with Aristotle Capital in January 2012.) Prior to his tenure with RCB, Sean served as Senior Vice President for Shamrock Holdings, LLC, where he specialized in activist investments for domestic small cap companies. Sean was also Managing Director for Mandeville Partners, LLC, where he was involved in the consolidation of cable companies throughout Latin America. He has held positions as the Vice President in Strategic Planning at Salick Health Care, Inc. and as financial analyst for both Kidder Peabody & Co. and Drexel Burnham Lambert, Inc. Sean earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Finance from the University of California, Los Angeles. He is a founding parent of Valley Charter School, a charter school that opened in 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Geoffrey Stewart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2014

8.17

8.2%

Geoffrey Stewart is a member of the Aristotle Capital research team and a veteran of the investment industry. Geoffrey was an analyst and Portfolio Manager with Reed, cram & Birdwell, LLC (RCB) for eight years, with responsibility for co-managing the International strategy. (RCB combined its business with Aristotle Capital in January 2012.) Prior to his tenure with RCB, Geoffrey served as an equity analyst at Oppenheimer & Company. Geoffrey earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Duke University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Howard Gleicher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Howard Gleicher is CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Aristotle Capital. Having begun in the investment industry in 1985, Howard heads the firm and leads the investment effort. Prior to founding Aristotle Capital, Howard was co-founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Metropolitan West Capital Management, LLC. Howard’s prior investment-related experience includes serving as Principal, Portfolio Manager and Investment Policy Committee member at Palley-Needelman Asset Management, Inc., and Equity Portfolio Manager at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×