Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.4%
1 yr return
25.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$406 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.6%
Expense Ratio 1.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of emerging market companies and in other instruments, such as shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. This 80% investment policy
can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.
The Fund mainly invests in common stocks and depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)), but may also invest in preferred stocks, ETFs and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Depositary receipts are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. companies. Typically, the Fund invests in securities of companies with a market capitalization of at least $500 million. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in any currency. The Fund may also invest in participation notes (“P-Notes”) or private placements to replicate equity exposure in certain emerging market countries where direct investment is either impossible or difficult due to local investment restrictions.
For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, the Adviser generally considers an instrument to have economic characteristics similar to emerging market securities if, for instance, the value of the instrument is determined by the value of certain underlying emerging market securities (such as a P-Note); if the instrument is composed of, or invests in, certain emerging market securities (such as an ETF); or if the value of the instrument is otherwise correlated to the value of certain emerging market securities.
The Fund considers a company to be an emerging market company if: (1) the company’s principal securities trading market is in an emerging market country; (2) while traded in any market, alone or on a consolidated basis, the company derives 50% or more of its business, revenues or profits from emerging market countries; (3) the company has 50% or more of its assets, employees or operations located in emerging market countries; or (4) the company is organized under the laws of, or has a principal office in, an emerging market country. The Adviser has discretion to determine which countries are “emerging market countries,” although those classified by Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) as emerging market countries typically will be included, together with other countries deemed by the Adviser to be at a similar stage of economic development as such countries. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in a particular country, geographic region or sector. The Fund may invest in A-Shares of companies based in the People’s Republic of China (“China”) that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”).
Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China.
In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser utilizes a “value style” of investing. The Adviser believes that investors overreact to short-term developments in companies, leading to opportunities to generate gains as the companies recover. The Adviser’s valuation-focused process uses a dividend discount model to select stocks that trade at a discount to intrinsic value based on a company’s long-term earnings power and dividend-paying capability.
In selecting securities to buy for the Fund, the Adviser combines quantitative screens with fundamental research. The Adviser first filters the Fund’s universe of investable companies to companies with market capitalization of at least $500 million. The Adviser’s quantitative screens then rank this filtered group of companies on key value metrics, including price-to-consensus forecast earnings, price-to-book value, dividend yield and normalized earnings yields (adjusted for return on invested capital). The Adviser then generally prioritizes the top 20% of the ranked companies for research. This enables the Adviser to focus its analysis on a “buy universe” of companies that appear statistically undervalued. Fundamental research is then used to develop fundamental forecasts to estimate long-term earnings power and dividend paying capability of the companies, such as revenue growth rates and operating margins. The research also considers various economic and company-specific scenarios that may affect these fundamental forecasts. These forecasts are then inputted in the Adviser’s dividend discount model, which estimates the present value of future forecast dividend payments by discounting them at an appropriate interest rate. In other words, the Adviser’s dividend discount model estimates what these forecasted dividend payments are worth in today’s dollars. The Adviser then selects securities from the buy universe that the Adviser perceives as trading at a discount to intrinsic value as estimated by the dividend discount model. Generally, the more attractive the Adviser views the valuation upside, after taking into consideration potential risks, the larger the position size.
Further, the Adviser’s value investing approach integrates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations across the investment decision-making process for the Fund. The Adviser uses a proprietary global ESG scoring framework to identify and measure ESG risks and opportunities presented by issuers as
part of the Adviser’s initial research process and ongoing evaluation after purchasing the issuer’s security.
The Adviser will generally sell a security when it moves into the bottom half of the buy universe on valuation and has a relatively low expected return to intrinsic value. Additionally, the Adviser may sell a security if its fundamentals deteriorate or if the Adviser identifies another security that the Adviser believes has a relatively more attractive discount to intrinsic value.
