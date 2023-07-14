Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its objective to provide income and, as a secondary focus, long-term capital appreciation, by investing at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, primarily in dividend-paying equity securities, consisting of common stocks, preferred stocks and shares of beneficial interest of real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. These companies have market capitalizations in the range $500 million and up. The market capitalization range and composition of the companies in the Fund are subject to change. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that the investment manager believes have the potential to pay above-average, stable dividend and long-term, above-average earnings growth. The Fund may from time to time emphasize one or more economic sectors in selecting its investments, including the consumer discretionary, health care, and information technology and technology-related sectors.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through depositary receipts.

The Fund may continue to own a security as long as the dividend or interest yields satisfy the Fund's objectives, and the Adviser believes the valuation is attractive and industry trends remain favorable. Once the Advisor believes a security does not meet the long-term objectives of the fund, it may sell the securities.