Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG River Road Focused Absolute Value Fund

ARRFX | Fund

$12.44

$126 M

0.14%

$0.02

1.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.2%

1 yr return

9.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$126 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 149.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG River Road Focused Absolute Value Fund

ARRFX | Fund

$12.44

$126 M

0.14%

$0.02

1.12%

ARRFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG River Road Focused Absolute Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    R. Andrew Beck

Fund Description

The Fund principally invests in a portfolio of equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies and may invest in securities of all market capitalizations. Under normal conditions, the Fund intends to invest its assets in the equity securities of a limited number of issuers. In pursuing its investment strategy, the Fund will primarily invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and publicly traded partnerships (“PTPs”), including, but not limited to, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund may invest in non U.S. companies through depositary receipts or by directly investing in securities listed on foreign exchanges.
The investment philosophy of River Road Asset Management, LLC, the subadviser to the Fund (“River Road” or the “Subadviser”), is based upon its proprietary Absolute Value® approach, which seeks to generate attractive, sustainable, low volatility returns over the long term, with an emphasis on minimizing downside portfolio risk.
The Subadviser builds the Fund’s portfolio from the bottom up, making security-specific research central to the Subadviser’s process. At the core of the Subadviser’s Absolute Value® 
approach is a systematic method for assessing the ‘risk-to-reward’ characteristics of an investment. The goal of the research process is to formulate two outputs from which an investment decision is made – conviction rating (risk) and discount to value (reward). A stock’s conviction rating combined with its discount to value determine not only whether the stock qualifies for investment, but also how the stock will be sized within the Fund. 
In managing the Fund, the Subadviser employs an all-cap strategy that focuses on a limited number of securities representing the Subadviser’s “best ideas” across all of its core strategies. These “best ideas” are the result of the Subadviser’s risk/reward assessment, which is based on the Subadviser’s conviction about a company and opinion about the company’s discount to valuation. 
To seek to manage risk, the Subadviser employs a structured sell discipline. 
The Subadviser’s investment strategy is highly opportunistic and may result in high portfolio turnover. 
The Fund is classified as non-diversified. 
Read More

ARRFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -23.7% 34.1% 82.83%
1 Yr 9.5% -41.1% 31.8% 48.48%
3 Yr 4.4%* -20.8% 21.3% 58.64%
5 Yr 0.6%* -14.9% 80.9% 42.06%
10 Yr N/A* -9.9% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -52.6% 20.1% 31.54%
2021 3.7% -25.0% 15.1% 66.32%
2020 -0.4% -2.9% 196.6% 92.14%
2019 7.1% -2.6% 8.3% 5.13%
2018 -2.2% -11.1% 0.0% 15.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -27.0% 34.1% 73.99%
1 Yr 9.5% -41.1% 48.6% 40.05%
3 Yr 4.4%* -20.8% 21.3% 58.56%
5 Yr 2.1%* -14.9% 80.9% 37.17%
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -52.6% 20.1% 31.54%
2021 3.7% -25.0% 15.1% 66.32%
2020 -0.4% -2.9% 196.6% 92.14%
2019 7.1% -2.6% 8.3% 5.13%
2018 -0.8% -11.1% 0.0% 5.03%

NAV & Total Return History

ARRFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARRFX Category Low Category High ARRFX % Rank
Net Assets 126 M 481 K 145 B 74.56%
Number of Holdings 31 1 2445 92.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 54 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 58.04%
Weighting of Top 10 42.91% 2.9% 100.0% 16.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 7.62%
  2. GCI Liberty Inc A 6.12%
  3. Liberty Broadband Corp C 5.17%
  4. Chubb Ltd 4.86%
  5. Comcast Corp Class A 4.58%
  6. UniFirst Corp 4.50%
  7. Progressive Corp 4.35%
  8. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 4.27%
  9. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 4.22%
  10. Facebook Inc Class A 4.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARRFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.05% 0.00% 100.57% 43.22%
Cash 		0.96% -2.51% 100.00% 55.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 44.97%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 44.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 44.22%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 45.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARRFX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.95% 0.00% 46.10% 4.79%
Technology 		16.06% 0.00% 40.65% 45.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.49% 2.49% 46.48% 30.23%
Communication Services 		14.34% 0.00% 30.98% 2.27%
Consumer Defense 		9.87% 0.00% 32.18% 8.06%
Utilities 		8.03% 0.00% 18.97% 10.08%
Healthcare 		7.27% 0.00% 47.15% 87.15%
Energy 		3.04% 0.00% 58.13% 76.57%
Industrials 		2.96% 0.00% 45.89% 96.73%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 93.20%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.18% 96.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARRFX % Rank
US 		91.86% 0.00% 100.04% 77.39%
Non US 		7.19% 0.00% 27.19% 13.32%

ARRFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.03% 33.98% 42.05%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 40.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 44.04%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.30% 75.63%

Sales Fees

ARRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 149.00% 0.00% 321.00% 96.85%

ARRFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARRFX Category Low Category High ARRFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.14% 0.00% 3.05% 60.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARRFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARRFX Category Low Category High ARRFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.10% -2.06% 3.38% 64.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARRFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ARRFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

R. Andrew Beck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 03, 2015

6.58

6.6%

Mr. Beck serves as Chief Executive Officer for River Road. Additionally, he is a portfolio manager for River Road’s Small Cap Value, Small-Mid Cap Value, Mid Cap Value, and Focused Absolute Value® Portfolios. Mr. Beck is the largest individual shareholder in the firm and serves as Chair of the Executive Committee, River Road’s governing body. Prior to co-founding River Road in 2005, Mr. Beck served as Senior Research Analyst and, later, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for SMC Capital Inc. (Commonwealth SMC).

Thomas Forsha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 03, 2015

6.58

6.6%

Mr. Forsha serves as Co-Chief Investment Officer for River Road. Additionally, he is a portfolio manager for River Road’s Dividend All-Cap Value and Focused Absolute Value® Portfolios. Mr. Forsha holds equity in the firm and serves as a non-voting member of the Executive Committee, River Road’s governing body. Prior to joining River Road in 2005, Mr. Forsha served as Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager for ABN AMRO Asset Management USA, where he was responsible for management of the North American equity allocation of the firm’s Global High Income Equity Fund.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

