Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.8%
1 yr return
-2.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$9.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.0%
Expense Ratio 1.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.76%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal conditions, at least 50% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in U.S. government obligations, mortgage and asset-backed securities, corporate and municipal bonds, collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), certificates of deposit linked to an index. The securities purchased will be rated BBB or better by either Fitch Ratings (Fitch), or Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s), or other equivalently rated nationally recognized organization (NRSRO). Further, under normal conditions, up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in below investment-grade fixed income securities, commonly referred to as high-yield or “junk” bonds.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign debt securities denominated in U.S. dollars and foreign currencies. These include foreign fixed income securities issued by corporations and governments and emerging market fixed income securities issued by corporations and governments.
The Fund will invest in fixed income securities through exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and mutual funds (collectively, the "Underlying Funds") that are not affiliated with the Fund or the advisor. The Fund will invest in ETFs as it may be more cost efficient than investing in individual fixed income securities while gaining exposure to a particular sector or index. An ETF is typically a registered investment company that seeks to track the performance of a particular market index. These indices include not only broad-market indices, but more specific indices as well, including those relating to particular sectors, markets, regions, or industries. An ETF is traded like a stock on a securities exchange and may be purchased and sold throughout the day based on its market price.
When deciding whether to purchase or sell a particular security, the Advisor considers an appraisal of the economy, the relative yields of securities and the investment prospects for issuers. The Advisor also, carefully assesses the particular security’s yield-to-maturity, credit quality, liquidity, call risk and current yield.
The Fund will invest in a broad range of fixed income instruments without benchmark constraints or significant sector/instrument limitations.
|Period
|ARINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.8%
|-4.3%
|5.1%
|93.80%
|1 Yr
|-2.0%
|-15.7%
|164.5%
|8.67%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-12.2%
|47.9%
|4.66%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-10.0%
|55.6%
|15.88%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|29.91%
* Annualized
|Period
|ARINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|1.27%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|3.76%
|2020
|0.5%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|92.23%
|2019
|0.8%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|90.47%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|16.35%
|Period
|ARINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.8%
|-15.5%
|5.1%
|90.28%
|1 Yr
|-2.0%
|-16.1%
|164.5%
|5.53%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-12.2%
|47.9%
|7.19%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-10.0%
|55.6%
|12.53%
|10 Yr
|0.5%*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|11.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|ARINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|1.27%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|3.87%
|2020
|0.5%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|92.23%
|2019
|0.9%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|85.54%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|10.00%
|ARINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARINX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.5 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|99.23%
|Number of Holdings
|97
|1
|17234
|93.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|97.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.99%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|64.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARINX % Rank
|Bonds
|91.03%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|77.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|4.58%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|0.77%
|Cash
|4.36%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|36.79%
|Stocks
|0.03%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|24.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|16.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|87.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARINX % Rank
|Utilities
|88.34%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|8.67%
|Industrials
|8.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|18.50%
|Healthcare
|3.65%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|16.76%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|34.68%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|34.10%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|46.82%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.91%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|39.31%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|28.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|45.66%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARINX % Rank
|US
|0.03%
|-0.52%
|24.47%
|22.96%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.86%
|15.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARINX % Rank
|Corporate
|71.36%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.96%
|Municipal
|23.90%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.31%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.36%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|50.14%
|Securitized
|0.39%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|96.64%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|39.48%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|97.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARINX % Rank
|US
|91.03%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|28.05%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|96.73%
|ARINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.73%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|4.17%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|86.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.50%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|100.00%
|ARINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ARINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|68.42%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.76%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|8.05%
|ARINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARINX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.10%
|0.00%
|10.77%
|58.68%
|ARINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ARINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARINX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.61%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|8.35%
|ARINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2016
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2016
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2016
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2015
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2014
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2014
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2014
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2014
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2014
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2014
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.029
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$1.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2011
11.23
11.2%
Mr. Demas joined the advisor in April 2009 as a portfolio manager. Mr. Demas was previously employed at Morgan Stanley, serving as a Vice President from 2000-2009 and a Sales Manager from 2007-2009 leading over 50 financial advisors. From 1994-2000, Mr. Demas was employed by Raffensberger & Hughes/National City Investments as a financial advisor. Although Mr. Demas has no prior experience managing a mutual fund, he has had substantial experience managing non-discretionary brokerage accounts. Mr. Demas graduated from Indiana University in 1989 with a business degree in marketing.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2011
11.23
11.2%
Troy C. Patton. As Archer Investment Corporation's founder and owner, Mr. Patton has been the Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of the Archer Investment Corporation, the Advisor of each of the Archer Investment Series Trust portfolios for the past eleven (11) years. In that capacity, Mr. Patton directs the Fund’s day to day operations. Mr. Patton also serves as the founder and owner of Patton & Associates, LLC. Patton & Associates affiliates with CPA firms across the country and offers business valuation services to their clients. Prior to founding the advisor, Mr. Patton was the founder and president of Frontier Financial Holdings, Inc., an integrated financial services company offering investment services. Frontier managed investment portfolios, lending services, business consulting services, and traditional CPA services through an affiliated entity.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2011
11.23
11.2%
John W. Rosebrough, CFA Mr. Rosebrough joined Archer Investment Corporation in July 2010. Prior to joining Archer Investment Corporation, Mr. Rosebrough managed investment portfolios for high net worth individuals at Biechele Royce Advisors. From 2005-2009 Mr. Rosebrough served as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst for Wallington Asset Management where he was a member of the Investment Committee responsible for the selection of equity and fixed income investments, was the co-manager of firm's fixed income model and served as the firm's Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Rosebrough was a Senior Fixed Income Specialist with Schwab Capital Markets Fixed Income & Specialized Products Group from 1999-2005 and was a financial advisor with National City Investments from 1995-1999. Mr. Rosebrough graduated from Indiana University in 1995 with a degree in economics and obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2001.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...