Trending ETFs

Virtus Mid-Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
ARMPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.6 -0.03 -0.65%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (DRMCX) Primary A (RMDAX) C (RMDCX) Other (DRMAX) Other (ARMPX)
Virtus Mid-Cap Growth Fund

ARMPX | Fund

$4.60

$322 M

0.00%

0.81%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.2%

1 yr return

22.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$322 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ARMPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Mid-Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allianz Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 02, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Parker

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of medium-sized companies. The fund currently defines medium-sized companies as those having market capitalizations comparable to those companies included in the Russell Midcap Growth Index (between $328 million and $46.5 billion as of June 30, 2022). The fund normally invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies. The portfolio managers ordinarily look for companies with the following characteristics: higher than average growth and strong potential for capital appreciation; substantial capacity for growth in revenue through an expanding market or market share; a strong balance sheet; superior management; strong commitment to research and product development; differentiated or superior products and services and a sustainable competitive advantage. In addition to common stocks and other equity securities (such as preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants), the fund may invest in securities issued in initial public offerings (IPOs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and in non-U.S. securities, including through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), and may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.

ARMPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.2% -24.9% 59.5% 21.99%
1 Yr 22.7% -43.1% 865.8% 5.85%
3 Yr -4.1%* -41.4% 41.9% 57.14%
5 Yr 0.3%* -28.2% 82.9% 42.94%
10 Yr 2.4%* -18.4% 13.6% 42.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 60.18%
2021 -5.2% -52.0% 83.9% 73.16%
2020 12.4% -17.6% 195.3% 18.67%
2019 7.9% -16.0% 9.5% 9.98%
2018 -5.0% -13.6% 24.1% 79.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.2% -53.4% 58.6% 21.10%
1 Yr 22.7% -60.3% 865.8% 5.50%
3 Yr -4.1%* -41.4% 41.9% 57.54%
5 Yr 3.0%* -27.5% 82.9% 32.74%
10 Yr 7.5%* -17.2% 15.4% 28.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 60.18%
2021 -5.2% -52.0% 83.9% 73.16%
2020 12.4% -17.6% 195.3% 18.67%
2019 7.9% -16.0% 9.5% 9.98%
2018 -2.3% -13.6% 24.1% 54.60%

NAV & Total Return History

ARMPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARMPX Category Low Category High ARMPX % Rank
Net Assets 322 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 70.04%
Number of Holdings 62 20 3702 68.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 80.9 M 360 K 10.9 B 74.11%
Weighting of Top 10 25.09% 5.5% 92.1% 58.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AmerisourceBergen Corp 3.01%
  2. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.94%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.94%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.94%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.94%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.94%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.94%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.94%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.94%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARMPX % Rank
Stocks 		98.57% 23.99% 100.52% 40.25%
Cash 		1.43% -0.52% 26.94% 57.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 48.76%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 51.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 43.62%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 45.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARMPX % Rank
Technology 		35.42% 0.04% 62.17% 24.47%
Industrials 		18.17% 0.00% 38.23% 18.97%
Healthcare 		16.81% 0.00% 43.77% 60.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.59% 0.00% 57.41% 46.81%
Basic Materials 		4.76% 0.00% 17.25% 15.78%
Real Estate 		3.96% 0.00% 19.28% 25.35%
Energy 		3.96% 0.00% 62.10% 20.92%
Financial Services 		2.32% 0.00% 43.01% 90.78%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 57.62%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 92.73%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 89.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARMPX % Rank
US 		96.13% 23.38% 100.52% 29.43%
Non US 		2.44% 0.00% 35.22% 60.82%

ARMPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.02% 19.28% 75.50%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 1.50% 9.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.40% 57.29%

Sales Fees

ARMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 250.31% 55.81%

ARMPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARMPX Category Low Category High ARMPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 48.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARMPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARMPX Category Low Category High ARMPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.50% -2.24% 2.75% 39.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARMPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ARMPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Parker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 07, 2020

1.65

1.7%

Mr. Parker is a senior portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO Equity US with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1999. He oversees the Small Cap and Systematic Equity teams. Mr. Parker was previously head of the Growth team, and had portfolio-management responsibilities for the Large and Mid Cap Growth products. Mr. Parker has 30 years of investment industry experience. Before joining the firm, he was an assistant portfolio manager at Eagle Asset Management and a senior consultant at Andersen Consulting. Mr. Parker has a B.B.A. from University of Miami and an M.B.A. from Vanderbilt University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Raymond Cunha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 05, 2020

1.57

1.6%

Mr. Cunha is a senior portfolio manager and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2009. He has portfolio-management and research responsibilities for the US Small & Mid Cap team. Mr. Cunha is also lead portfolio manager on the AllianzGI Global Space Strategy. Previously, he was a senior industrials research analyst. Mr. Cunha has more than 25 years of investment industry experience. He was previously a vice president and senior analyst at State Street Global Advisors. Before that, he was an analyst and portfolio manager in the US active quantitative strategies group at State Street. He has a B.A. in business from the University of Massachusetts and an M.B.A. from Boston University. Mr. Cunha is a CFA charterholder and a member of The Boston Security Analysts Society.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

