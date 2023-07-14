Home
ARSBX (Mutual Fund)

ARSBX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aristotle Small Cap Equity Fund

ARSBX | Fund

$14.13

$195 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.4%

1 yr return

5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$195 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ARSBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aristotle Small Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aristotle
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Adams

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Small Cap Equity Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization companies. Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, the Small Cap Equity Fund’s Advisor, considers small capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization equal to or less than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index during the most recent 12-month period (approximately $3.5 billion during the 12-month period ended December 31, 2021). The Russell 2000® Index is reconstituted annually. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Small Cap Equity Fund invests may vary with market conditions. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range may continue to be held by the Small Cap Equity Fund in the Advisor’s sole discretion. The Small Cap Equity Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, depository receipts, and exchange traded-funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in equity securities of small capitalization companies. Depository receipts represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by banks. ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on securities exchanges.

The Small Cap Equity Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers but may invest up to 5% of its total assets in American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks.

In pursuing the Small Cap Equity Fund’s investment objective, the Advisor employs a fundamental, bottom-up research driven approach to identify companies for investment by the Small Cap Equity Fund. The Advisor focuses on those companies that it believes have high quality businesses that are undervalued by the market relative to what the Advisor believes to be their fair value. The Advisor seeks to identify high quality businesses by focusing on companies with the following attributes: disciplined business plans; attractive business fundamentals; sound balance sheets; financial strength; experienced, motivated company management; reasonable competition; and/or a record of long-term value creation.

The Fund generally seeks favorable performance relative to its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index. However, the Advisor is not constrained by the composition of the Russell 2000 Index in selecting investments for the Fund.

Read More

ARSBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -13.6% 140.9% 93.34%
1 Yr 5.0% -34.1% 199.4% 73.21%
3 Yr 8.4%* -21.8% 37.6% 34.62%
5 Yr 0.3%* -23.6% 9.4% 26.52%
10 Yr N/A* -11.6% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -59.3% 118.2% 11.32%
2021 7.3% -17.3% 18.6% 29.32%
2020 2.4% -21.2% 28.2% 71.10%
2019 4.8% -17.9% 8.4% 53.33%
2018 -3.5% -20.0% 0.2% 24.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -17.6% 140.9% 87.37%
1 Yr 5.0% -34.1% 199.4% 66.89%
3 Yr 8.4%* -21.8% 37.6% 33.69%
5 Yr 0.3%* -23.6% 10.7% 34.03%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -59.3% 118.2% 11.32%
2021 7.3% -17.3% 18.6% 29.32%
2020 2.4% -21.2% 28.2% 71.10%
2019 4.8% -17.9% 8.4% 53.33%
2018 -3.5% -19.9% 0.2% 44.95%

NAV & Total Return History

ARSBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARSBX Category Low Category High ARSBX % Rank
Net Assets 195 M 1.48 M 120 B 69.78%
Number of Holdings 106 2 2519 62.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 41 M 213 K 4.6 B 64.63%
Weighting of Top 10 20.29% 2.8% 101.7% 31.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Umb Money Mkt 3.94%
  2. Rogers Corp 2.18%
  3. Chemed Corp 2.03%
  4. Acadia Healthcare Co Inc 2.02%
  5. ASGN Inc 2.01%
  6. Merit Medical Systems Inc 2.01%
  7. Charles River Laboratories International Inc 1.98%
  8. CAI International Inc 1.91%
  9. Dycom Industries Inc 1.90%
  10. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A 1.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSBX % Rank
Stocks 		96.12% 25.32% 100.32% 81.12%
Cash 		3.95% -79.10% 74.68% 17.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 96.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 96.26%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 96.43%
Other 		-0.06% -8.80% 6.95% 98.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSBX % Rank
Industrials 		23.26% 2.46% 37.42% 13.92%
Technology 		21.64% 0.00% 54.70% 7.04%
Healthcare 		16.70% 0.00% 26.53% 11.68%
Financial Services 		14.63% 0.00% 35.52% 66.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.02% 0.99% 47.79% 91.75%
Real Estate 		5.12% 0.00% 29.43% 71.65%
Consumer Defense 		4.23% 0.00% 18.87% 51.55%
Utilities 		2.76% 0.00% 18.58% 43.30%
Energy 		2.48% 0.00% 37.72% 81.79%
Communication Services 		1.63% 0.00% 14.85% 74.74%
Basic Materials 		0.52% 0.00% 18.66% 99.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARSBX % Rank
US 		95.41% 24.89% 100.00% 60.03%
Non US 		0.71% 0.00% 36.31% 82.65%

ARSBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.01% 13.16% 56.72%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 60.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 54.59%

Sales Fees

ARSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 98.11%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 1.00% 314.00% 7.57%

ARSBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARSBX Category Low Category High ARSBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.76% 96.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARSBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARSBX Category Low Category High ARSBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.06% -2.40% 2.49% 66.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARSBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ARSBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Adams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2015

6.59

6.6%

Dave, Principal, CEO, acts as Managing Director & Portfolio Manager for the Aristotle Boston investment team. Prior to joining the firm, he spent 9 years at Eagle Boston and 14 years at Pioneer Investment Management, where his tenure included a role as lead portfolio manager for the Pioneer Small Cap Value Fund. Dave has been involved in the investment industry since 1990, almost exclusively focused on small cap investing. He graduated from Boston College, where he received a B.S. in Finance and Economics, cum laude, in 1985, and a M.S. in Finance in 1989 (top 5% of class). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc.

Jack McPherson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2015

6.59

6.6%

Jack McPherson is a member of the Aristotle Boston research team. Prior to joining Aristotle Boston, Jack served as Managing Director and Co-Portfolio Manager at Eagle Boston Investment Management; Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Pioneer Investment Management, Inc.; Security Analyst at Middleton & Company, Inc.; Vice President and Equity Analyst at Evergreen Investment Management Company, LLC; and Equity Analyst at Pell, Rudman & Company, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

