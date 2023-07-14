Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.4%
1 yr return
5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
Net Assets
$195 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.3%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Small Cap Equity Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization companies. Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, the Small Cap Equity Fund’s Advisor, considers small capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization equal to or less than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index during the most recent 12-month period (approximately $3.5 billion during the 12-month period ended December 31, 2021). The Russell 2000® Index is reconstituted annually. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Small Cap Equity Fund invests may vary with market conditions. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range may continue to be held by the Small Cap Equity Fund in the Advisor’s sole discretion. The Small Cap Equity Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, depository receipts, and exchange traded-funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in equity securities of small capitalization companies. Depository receipts represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by banks. ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on securities exchanges.
The Small Cap Equity Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers but may invest up to 5% of its total assets in American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks.
In pursuing the Small Cap Equity Fund’s investment objective, the Advisor employs a fundamental, bottom-up research driven approach to identify companies for investment by the Small Cap Equity Fund. The Advisor focuses on those companies that it believes have high quality businesses that are undervalued by the market relative to what the Advisor believes to be their fair value. The Advisor seeks to identify high quality businesses by focusing on companies with the following attributes: disciplined business plans; attractive business fundamentals; sound balance sheets; financial strength; experienced, motivated company management; reasonable competition; and/or a record of long-term value creation.
The Fund generally seeks favorable performance relative to its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index. However, the Advisor is not constrained by the composition of the Russell 2000 Index in selecting investments for the Fund.
|Period
|ARSBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.4%
|-13.6%
|140.9%
|93.34%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-34.1%
|199.4%
|73.21%
|3 Yr
|8.4%*
|-21.8%
|37.6%
|34.62%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-23.6%
|9.4%
|26.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.6%
|15.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARSBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.5%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|11.32%
|2021
|7.3%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|29.32%
|2020
|2.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|71.10%
|2019
|4.8%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|53.33%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|24.57%
|ARSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|195 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|69.78%
|Number of Holdings
|106
|2
|2519
|62.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|41 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|64.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.29%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|31.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSBX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.12%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|81.12%
|Cash
|3.95%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|17.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|96.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|96.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|96.43%
|Other
|-0.06%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|98.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSBX % Rank
|Industrials
|23.26%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|13.92%
|Technology
|21.64%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|7.04%
|Healthcare
|16.70%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|11.68%
|Financial Services
|14.63%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|66.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.02%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|91.75%
|Real Estate
|5.12%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|71.65%
|Consumer Defense
|4.23%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|51.55%
|Utilities
|2.76%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|43.30%
|Energy
|2.48%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|81.79%
|Communication Services
|1.63%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|74.74%
|Basic Materials
|0.52%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|99.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARSBX % Rank
|US
|95.41%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|60.03%
|Non US
|0.71%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|82.65%
|ARSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|56.72%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|60.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|54.59%
|ARSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ARSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|98.11%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|7.57%
|ARSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.76%
|96.77%
|ARSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ARSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARSBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.06%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|66.72%
|ARSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2015
6.59
6.6%
Dave, Principal, CEO, acts as Managing Director & Portfolio Manager for the Aristotle Boston investment team. Prior to joining the firm, he spent 9 years at Eagle Boston and 14 years at Pioneer Investment Management, where his tenure included a role as lead portfolio manager for the Pioneer Small Cap Value Fund. Dave has been involved in the investment industry since 1990, almost exclusively focused on small cap investing. He graduated from Boston College, where he received a B.S. in Finance and Economics, cum laude, in 1985, and a M.S. in Finance in 1989 (top 5% of class). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2015
6.59
6.6%
Jack McPherson is a member of the Aristotle Boston research team. Prior to joining Aristotle Boston, Jack served as Managing Director and Co-Portfolio Manager at Eagle Boston Investment Management; Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Pioneer Investment Management, Inc.; Security Analyst at Middleton & Company, Inc.; Vice President and Equity Analyst at Evergreen Investment Management Company, LLC; and Equity Analyst at Pell, Rudman & Company, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
