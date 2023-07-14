Home
Vitals

YTD Return

11.5%

1 yr return

9.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$22.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

76.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ARHEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Investments One Choice 2065 Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 23, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    2926
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Wilson

Fund Description

One Choice 2065 Portfolio is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it seeks to achieve its objective by investing in other American Century mutual funds (the underlying funds) that represent a variety of asset classes and investment styles. The underlying stock funds draw on growth, value and quantitative investment techniques and diversify investments among small, medium and large U.S. and foreign companies. The underlying bond funds invest in fixed-income securities that vary by issuer type (corporate and government), credit quality (investment-grade and high-yield or “junk bonds”) and geographic exposure (domestic and international). Short-term investments include underlying funds that invest in fixed-income or debt instruments and have a shorter-term weighted average duration, typically three years or less. The following table indicates the fund’s neutral mix; that is, how the fund’s investments generally will be allocated among the major asset classes. The table also shows the neutral weightings of each underlying fund currently being used within the various asset classes. This information is as of the date of this prospectus.
Equity Securities (Stock Funds) 85.00 %
Growth Fund 7.76  %
Disciplined Growth Fund 0.00  %
Focused Dynamic Growth Fund 5.16  %
Sustainable Equity Fund 15.16  %
Focused Large Cap Value Fund 12.91  %
Heritage Fund 6.64  %
Mid Cap Value Fund 7.62  %
Small Cap Growth Fund 1.66  %
Small Cap Value Fund 1.66  %
International Growth Fund 7.23  %
International Value Fund 3.73  %
Non-U.S. Intrinsic Value Fund 4.03  %
International Small-Mid Cap Fund 2.73  %
Emerging Markets Fund 6.16  %
Global Real Estate Fund 2.55  %
Fixed-Income Securities (Bond Funds) 15.00 %
Diversified Bond Fund 7.49  %
High Income Fund 1.88  %
Inflation-Adjusted Bond Fund 1.50  %
Short Duration Inflation Protection Bond Fund 0.00  %
International Bond Fund 0.00  %
Global Bond Fund 3.00  %
Emerging Markets Debt Fund 1.13  %
Short-Term Investments (Short-Term Funds) 0.00 %
Short Duration Fund 0.00  %
The target date in the fund name (2065) refers to the approximate year an investor plans to retire and likely would stop making new investments in the fund. The fund assumes a retirement age of 65 and may not be appropriate for an investor who plans to retire at or near the target date, but at an age well before or after 65. As the target date approaches, the fund’s neutral mix will become more conservative by decreasing the allocation to stocks and increasing the allocation to bonds and short-term investments. By the time the fund reaches its target date, the neutral mix will become fixed and match that of One Choice In Retirement Portfolio, which is currently 45% stock funds, 47.3% bond funds and 7.7% short-term funds. The fund is designed for investors who plan to withdraw the value of their account gradually after retirement. The following chart shows how the neutral mix is expected to change over time according to a predetermined glide path.
The portfolio managers regularly review the fund’s allocations to determine whether rebalancing is appropriate. In order to better balance risks in changing market environments, the portfolio managers may make modest deviations from the neutral mix in light of prevailing market conditions. We reserve the right to modify the neutral mix and underlying funds from time to time should circumstances warrant a change.
ARHEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARHEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% 3.9% 12.9% 95.18%
1 Yr 9.6% 30.7% 65.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* 8.7% 13.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 10.3% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARHEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -3.3% 18.9% N/A
2021 4.8% 11.7% 29.3% N/A
2020 N/A -23.9% -7.8% N/A
2019 N/A 13.0% 20.8% N/A
2018 N/A 1.7% 8.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARHEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% 3.9% 12.9% 95.18%
1 Yr 9.6% 30.7% 65.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* 7.7% 13.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 9.6% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARHEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -3.3% 18.9% N/A
2021 4.8% 11.7% 29.3% N/A
2020 N/A -23.9% -5.7% N/A
2019 N/A 14.1% 22.7% N/A
2018 N/A 1.7% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ARHEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARHEX Category Low Category High ARHEX % Rank
Net Assets 22.5 M 60.7 K 7.18 B 72.04%
Number of Holdings 20 4 494 30.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.5 M 51.6 K 7.13 B 71.66%
Weighting of Top 10 76.66% 38.0% 100.0% 69.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Century NT Focused Lg Cap Val G 12.89%
  2. American Century Focused Lg Cap Val G 12.89%
  3. American Century Sustainable Equity G 9.79%
  4. American Century NT Mid Cap Value G 8.16%
  5. American Century Mid Cap Value G 8.12%
  6. American Century Growth G 7.82%
  7. American Century NT Growth G 7.70%
  8. American Century NT Diversified Bond G 7.59%
  9. American Century NT International Gr G 6.98%
  10. American Century Heritage G 6.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARHEX % Rank
Stocks 		83.53% 65.98% 98.58% 92.37%
Bonds 		13.77% 0.00% 92.61% 4.63%
Cash 		2.47% -86.71% 14.73% 50.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.17% 0.00% 0.77% 16.35%
Other 		0.05% -0.07% 13.26% 85.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 0.36% 42.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARHEX % Rank
Technology 		19.34% 14.77% 21.46% 60.76%
Financial Services 		16.02% 12.29% 18.11% 34.60%
Healthcare 		14.35% 8.82% 15.72% 13.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.03% 9.27% 14.12% 12.53%
Industrials 		10.74% 9.57% 15.26% 8.17%
Consumer Defense 		6.68% 4.55% 11.70% 26.70%
Communication Services 		6.56% 6.12% 11.04% 91.28%
Real Estate 		5.35% 1.82% 9.04% 27.52%
Energy 		3.34% 1.87% 4.03% 73.02%
Basic Materials 		3.24% 2.40% 5.65% 96.73%
Utilities 		2.35% 0.55% 4.39% 76.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARHEX % Rank
US 		56.63% 34.23% 75.57% 62.13%
Non US 		26.90% 18.37% 51.41% 85.56%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARHEX % Rank
Government 		39.24% 0.00% 72.52% 20.71%
Corporate 		27.20% 0.08% 63.17% 24.80%
Securitized 		15.13% 0.00% 29.24% 40.87%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.65% 1.23% 99.01% 94.82%
Derivative 		5.12% 0.00% 31.93% 9.54%
Municipal 		0.67% 0.00% 4.01% 11.44%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARHEX % Rank
US 		10.41% -0.24% 50.12% 8.72%
Non US 		3.36% 0.00% 42.49% 3.00%

ARHEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARHEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.94% 0.02% 35.30% N/A
Management Fee 0.93% 0.00% 0.94% 98.39%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 93.19%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

ARHEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 33.33%

Trading Fees

ARHEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARHEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 3.00% 208.00% N/A

ARHEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARHEX Category Low Category High ARHEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.55% 0.00% 1.44% 5.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARHEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARHEX Category Low Category High ARHEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.67% -0.04% 8.75% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARHEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ARHEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 23, 2020

1.68

1.7%

Mr. Wilson, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since 2013. He joined American Century Investments in 1992, became an analyst in 1994 and a portfolio manager in 2011. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University and is a CFA charterholder.

Radu Gabudean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 23, 2020

1.68

1.7%

Dr. Gabudean, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since he joined American Century Investments in 2013. From 2011 until 2013, he was vice president of quantitative investment strategies at Barclays Capital, and from 2007 to 2011 he was vice president of quantitative portfolio modeling at Lehman Brothers/Barclays Capital. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from York University, Toronto, Canada, and a Ph.D. in finance from New York University, Stern School of Business.

Richard Weiss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 23, 2020

1.68

1.7%

Mr. Weiss, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the funds since 2010 when he joined American Century Investments. From 1999 to 2010, he was executive vice president and chief investment officer for City National Bank. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in finance/econometrics from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.

Vidya Rajappa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 23, 2020

1.68

1.7%

Ms. Rajappa, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since 2018 when she joined American Century Investments. Previously, she served in roles as senior vice president of multi-asset solutions and senior vice president of global analytics at AllianceBernstein L.P. She has a bachelor’s degree in electronics and telecommunications from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, India and a master's degree in statistics and operations research from New York University. She is a CFA charterholder.

John Donner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2020

1.5

1.5%

John Donner, Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst, joinied American Century in 2012 as a quantitative analyst. He became a portfolio manager in 2018. He has a bachelor's degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from the University of Washington and a master's degree in financial engineering from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 8.11 2.38 1.25

