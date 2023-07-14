Home
Vitals

YTD Return

17.4%

1 yr return

25.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$406 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ARMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ARGA Emerging Markets Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    ARGA
  • Inception Date
    Jun 03, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    46674579
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Takashi Ito

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of emerging market companies and in other instruments, such as shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. This 80% investment policy

can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund mainly invests in common stocks and depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)), but may also invest in preferred stocks, ETFs and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Depositary receipts are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. companies. Typically, the Fund invests in securities of companies with a market capitalization of at least $500 million. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in any currency. The Fund may also invest in participation notes (“P-Notes”) or private placements to replicate equity exposure in certain emerging market countries where direct investment is either impossible or difficult due to local investment restrictions.

For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, the Adviser generally considers an instrument to have economic characteristics similar to emerging market securities if, for instance, the value of the instrument is determined by the value of certain underlying emerging market securities (such as a P-Note); if the instrument is composed of, or invests in, certain emerging market securities (such as an ETF); or if the value of the instrument is otherwise correlated to the value of certain emerging market securities.

The Fund considers a company to be an emerging market company if: (1) the company’s principal securities trading market is in an emerging market country; (2) while traded in any market, alone or on a consolidated basis, the company derives 50% or more of its business, revenues or profits from emerging market countries; (3) the company has 50% or more of its assets, employees or operations located in emerging market countries; or (4) the company is organized under the laws of, or has a principal office in, an emerging market country. The Adviser has discretion to determine which countries are “emerging market countries,” although those classified by Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) as emerging market countries typically will be included, together with other countries deemed by the Adviser to be at a similar stage of economic development as such countries. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in a particular country, geographic region or sector. The Fund may invest in A-Shares of companies based in the People’s Republic of China (“China”) that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”).

Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser utilizes a “value style” of investing. The Adviser believes that investors overreact to short-term developments in companies, leading to opportunities to generate gains as the companies recover. The Adviser’s valuation-focused process uses a dividend discount model to select stocks that trade at a discount to intrinsic value based on a company’s long-term earnings power and dividend-paying capability.

In selecting securities to buy for the Fund, the Adviser combines quantitative screens with fundamental research. The Adviser first filters the Fund’s universe of investable companies to companies with market capitalization of at least $500 million. The Adviser’s quantitative screens then rank this filtered group of companies on key value metrics, including price-to-consensus forecast earnings, price-to-book value, dividend yield and normalized earnings yields (adjusted for return on invested capital). The Adviser then generally prioritizes the top 20% of the ranked companies for research. This enables the Adviser to focus its analysis on a “buy universe” of companies that appear statistically undervalued. Fundamental research is then used to develop fundamental forecasts to estimate long-term earnings power and dividend paying capability of the companies, such as revenue growth rates and operating margins. The research also considers various economic and company-specific scenarios that may affect these fundamental forecasts. These forecasts are then inputted in the Adviser’s dividend discount model, which estimates the present value of future forecast dividend payments by discounting them at an appropriate interest rate. In other words, the Adviser’s dividend discount model estimates what these forecasted dividend payments are worth in today’s dollars. The Adviser then selects securities from the buy universe that the Adviser perceives as trading at a discount to intrinsic value as estimated by the dividend discount model. Generally, the more attractive the Adviser views the valuation upside, after taking into consideration potential risks, the larger the position size.

Further, the Adviser’s value investing approach integrates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations across the investment decision-making process for the Fund. The Adviser uses a proprietary global ESG scoring framework to identify and measure ESG risks and opportunities presented by issuers as

part of the Adviser’s initial research process and ongoing evaluation after purchasing the issuer’s security.

The Adviser will generally sell a security when it moves into the bottom half of the buy universe on valuation and has a relatively low expected return to intrinsic value. Additionally, the Adviser may sell a security if its fundamentals deteriorate or if the Adviser identifies another security that the Adviser believes has a relatively more attractive discount to intrinsic value.

