Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of emerging market companies and in other instruments, such as shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. This 80% investment policy

can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund mainly invests in common stocks and depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)), but may also invest in preferred stocks, ETFs and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Depositary receipts are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. companies. Typically, the Fund invests in securities of companies with a market capitalization of at least $500 million. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in any currency. The Fund may also invest in participation notes (“P-Notes”) or private placements to replicate equity exposure in certain emerging market countries where direct investment is either impossible or difficult due to local investment restrictions.

For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, the Adviser generally considers an instrument to have economic characteristics similar to emerging market securities if, for instance, the value of the instrument is determined by the value of certain underlying emerging market securities (such as a P-Note); if the instrument is composed of, or invests in, certain emerging market securities (such as an ETF); or if the value of the instrument is otherwise correlated to the value of certain emerging market securities.

The Fund considers a company to be an emerging market company if: (1) the company’s principal securities trading market is in an emerging market country; (2) while traded in any market, alone or on a consolidated basis, the company derives 50% or more of its business, revenues or profits from emerging market countries; (3) the company has 50% or more of its assets, employees or operations located in emerging market countries; or (4) the company is organized under the laws of, or has a principal office in, an emerging market country. The Adviser has discretion to determine which countries are “emerging market countries,” although those classified by Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) as emerging market countries typically will be included, together with other countries deemed by the Adviser to be at a similar stage of economic development as such countries. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in a particular country, geographic region or sector. The Fund may invest in A-Shares of companies based in the People’s Republic of China (“China”) that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”).

Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser utilizes a “value style” of investing. The Adviser believes that investors overreact to short-term developments in companies, leading to opportunities to generate gains as the companies recover. The Adviser’s valuation-focused process uses a dividend discount model to select stocks that trade at a discount to intrinsic value based on a company’s long-term earnings power and dividend-paying capability.

In selecting securities to buy for the Fund, the Adviser combines quantitative screens with fundamental research. The Adviser first filters the Fund’s universe of investable companies to companies with market capitalization of at least $500 million. The Adviser’s quantitative screens then rank this filtered group of companies on key value metrics, including price-to-consensus forecast earnings, price-to-book value, dividend yield and normalized earnings yields (adjusted for return on invested capital). The Adviser then generally prioritizes the top 20% of the ranked companies for research. This enables the Adviser to focus its analysis on a “buy universe” of companies that appear statistically undervalued. Fundamental research is then used to develop fundamental forecasts to estimate long-term earnings power and dividend paying capability of the companies, such as revenue growth rates and operating margins. The research also considers various economic and company-specific scenarios that may affect these fundamental forecasts. These forecasts are then inputted in the Adviser’s dividend discount model, which estimates the present value of future forecast dividend payments by discounting them at an appropriate interest rate. In other words, the Adviser’s dividend discount model estimates what these forecasted dividend payments are worth in today’s dollars. The Adviser then selects securities from the buy universe that the Adviser perceives as trading at a discount to intrinsic value as estimated by the dividend discount model. Generally, the more attractive the Adviser views the valuation upside, after taking into consideration potential risks, the larger the position size.

Further, the Adviser’s value investing approach integrates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations across the investment decision-making process for the Fund. The Adviser uses a proprietary global ESG scoring framework to identify and measure ESG risks and opportunities presented by issuers as

part of the Adviser’s initial research process and ongoing evaluation after purchasing the issuer’s security.

The Adviser will generally sell a security when it moves into the bottom half of the buy universe on valuation and has a relatively low expected return to intrinsic value. Additionally, the Adviser may sell a security if its fundamentals deteriorate or if the Adviser identifies another security that the Adviser believes has a relatively more attractive discount to intrinsic value.