|Period
|ARMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.4%
|-11.0%
|31.2%
|2.94%
|1 Yr
|25.3%
|-12.4%
|30.0%
|0.77%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.4%
|12.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.9%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|0.66%
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|ARMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.4%
|-30.3%
|31.2%
|2.56%
|1 Yr
|25.3%
|-48.9%
|30.0%
|0.77%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.6%
|12.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.9%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|0.66%
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|ARMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARMIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|406 M
|717 K
|102 B
|52.30%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|10
|6734
|85.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|140 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|50.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.62%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|45.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARMIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.69%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|57.44%
|Cash
|3.31%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|36.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|68.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|64.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|60.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|65.90%
|ARMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.19%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|59.84%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|22.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|ARMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ARMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|N/A
|ARMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARMIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.30%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|85.17%
|ARMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ARMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARMIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.24%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|1.73%
|ARMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2012
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 09, 2012
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2012
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2012
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2011
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2011
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2011
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2011
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2011
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2011
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2011
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2011
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2011
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2011
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2010
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2009
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2009
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2009
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2009
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2009
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2009
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2008
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2008
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2008
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2008
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2008
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2008
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2008
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2008
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2007
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2007
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2007
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2007
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2007
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2007
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2007
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2007
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2006
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 27, 2006
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2006
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2006
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2006
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2006
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2006
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2006
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2006
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2006
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2006
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2005
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2005
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2005
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2005
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2005
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2005
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2005
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2005
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2005
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2005
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2005
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2004
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2004
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2004
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2004
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2004
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2004
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2004
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2004
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2004
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2004
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2004
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2004
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2003
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2003
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2003
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2003
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2003
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2003
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2003
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2003
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2003
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2003
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2003
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2002
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2002
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2002
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2002
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2002
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2002
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2002
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2002
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2002
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2002
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2002
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2001
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 03, 2021
0.99
1.0%
Before joining ARGA in 2012, Mr. Ito was Director of Business Development at Vestec, a Canadian voice-recognition company. At Vestec from 2011 to 2012, he founded Highview Research, an advisor to the Silverstone Fund, a global long-short, market-neutral fund focused on the Automotive sector. Working for the Silverstone Fund in Tokyo from 2004 to 2011, Mr. Ito was responsible for Asian and Japanese investments, and designed processes for risk control and position sizing. The Silverstone Fund was nominated for Best Global Equity Fund award in 2008 by London’s Eurohedge. Previously at UBS Global Asset Management and Citigroup Asset Management, Mr. Ito covered global and Japanese consumer durable and capital goods companies. Mr. Ito graduated from Sophia University, Toyko, with a degree in International Economics in 1993 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 03, 2021
0.99
1.0%
Before joining ARGA in 2010, Mr. Kumar was Analyst at ICRA Ltd., a leading credit rating agency in India. At ICRA, he worked with the corporate ratings division, handling credit rating assignments across multiple industries including Auto Ancillaries, Hotels and Textiles. Mr. Kumar earned an M.B.A from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, in 2009, graduating in the top 5% of his class. At IIM, he was Fund Manager at Credence Capital, a student-run fund of IIM that invested in Indian equity markets, and received the Apeejay Trust Scholarship for academic excellence. He received a B. Tech. in Computer Science from National Institute of Technology, Calicut, India, in 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 03, 2021
0.99
1.0%
Mr. Krishna has over 25 years’ experience in managing international equities. Before founding ARGA in 2010, Mr. Krishna was President, International of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE: PZN) and Managing Principal, Member of Executive Committee, and Portfolio Manager of its operating company in New York. While at Pzena from 2003 to 2010, he led development of the International Value and Global Value strategies, co-managed the Emerging Markets Value strategy, and managed the US Large Cap Value strategy. Mr. Krishna was previously at Citigroup Asset Management, where he was Chief Investment Officer and Head of Institutional and International. He also represented the asset management business on the Citigroup Management Committee and directly managed the Global Emerging Markets Equity strategy. Before that, Mr. Krishna was Director of International Equity Research, Portfolio Manager, International Equities and Chief Investment Officer, Emerging Markets Equities at AllianceBernstein in New York, London and Tokyo. Earlier, he worked at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York, Tokyo and Singapore, first as Equity Research Analyst and later as Chief Investment Strategist and Director - Equity Research. Mr. Krishna earned a joint M.B.A./M.A. in Asian Studies with a Japan Specialization from the University of Michigan in 1987 and a B.A. (Honors) in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, The University of Delhi in 1984. He received University of Michigan’s Prize Fellowship in Japanese Business and University Fellowship, and Middlebury College Scholarship. He was on the MSCI Editorial Advisory Board and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...