Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.2%
1 yr return
9.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
Net Assets
$126 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.9%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 149.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ARRFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-23.7%
|34.1%
|82.83%
|1 Yr
|9.5%
|-41.1%
|31.8%
|48.48%
|3 Yr
|4.4%*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|58.64%
|5 Yr
|0.6%*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|42.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|11.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARRFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.0%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|31.54%
|2021
|3.7%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|66.32%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|92.14%
|2019
|7.1%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|5.13%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|15.98%
|Period
|ARRFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-27.0%
|34.1%
|73.99%
|1 Yr
|9.5%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|40.05%
|3 Yr
|4.4%*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|58.56%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|37.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARRFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.0%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|31.54%
|2021
|3.7%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|66.32%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|92.14%
|2019
|7.1%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|5.13%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|5.03%
|ARRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARRFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|126 M
|481 K
|145 B
|74.56%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|1
|2445
|92.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|54 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|58.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.91%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|16.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARRFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.05%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|43.22%
|Cash
|0.96%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|55.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|44.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|44.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|44.22%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|45.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARRFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.95%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|4.79%
|Technology
|16.06%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|45.59%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.49%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|30.23%
|Communication Services
|14.34%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|2.27%
|Consumer Defense
|9.87%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|8.06%
|Utilities
|8.03%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|10.08%
|Healthcare
|7.27%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|87.15%
|Energy
|3.04%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|76.57%
|Industrials
|2.96%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|96.73%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|93.20%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|96.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARRFX % Rank
|US
|91.86%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|77.39%
|Non US
|7.19%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|13.32%
|ARRFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|42.05%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|40.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|44.04%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|75.63%
|ARRFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ARRFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARRFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|149.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|96.85%
|ARRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARRFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.14%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|60.55%
|ARRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ARRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARRFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.10%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|64.56%
|ARRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 2015
6.58
6.6%
Mr. Beck serves as Chief Executive Officer for River Road. Additionally, he is a portfolio manager for River Road’s Small Cap Value, Small-Mid Cap Value, Mid Cap Value, and Focused Absolute Value® Portfolios. Mr. Beck is the largest individual shareholder in the firm and serves as Chair of the Executive Committee, River Road’s governing body. Prior to co-founding River Road in 2005, Mr. Beck served as Senior Research Analyst and, later, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for SMC Capital Inc. (Commonwealth SMC).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 2015
6.58
6.6%
Mr. Forsha serves as Co-Chief Investment Officer for River Road. Additionally, he is a portfolio manager for River Road’s Dividend All-Cap Value and Focused Absolute Value® Portfolios. Mr. Forsha holds equity in the firm and serves as a non-voting member of the Executive Committee, River Road’s governing body. Prior to joining River Road in 2005, Mr. Forsha served as Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager for ABN AMRO Asset Management USA, where he was responsible for management of the North American equity allocation of the firm’s Global High Income Equity Fund.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
