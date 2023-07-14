Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Artisan International Explorer Fund

mutual fund
ARHBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.29 -0.05 -0.44%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (ARHBX) Primary Adv (ARDBX)
ARHBX (Mutual Fund)

Artisan International Explorer Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.29 -0.05 -0.44%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (ARHBX) Primary Adv (ARDBX)
ARHBX (Mutual Fund)

Artisan International Explorer Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.29 -0.05 -0.44%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (ARHBX) Primary Adv (ARDBX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Artisan International Explorer Fund

ARHBX | Fund

$11.29

-

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

16.2%

1 yr return

17.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Artisan International Explorer Fund

ARHBX | Fund

$11.29

-

0.00%

-

ARHBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Artisan International Explorer Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Artisan Partners Limited Partnership
  • Inception Date
    May 16, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Beini Zhou

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment team employs a fundamental investment process to construct a diversified portfolio of securities of undervalued, primarily non-US small companies. The team seeks to invest in what the team considers to be high quality, undervalued companies with strong balance sheets and shareholder-oriented management teams.The team’s investment process focuses on four key characteristics:Undervaluation—Determining the intrinsic value of a business is the heart of the team’s research process. The team believes that intrinsic value represents the amount that a buyer would pay to own a company’s future cash flows. The team seeks to invest at a significant discount to its estimate of the intrinsic value of a business.Business Quality—The team seeks to invest in companies with histories of generating strong free cash flow, improving returns on capital and strong competitive positions in their industries.Financial Strength—The team believes that investing in companies with strong balance sheets helps to reduce the potential for capital risk and provides company management the ability to build value when attractive opportunities are available.Shareholder-Oriented Management—The team’s research process attempts to identify management teams with a history of building value for shareholders.Companies that make it through this analytical process are ranked at the time the position is initiated according to the degree of the discount of the current market price of the stock to the team’s estimate of the company’s intrinsic value. The team manages the portfolio by generally taking larger positions in companies where the discount is greatest and smaller positions in companies with narrower discounts (subject to adjustments for investment-related concerns, including, diversification, risk management and liquidity). As part of the investment process, the team considers financially material environmental, social and governance factors alongside other fundamental research.The focus of the investment process is on individual companies, not on selection of countries or regions. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests no less than 65% of its total assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents), measured at market value at the time of purchase, in common stocks and other securities of non-US companies. The Fund may invest a substantial portion of its total assets in emerging and less developed markets. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but anticipates investing primarily in small-capitalization (“small-cap”) companies. Small-cap companies for this purpose are those companies with a market capitalization below $5 billion at the time of the Fund’s investment.The Fund may invest to a limited extent in equity-linked securities that provide economic exposure to a security of one or more non-US companies without direct investment in the underlying securities (called “participation certificates” in the Fund’s prospectus, but may be called different names by issuers). The Fund may (but is not required) to hedge against the risk of loss resulting from currency fluctuation.The Fund invests primarily in equity securities but, from time to time, the team may conclude that a security other than an equity security presents a more attractive risk/reward profile. Accordingly, the Fund may invest to a limited extent in debt securities (including lower-rated securities) which include securities rated below investment grade (below BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”) or below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”)), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or unrated but determined by Artisan Partners to be of comparable quality, commonly known as “junk bonds,” and convertible debt securities of US and non-US issuers that meet the Fund’s investment criteria. “Junk bonds” are considered speculative in nature. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration.
Read More

ARHBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARHBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% 2.0% 23.2% 18.87%
1 Yr 17.2% 2.9% 39.3% 49.06%
3 Yr N/A* 0.3% 19.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -4.3% 4.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARHBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -22.7% 5.8% N/A
2021 N/A -2.9% 9.4% N/A
2020 N/A -3.7% 9.4% N/A
2019 N/A 0.5% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% -2.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARHBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -11.6% 23.2% 18.87%
1 Yr 17.2% -13.7% 39.3% 45.28%
3 Yr N/A* 0.3% 19.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -4.3% 7.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 2.0% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARHBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -22.7% 5.8% N/A
2021 N/A -2.9% 9.4% N/A
2020 N/A -3.7% 9.4% N/A
2019 N/A 0.5% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -6.3% -2.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ARHBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARHBX Category Low Category High ARHBX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 6.29 M 11.8 B N/A
Number of Holdings N/A 10 5533 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 495 K 2.65 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.9% 99.9% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARHBX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 84.41% 100.00% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% N/A
Other 		0.00% -2.32% 1.02% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -0.17% 9.05% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.55% N/A

ARHBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARHBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.36% 4.27% 18.64%
Management Fee 1.05% 0.30% 1.92% 96.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 0.75% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

ARHBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARHBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARHBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 119.00% N/A

ARHBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARHBX Category Low Category High ARHBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 59.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARHBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARHBX Category Low Category High ARHBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.10% 4.33% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARHBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ARHBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Beini Zhou

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2022

0.06

0.1%

Beini Zhou, CFA, is a co-portfolio manager for the Artisan International Small Cap Value Strategy. In this role, he oversees the research process and conducts fundamental research as a generalist. Prior to returning to Artisan Partners in September 2020, Mr. Zhou was a portfolio manager at Matthews Asia where he managed the Emerging Markets Equity and Asia Value Strategies and co-managed the Asia Small Companies Strategy. Before that, Mr. Zhou was an analyst for the Artisan International Value and Global Value strategies from 2005 to 2012.

Anand Vasagiri

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2022

0.06

0.1%

Anand Vasagiri is a co-portfolio manager for the Artisan International Explorer Strategy. In this role, he oversees the research process and conducts fundamental research as a generalist. Prior to returning to Artisan Partners in September 2020, Mr. Vasagiri was co-head and portfolio manager for the Paradice Global Small Cap Strategy from 2010 to 2019. Before that, Mr. Vasagiri was an analyst for the Artisan International Value and Global Value strategies from 2007 to 2010. Earlier in his career, he was an investment analyst for the global emerging markets team at Pictet Asset Management. Mr. Vasagiri holds a bachelor’s degree of engineering in mechanical engineering from M.N. National Institute of Technology, India, a master’s degree in management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management (ASU) and an master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 26.6 7.22 10.34

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×