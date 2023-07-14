Under normal circumstances, the Small Cap Equity Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization companies. Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, the Small Cap Equity Fund’s Advisor, considers small capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization equal to or less than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index during the most recent 12-month period (approximately $3.5 billion during the 12-month period ended December 31, 2021). The Russell 2000® Index is reconstituted annually. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Small Cap Equity Fund invests may vary with market conditions. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range may continue to be held by the Small Cap Equity Fund in the Advisor’s sole discretion. The Small Cap Equity Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, depository receipts, and exchange traded-funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in equity securities of small capitalization companies. Depository receipts represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by banks. ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on securities exchanges.

The Small Cap Equity Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers but may invest up to 5% of its total assets in American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks.

In pursuing the Small Cap Equity Fund’s investment objective, the Advisor employs a fundamental, bottom-up research driven approach to identify companies for investment by the Small Cap Equity Fund. The Advisor focuses on those companies that it believes have high quality businesses that are undervalued by the market relative to what the Advisor believes to be their fair value. The Advisor seeks to identify high quality businesses by focusing on companies with the following attributes: disciplined business plans; attractive business fundamentals; sound balance sheets; financial strength; experienced, motivated company management; reasonable competition; and/or a record of long-term value creation.

The Fund generally seeks favorable performance relative to its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index. However, the Advisor is not constrained by the composition of the Russell 2000 Index in selecting investments for the Fund.