Read More

ARMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -11.0% 31.2% 2.94%
1 Yr 25.3% -12.4% 30.0% 0.77%
3 Yr N/A* -17.4% 12.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.9% -50.1% 7.2% 0.66%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -30.3% 31.2% 2.56%
1 Yr 25.3% -48.9% 30.0% 0.77%
3 Yr N/A* -16.6% 12.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.9% -50.1% 7.2% 0.66%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ARMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARMIX Category Low Category High ARMIX % Rank
Net Assets 406 M 717 K 102 B 52.30%
Number of Holdings 57 10 6734 85.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 140 M 340 K 19.3 B 50.19%
Weighting of Top 10 35.62% 2.8% 71.7% 45.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd GDR 4.60%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARMIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.69% 0.90% 110.97% 57.44%
Cash 		3.31% -23.67% 20.19% 36.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 68.55%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 64.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 60.88%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 65.90%

ARMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.03% 41.06% 59.84%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.00% 22.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

ARMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% N/A

ARMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARMIX Category Low Category High ARMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.30% 0.00% 12.61% 85.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARMIX Category Low Category High ARMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.24% -1.98% 17.62% 1.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ARMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Takashi Ito

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2021

0.99

1.0%

Before joining ARGA in 2012, Mr. Ito was Director of Business Development at Vestec, a Canadian voice-recognition company. At Vestec from 2011 to 2012, he founded Highview Research, an advisor to the Silverstone Fund, a global long-short, market-neutral fund focused on the Automotive sector. Working for the Silverstone Fund in Tokyo from 2004 to 2011, Mr. Ito was responsible for Asian and Japanese investments, and designed processes for risk control and position sizing. The Silverstone Fund was nominated for Best Global Equity Fund award in 2008 by London’s Eurohedge. Previously at UBS Global Asset Management and Citigroup Asset Management, Mr. Ito covered global and Japanese consumer durable and capital goods companies. Mr. Ito graduated from Sophia University, Toyko, with a degree in International Economics in 1993 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

P. Sujith Kumar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2021

0.99

1.0%

Before joining ARGA in 2010, Mr. Kumar was Analyst at ICRA Ltd., a leading credit rating agency in India. At ICRA, he worked with the corporate ratings division, handling credit rating assignments across multiple industries including Auto Ancillaries, Hotels and Textiles. Mr. Kumar earned an M.B.A from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, in 2009, graduating in the top 5% of his class. At IIM, he was Fund Manager at Credence Capital, a student-run fund of IIM that invested in Indian equity markets, and received the Apeejay Trust Scholarship for academic excellence. He received a B. Tech. in Computer Science from National Institute of Technology, Calicut, India, in 2007.

A. Rama Krishna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2021

0.99

1.0%

Mr. Krishna has over 25 years’ experience in managing international equities. Before founding ARGA in 2010, Mr. Krishna was President, International of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE: PZN) and Managing Principal, Member of Executive Committee, and Portfolio Manager of its operating company in New York. While at Pzena from 2003 to 2010, he led development of the International Value and Global Value strategies, co-managed the Emerging Markets Value strategy, and managed the US Large Cap Value strategy. Mr. Krishna was previously at Citigroup Asset Management, where he was Chief Investment Officer and Head of Institutional and International. He also represented the asset management business on the Citigroup Management Committee and directly managed the Global Emerging Markets Equity strategy. Before that, Mr. Krishna was Director of International Equity Research, Portfolio Manager, International Equities and Chief Investment Officer, Emerging Markets Equities at AllianceBernstein in New York, London and Tokyo. Earlier, he worked at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York, Tokyo and Singapore, first as Equity Research Analyst and later as Chief Investment Strategist and Director - Equity Research. Mr. Krishna earned a joint M.B.A./M.A. in Asian Studies with a Japan Specialization from the University of Michigan in 1987 and a B.A. (Honors) in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, The University of Delhi in 1984. He received University of Michigan’s Prize Fellowship in Japanese Business and University Fellowship, and Middlebury College Scholarship. He was on the MSCI Editorial Advisory Board and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

