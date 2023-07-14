Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.2%
1 yr return
17.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ARHBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|2.0%
|23.2%
|18.87%
|1 Yr
|17.2%
|2.9%
|39.3%
|49.06%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.3%
|19.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.3%
|4.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|4.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARHBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-22.7%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-2.9%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.7%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.5%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|-2.4%
|N/A
|Period
|ARHBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|-11.6%
|23.2%
|18.87%
|1 Yr
|17.2%
|-13.7%
|39.3%
|45.28%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.3%
|19.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.3%
|7.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.0%
|7.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARHBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-22.7%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-2.9%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.7%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.5%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.3%
|-2.3%
|N/A
|ARHBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARHBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|6.29 M
|11.8 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|10
|5533
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|495 K
|2.65 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|1.9%
|99.9%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARHBX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|84.41%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.32%
|1.02%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.41%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.17%
|9.05%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.55%
|N/A
|ARHBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.36%
|4.27%
|18.64%
|Management Fee
|1.05%
|0.30%
|1.92%
|96.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.75%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.15%
|N/A
|ARHBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|ARHBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARHBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|119.00%
|N/A
|ARHBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARHBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|59.26%
|ARHBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ARHBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARHBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.10%
|4.33%
|N/A
|ARHBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 15, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 08, 2022
0.06
0.1%
Beini Zhou, CFA, is a co-portfolio manager for the Artisan International Small Cap Value Strategy. In this role, he oversees the research process and conducts fundamental research as a generalist. Prior to returning to Artisan Partners in September 2020, Mr. Zhou was a portfolio manager at Matthews Asia where he managed the Emerging Markets Equity and Asia Value Strategies and co-managed the Asia Small Companies Strategy. Before that, Mr. Zhou was an analyst for the Artisan International Value and Global Value strategies from 2005 to 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 08, 2022
0.06
0.1%
Anand Vasagiri is a co-portfolio manager for the Artisan International Explorer Strategy. In this role, he oversees the research process and conducts fundamental research as a generalist. Prior to returning to Artisan Partners in September 2020, Mr. Vasagiri was co-head and portfolio manager for the Paradice Global Small Cap Strategy from 2010 to 2019. Before that, Mr. Vasagiri was an analyst for the Artisan International Value and Global Value strategies from 2007 to 2010. Earlier in his career, he was an investment analyst for the global emerging markets team at Pictet Asset Management. Mr. Vasagiri holds a bachelor’s degree of engineering in mechanical engineering from M.N. National Institute of Technology, India, a master’s degree in management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management (ASU) and an master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|26.6
|7.22
|10.34
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...