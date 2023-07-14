Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.6%
1 yr return
6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$307 M
Holdings in Top 10
76.4%
Expense Ratio 1.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Equity Securities (Stock Funds)
|83.50
|%
|Growth Fund
|7.61
|%
|Disciplined Growth Fund
|0.00
|%
|Focused Dynamic Growth Fund
|5.07
|%
|Sustainable Equity Fund
|14.89
|%
|Focused Large Cap Value Fund
|12.68
|%
|Heritage Fund
|6.52
|%
|Mid Cap Value Fund
|7.50
|%
|Small Cap Growth Fund
|1.63
|%
|Small Cap Value Fund
|1.63
|%
|International Growth Fund
|7.10
|%
|International Value Fund
|3.72
|%
|Non-U.S. Intrinsic Value Fund
|3.90
|%
|International Small-Mid Cap Fund
|2.69
|%
|Emerging Markets Fund
|6.05
|%
|Global Real Estate Fund
|2.51
|%
|Fixed-Income Securities (Bond Funds)
|16.50
|%
|Diversified Bond Fund
|8.25
|%
|High Income Fund
|2.06
|%
|Inflation-Adjusted Bond Fund
|1.65
|%
|Short Duration Inflation Protection Bond Fund
|0.00
|%
|International Bond Fund
|0.00
|%
|Global Bond Fund
|3.30
|%
|Emerging Markets Debt Fund
|1.24
|%
|Short-Term Investments (Short-Term Funds)
|0.00
|%
|Short Duration Fund
|0.00
|%
|Period
|ARGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|3.9%
|12.9%
|94.88%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|30.7%
|65.2%
|79.79%
|3 Yr
|1.7%*
|8.7%
|13.7%
|62.83%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|10.3%
|14.1%
|81.82%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.5%
|-3.3%
|18.9%
|19.59%
|2021
|3.7%
|11.7%
|29.3%
|78.11%
|2020
|4.6%
|-23.9%
|-7.8%
|41.21%
|2019
|4.3%
|13.0%
|20.8%
|72.79%
|2018
|-2.6%
|1.7%
|8.6%
|28.89%
|Period
|ARGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|3.9%
|12.9%
|94.88%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|30.7%
|65.2%
|70.92%
|3 Yr
|1.7%*
|7.7%
|13.7%
|58.64%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|9.6%
|14.1%
|76.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.5%
|-3.3%
|18.9%
|19.59%
|2021
|3.7%
|11.7%
|29.3%
|78.11%
|2020
|4.6%
|-23.9%
|-5.7%
|20.00%
|2019
|4.3%
|14.1%
|22.7%
|78.68%
|2018
|-1.8%
|1.7%
|11.0%
|38.89%
|ARGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARGRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|307 M
|60.7 K
|7.18 B
|16.94%
|Number of Holdings
|20
|4
|494
|33.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|245 M
|51.6 K
|7.13 B
|17.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|76.43%
|38.0%
|100.0%
|75.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARGRX % Rank
|Stocks
|82.49%
|65.98%
|98.58%
|96.19%
|Bonds
|14.74%
|0.00%
|92.61%
|3.81%
|Cash
|2.53%
|-86.71%
|14.73%
|55.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.19%
|0.00%
|0.77%
|15.53%
|Other
|0.05%
|-0.07%
|13.26%
|96.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.36%
|23.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARGRX % Rank
|Technology
|19.34%
|14.77%
|21.46%
|30.25%
|Financial Services
|16.01%
|12.29%
|18.11%
|46.59%
|Healthcare
|14.35%
|8.82%
|15.72%
|12.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.99%
|9.27%
|14.12%
|14.99%
|Industrials
|10.74%
|9.57%
|15.26%
|21.53%
|Consumer Defense
|6.68%
|4.55%
|11.70%
|10.63%
|Communication Services
|6.54%
|6.12%
|11.04%
|89.92%
|Real Estate
|5.39%
|1.82%
|9.04%
|26.70%
|Energy
|3.35%
|1.87%
|4.03%
|97.00%
|Basic Materials
|3.25%
|2.40%
|5.65%
|99.46%
|Utilities
|2.35%
|0.55%
|4.39%
|29.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARGRX % Rank
|US
|55.89%
|34.23%
|75.57%
|64.58%
|Non US
|26.60%
|18.37%
|51.41%
|83.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARGRX % Rank
|Government
|39.40%
|0.00%
|72.52%
|29.97%
|Corporate
|27.36%
|0.08%
|63.17%
|22.89%
|Securitized
|15.31%
|0.00%
|29.24%
|16.62%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.15%
|1.23%
|99.01%
|97.28%
|Derivative
|5.11%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|18.53%
|Municipal
|0.68%
|0.00%
|4.01%
|10.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARGRX % Rank
|US
|11.17%
|-0.24%
|50.12%
|7.90%
|Non US
|3.57%
|0.00%
|42.49%
|7.08%
|ARGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.44%
|0.02%
|35.30%
|35.25%
|Management Fee
|0.93%
|0.00%
|0.94%
|99.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|83.25%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|60.96%
|ARGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ARGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.00%
|3.00%
|208.00%
|64.42%
|ARGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARGRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.01%
|0.00%
|1.44%
|95.97%
|ARGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ARGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARGRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.30%
|-0.04%
|8.75%
|80.77%
|ARGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Dr. Gabudean, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since he joined American Century Investments in 2013. From 2011 until 2013, he was vice president of quantitative investment strategies at Barclays Capital, and from 2007 to 2011 he was vice president of quantitative portfolio modeling at Lehman Brothers/Barclays Capital. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from York University, Toronto, Canada, and a Ph.D. in finance from New York University, Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Mr. Wilson, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since 2013. He joined American Century Investments in 1992, became an analyst in 1994 and a portfolio manager in 2011. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Mr. Weiss, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the funds since 2010 when he joined American Century Investments. From 1999 to 2010, he was executive vice president and chief investment officer for City National Bank. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in finance/econometrics from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2018
4.34
4.3%
Ms. Rajappa, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since 2018 when she joined American Century Investments. Previously, she served in roles as senior vice president of multi-asset solutions and senior vice president of global analytics at AllianceBernstein L.P. She has a bachelor’s degree in electronics and telecommunications from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, India and a master's degree in statistics and operations research from New York University. She is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2020
1.5
1.5%
John Donner, Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst, joinied American Century in 2012 as a quantitative analyst. He became a portfolio manager in 2018. He has a bachelor's degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from the University of Washington and a master's degree in financial engineering from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|8.11
|2.38
|1.25
