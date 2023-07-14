Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-4.8%
1 yr return
-2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
Net Assets
$26.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.6%
Expense Ratio 1.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.30%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its objective to provide income and, as a secondary focus, long-term capital appreciation, by investing at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, primarily in dividend-paying equity securities, consisting of common stocks, preferred stocks and shares of beneficial interest of real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. These companies have market capitalizations in the range $500 million and up. The market capitalization range and composition of the companies in the Fund are subject to change. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that the investment manager believes have the potential to pay above-average, stable dividend and long-term, above-average earnings growth. The Fund may from time to time emphasize one or more economic sectors in selecting its investments, including the consumer discretionary, health care, and information technology and technology-related sectors.
The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through depositary receipts.
The Fund may continue to own a security as long as the dividend or interest yields satisfy the Fund's objectives, and the Adviser believes the valuation is attractive and industry trends remain favorable. Once the Advisor believes a security does not meet the long-term objectives of the fund, it may sell the securities.
|Period
|ARDGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.8%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|98.68%
|1 Yr
|-2.3%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|89.90%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|40.75%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|44.56%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARDGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.1%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|4.72%
|2021
|10.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|19.67%
|2020
|-3.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|94.76%
|2019
|3.4%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|81.23%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|10.37%
|Period
|ARDGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.8%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|96.60%
|1 Yr
|-2.3%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|89.46%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|40.54%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|51.62%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARDGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.1%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|4.72%
|2021
|10.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|19.76%
|2020
|-3.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|94.76%
|2019
|3.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|79.12%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|14.77%
|ARDGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARDGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|26.5 M
|1 M
|151 B
|94.61%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|2
|1727
|81.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.07 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|95.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.57%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|42.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARDGX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.26%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|79.85%
|Cash
|3.74%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|17.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|55.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|51.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|53.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|54.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARDGX % Rank
|Healthcare
|20.46%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|16.68%
|Utilities
|15.73%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|1.24%
|Technology
|12.25%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|34.77%
|Real Estate
|11.35%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|0.83%
|Financial Services
|9.81%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|98.01%
|Consumer Defense
|8.35%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|53.20%
|Industrials
|7.59%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|86.89%
|Energy
|7.29%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|59.17%
|Communication Services
|3.32%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|78.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.29%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|94.36%
|Basic Materials
|1.56%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|84.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARDGX % Rank
|US
|88.91%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|72.01%
|Non US
|7.35%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|33.94%
|ARDGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.44%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|20.02%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|36.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.50%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|100.00%
|ARDGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ARDGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|90.48%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARDGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.30%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|34.96%
|ARDGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARDGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.31%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|14.24%
|ARDGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ARDGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARDGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.47%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|5.71%
|ARDGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2017
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2016
5.75
5.8%
Troy C. Patton. As Archer Investment Corporation's founder and owner, Mr. Patton has been the Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of the Archer Investment Corporation, the Advisor of each of the Archer Investment Series Trust portfolios for the past eleven (11) years. In that capacity, Mr. Patton directs the Fund’s day to day operations. Mr. Patton also serves as the founder and owner of Patton & Associates, LLC. Patton & Associates affiliates with CPA firms across the country and offers business valuation services to their clients. Prior to founding the advisor, Mr. Patton was the founder and president of Frontier Financial Holdings, Inc., an integrated financial services company offering investment services. Frontier managed investment portfolios, lending services, business consulting services, and traditional CPA services through an affiliated entity.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2016
5.75
5.8%
Mr. Demas joined the advisor in April 2009 as a portfolio manager. Mr. Demas was previously employed at Morgan Stanley, serving as a Vice President from 2000-2009 and a Sales Manager from 2007-2009 leading over 50 financial advisors. From 1994-2000, Mr. Demas was employed by Raffensberger & Hughes/National City Investments as a financial advisor. Although Mr. Demas has no prior experience managing a mutual fund, he has had substantial experience managing non-discretionary brokerage accounts. Mr. Demas graduated from Indiana University in 1989 with a business degree in marketing.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2016
5.75
5.8%
John W. Rosebrough, CFA Mr. Rosebrough joined Archer Investment Corporation in July 2010. Prior to joining Archer Investment Corporation, Mr. Rosebrough managed investment portfolios for high net worth individuals at Biechele Royce Advisors. From 2005-2009 Mr. Rosebrough served as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst for Wallington Asset Management where he was a member of the Investment Committee responsible for the selection of equity and fixed income investments, was the co-manager of firm's fixed income model and served as the firm's Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Rosebrough was a Senior Fixed Income Specialist with Schwab Capital Markets Fixed Income & Specialized Products Group from 1999-2005 and was a financial advisor with National City Investments from 1995-1999. Mr. Rosebrough graduated from Indiana University in 1995 with a degree in economics and obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2001.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...