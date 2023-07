Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of real estate investment trusts, or REITs, and other real estate industry companies, such as real estate operating companies. The Fund invests in real estate companies that the Adviser believes have strong property fundamentals and management teams. The Fund seeks to invest in real estate companies whose underlying portfolios are diversified geographically and by property type.

The Fund invests in U.S. and non‑U.S. issuers. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests significantly (at least 40%—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Adviser) in securities of non‑U.S. companies. In addition, the Fund invests, under normal circumstances, in the equity securities of companies located in at least three countries. Equity securities include common stock, shares of beneficial interest of REITs, and securities with common stock characteristics, such as preferred stock or convertible securities (“real estate equity securities”).

The Fund’s investment policies emphasize investment in companies determined by the Adviser to be undervalued relative to their peers, using a fundamental value approach. In selecting real estate equity securities, the Adviser’s research and investment process seeks to identify globally those companies where the magnitude and growth of cash flow streams have not been appropriately reflected in the price of the security. These securities may trade at a more attractive valuation than others that may have similar overall fundamentals. The Adviser’s fundamental research efforts are focused on forecasting the short- and long-term normalized cash generation capability of real estate companies by isolating supply and demand for property types in local markets, determining the replacement value of properties, assessing future development opportunities, and normalizing capital structures of real estate companies.

The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities, which are securities that directly or indirectly represent participations in, or are collateralized by and payable from, mortgage loans secured by real property. These securities include mortgage pass-through certificates, real estate mortgage investment conduit certificates, or REMICs, and collateralized mortgage obligations, or CMOs. The Fund may also invest in short-term investment grade debt securities and other fixed-income securities.

Currencies can have a dramatic impact on equity return, significantly adding to returns in some years and greatly diminishing them in others. The Adviser evaluates currency and equity positions separately and may seek to hedge the currency exposure resulting from securities positions when it finds the currency exposure unattractive. To hedge a portion of its currency risk, the Fund may from time to time invest in currency-related derivatives, including forward currency exchange contracts, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, swaps and options. The Adviser also may seek investment opportunities by taking long or short positions in currencies through the use of currency-related derivatives.

The Fund may enter into forward commitments and standby commitment agreements. The Fund may enter into other derivatives transactions, such as options, futures contracts, forwards, and swaps. The Fund may use options strategies involving the purchase and/or writing of various combinations of call and/or put options, including on individual securities and stock indices, futures contracts (including futures contracts on individual securities and stock indices) or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). These transactions may be used, for example, to earn extra income, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, or to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, sometimes within certain ranges.

The Fund may, at times, invest in ETFs in lieu of making direct investments in equity securities. ETFs may provide more efficient and economical exposure to the type of companies and geographic locations in which the Fund seeks to invest than direct investments.