Trending ETFs

ARINX (Mutual Fund)

ARINX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.8%

1 yr return

-2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$9.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.76%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ARINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Archer Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Archer
  • Inception Date
    Mar 11, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Demas

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, at least 50% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in U.S. government obligations, mortgage and asset-backed securities, corporate and municipal bonds, collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), certificates of deposit linked to an index. The securities purchased will be rated BBB or better by either Fitch Ratings (Fitch), or Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s), or other equivalently rated nationally recognized organization (NRSRO). Further, under normal conditions, up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in below investment-grade fixed income securities, commonly referred to as high-yield or “junk” bonds.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign debt securities denominated in U.S. dollars and foreign currencies. These include foreign fixed income securities issued by corporations and governments and emerging market fixed income securities issued by corporations and governments.

The Fund will invest in fixed income securities through exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and mutual funds (collectively, the "Underlying Funds") that are not affiliated with the Fund or the advisor. The Fund will invest in ETFs as it may be more cost efficient than investing in individual fixed income securities while gaining exposure to a particular sector or index. An ETF is typically a registered investment company that seeks to track the performance of a particular market index. These indices include not only broad-market indices, but more specific indices as well, including those relating to particular sectors, markets, regions, or industries. An ETF is traded like a stock on a securities exchange and may be purchased and sold throughout the day based on its market price.

When deciding whether to purchase or sell a particular security, the Advisor considers an appraisal of the economy, the relative yields of securities and the investment prospects for issuers. The Advisor also, carefully assesses the particular security’s yield-to-maturity, credit quality, liquidity, call risk and current yield.

The Fund will invest in a broad range of fixed income instruments without benchmark constraints or significant sector/instrument limitations.

Read More

ARINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.8% -4.3% 5.1% 93.80%
1 Yr -2.0% -15.7% 164.5% 8.67%
3 Yr -3.2%* -12.2% 47.9% 4.66%
5 Yr -1.5%* -10.0% 55.6% 15.88%
10 Yr -1.1%* -7.4% 12.7% 29.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% -34.7% 131.9% 1.27%
2021 -0.5% -6.0% 15.7% 3.76%
2020 0.5% -9.6% 118.7% 92.23%
2019 0.8% -0.4% 5.8% 90.47%
2018 -0.5% -2.2% 3.3% 16.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.8% -15.5% 5.1% 90.28%
1 Yr -2.0% -16.1% 164.5% 5.53%
3 Yr -3.2%* -12.2% 47.9% 7.19%
5 Yr -1.2%* -10.0% 55.6% 12.53%
10 Yr 0.5%* -7.4% 13.5% 11.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% -34.7% 131.9% 1.27%
2021 -0.5% -6.0% 15.7% 3.87%
2020 0.5% -9.6% 118.7% 92.23%
2019 0.9% -0.4% 5.8% 85.54%
2018 -0.1% -2.2% 3.3% 10.00%

NAV & Total Return History

ARINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARINX Category Low Category High ARINX % Rank
Net Assets 9.5 M 2.88 M 287 B 99.23%
Number of Holdings 97 1 17234 93.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 2 M -106 M 27.6 B 97.60%
Weighting of Top 10 19.99% 3.7% 123.9% 64.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Block Financial Llc 5.5% 2.26%
  2. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. 3.5% 2.07%
  3. MICHIGAN ST 3.2% 2.05%
  4. Banc Of California Inc 5.25% 2.05%
  5. The Mosaic Company 3.25% 2.02%
  6. CVS Health Corp 3.5% 2.01%
  7. EAST NORRITON & PLYMOUTH PA JT SWR AUTH SWR REV 1.832% 1.95%
  8. CVS Health Corp 2.75% 1.91%
  9. Mellon Capital IV 4% 1.90%
  10. U.S. Bancorp. 3.7% 1.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARINX % Rank
Bonds 		91.03% 3.97% 268.18% 77.89%
Preferred Stocks 		4.58% 0.00% 77.13% 0.77%
Cash 		4.36% -181.13% 95.99% 36.79%
Stocks 		0.03% -0.55% 24.74% 24.11%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 16.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.93% 87.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARINX % Rank
Utilities 		88.34% 0.00% 100.00% 8.67%
Industrials 		8.00% 0.00% 48.31% 18.50%
Healthcare 		3.65% 0.00% 17.70% 16.76%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 34.68%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% 34.10%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 46.82%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 54.91%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 39.31%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% 28.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 45.66%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 35.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARINX % Rank
US 		0.03% -0.52% 24.47% 22.96%
Non US 		0.00% -0.03% 4.86% 15.18%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARINX % Rank
Corporate 		71.36% 0.00% 100.00% 0.96%
Municipal 		23.90% 0.00% 100.00% 2.31%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.36% 0.00% 95.99% 50.14%
Securitized 		0.39% 0.00% 98.40% 96.64%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 39.48%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 86.23% 97.12%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARINX % Rank
US 		91.03% 3.63% 210.09% 28.05%
Non US 		0.00% -6.54% 58.09% 96.73%

ARINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.73% 0.01% 20.64% 4.17%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.76% 86.09%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.50% 0.01% 0.50% 100.00%

Sales Fees

ARINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 68.42%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.76% 2.00% 493.39% 8.05%

ARINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARINX Category Low Category High ARINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.10% 0.00% 10.77% 58.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARINX Category Low Category High ARINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.61% -1.28% 8.97% 8.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ARINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Demas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2011

11.23

11.2%

Mr. Demas joined the advisor in April 2009 as a portfolio manager. Mr. Demas was previously employed at Morgan Stanley, serving as a Vice President from 2000-2009 and a Sales Manager from 2007-2009 leading over 50 financial advisors. From 1994-2000, Mr. Demas was employed by Raffensberger & Hughes/National City Investments as a financial advisor. Although Mr. Demas has no prior experience managing a mutual fund, he has had substantial experience managing non-discretionary brokerage accounts. Mr. Demas graduated from Indiana University in 1989 with a business degree in marketing.

Troy Patton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2011

11.23

11.2%

Troy C. Patton. As Archer Investment Corporation's founder and owner, Mr. Patton has been the Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of the Archer Investment Corporation, the Advisor of each of the Archer Investment Series Trust portfolios for the past eleven (11) years. In that capacity, Mr. Patton directs the Fund’s day to day operations. Mr. Patton also serves as the founder and owner of Patton & Associates, LLC. Patton & Associates affiliates with CPA firms across the country and offers business valuation services to their clients. Prior to founding the advisor, Mr. Patton was the founder and president of Frontier Financial Holdings, Inc., an integrated financial services company offering investment services. Frontier managed investment portfolios, lending services, business consulting services, and traditional CPA services through an affiliated entity.

John Rosebrough

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2011

11.23

11.2%

John W. Rosebrough, CFA Mr. Rosebrough joined Archer Investment Corporation in July 2010. Prior to joining Archer Investment Corporation, Mr. Rosebrough managed investment portfolios for high net worth individuals at Biechele Royce Advisors. From 2005-2009 Mr. Rosebrough served as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst for Wallington Asset Management where he was a member of the Investment Committee responsible for the selection of equity and fixed income investments, was the co-manager of firm's fixed income model and served as the firm's Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Rosebrough was a Senior Fixed Income Specialist with Schwab Capital Markets Fixed Income & Specialized Products Group from 1999-2005 and was a financial advisor with National City Investments from 1995-1999. Mr. Rosebrough graduated from Indiana University in 1995 with a degree in economics and obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2001.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

