Archer Dividend Growth Fund

mutual fund
ARDGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.39 -0.12 -0.51%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Other (ARDGX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Archer Dividend Growth Fund

ARDGX | Fund

$23.39

$26.5 M

2.31%

$0.54

1.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.8%

1 yr return

-2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$26.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.30%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ARDGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Archer Dividend Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Archer
  • Inception Date
    Sep 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Troy Patton

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its objective to provide income and, as a secondary focus, long-term capital appreciation, by investing at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, primarily in dividend-paying equity securities, consisting of common stocks, preferred stocks and shares of beneficial interest of real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. These companies have market capitalizations in the range $500 million and up. The market capitalization range and composition of the companies in the Fund are subject to change. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that the investment manager believes have the potential to pay above-average, stable dividend and long-term, above-average earnings growth. The Fund may from time to time emphasize one or more economic sectors in selecting its investments, including the consumer discretionary, health care, and information technology and technology-related sectors.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through depositary receipts.

The Fund may continue to own a security as long as the dividend or interest yields satisfy the Fund's objectives, and the Adviser believes the valuation is attractive and industry trends remain favorable. Once the Advisor believes a security does not meet the long-term objectives of the fund, it may sell the securities.

Read More

ARDGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.8% -12.7% 217.8% 98.68%
1 Yr -2.3% -58.4% 200.0% 89.90%
3 Yr 8.0%* -23.0% 64.4% 40.75%
5 Yr 1.2%* -15.2% 29.3% 44.56%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.1% -65.1% 22.3% 4.72%
2021 10.8% -25.3% 25.5% 19.67%
2020 -3.6% -8.4% 56.7% 94.76%
2019 3.4% -9.2% 10.4% 81.23%
2018 -1.8% -9.4% 3.1% 10.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.8% -12.7% 217.8% 96.60%
1 Yr -2.3% -58.4% 200.0% 89.46%
3 Yr 8.0%* -23.0% 64.4% 40.54%
5 Yr 1.4%* -14.9% 32.0% 51.62%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.1% -65.1% 22.3% 4.72%
2021 10.8% -25.3% 25.5% 19.76%
2020 -3.6% -8.4% 56.7% 94.76%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 79.12%
2018 -1.3% -8.9% 3.3% 14.77%

NAV & Total Return History

ARDGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARDGX Category Low Category High ARDGX % Rank
Net Assets 26.5 M 1 M 151 B 94.61%
Number of Holdings 48 2 1727 81.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.07 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 95.62%
Weighting of Top 10 28.57% 5.0% 99.2% 42.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AbbVie Inc 3.79%
  2. Regions Financial Corp 3.62%
  3. Chevron Corp 3.04%
  4. ONEOK Inc 2.96%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp 2.95%
  6. Garmin Ltd 2.86%
  7. Pfizer Inc 2.83%
  8. Intel Corp 2.78%
  9. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co 2.77%
  10. Crown Castle International Corp 2.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARDGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.26% 28.02% 125.26% 79.85%
Cash 		3.74% -88.20% 71.98% 17.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 55.57%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 51.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 53.14%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 54.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARDGX % Rank
Healthcare 		20.46% 0.00% 30.08% 16.68%
Utilities 		15.73% 0.00% 27.04% 1.24%
Technology 		12.25% 0.00% 54.02% 34.77%
Real Estate 		11.35% 0.00% 90.54% 0.83%
Financial Services 		9.81% 0.00% 58.05% 98.01%
Consumer Defense 		8.35% 0.00% 34.10% 53.20%
Industrials 		7.59% 0.00% 42.76% 86.89%
Energy 		7.29% 0.00% 54.00% 59.17%
Communication Services 		3.32% 0.00% 26.58% 78.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.29% 0.00% 22.74% 94.36%
Basic Materials 		1.56% 0.00% 21.69% 84.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARDGX % Rank
US 		88.91% 24.51% 121.23% 72.01%
Non US 		7.35% 0.00% 41.42% 33.94%

ARDGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.44% 0.04% 45.41% 20.02%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 36.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.50% 0.01% 0.50% 100.00%

Sales Fees

ARDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 90.48%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.30% 0.00% 488.00% 34.96%

ARDGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARDGX Category Low Category High ARDGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.31% 0.00% 41.61% 14.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARDGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARDGX Category Low Category High ARDGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.47% -1.51% 4.28% 5.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARDGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ARDGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Troy Patton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2016

5.75

5.8%

Troy C. Patton. As Archer Investment Corporation's founder and owner, Mr. Patton has been the Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of the Archer Investment Corporation, the Advisor of each of the Archer Investment Series Trust portfolios for the past eleven (11) years. In that capacity, Mr. Patton directs the Fund’s day to day operations. Mr. Patton also serves as the founder and owner of Patton & Associates, LLC. Patton & Associates affiliates with CPA firms across the country and offers business valuation services to their clients. Prior to founding the advisor, Mr. Patton was the founder and president of Frontier Financial Holdings, Inc., an integrated financial services company offering investment services. Frontier managed investment portfolios, lending services, business consulting services, and traditional CPA services through an affiliated entity.

Steven Demas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2016

5.75

5.8%

Mr. Demas joined the advisor in April 2009 as a portfolio manager. Mr. Demas was previously employed at Morgan Stanley, serving as a Vice President from 2000-2009 and a Sales Manager from 2007-2009 leading over 50 financial advisors. From 1994-2000, Mr. Demas was employed by Raffensberger & Hughes/National City Investments as a financial advisor. Although Mr. Demas has no prior experience managing a mutual fund, he has had substantial experience managing non-discretionary brokerage accounts. Mr. Demas graduated from Indiana University in 1989 with a business degree in marketing.

John Rosebrough

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2016

5.75

5.8%

John W. Rosebrough, CFA Mr. Rosebrough joined Archer Investment Corporation in July 2010. Prior to joining Archer Investment Corporation, Mr. Rosebrough managed investment portfolios for high net worth individuals at Biechele Royce Advisors. From 2005-2009 Mr. Rosebrough served as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst for Wallington Asset Management where he was a member of the Investment Committee responsible for the selection of equity and fixed income investments, was the co-manager of firm's fixed income model and served as the firm's Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Rosebrough was a Senior Fixed Income Specialist with Schwab Capital Markets Fixed Income & Specialized Products Group from 1999-2005 and was a financial advisor with National City Investments from 1995-1999. Mr. Rosebrough graduated from Indiana University in 1995 with a degree in economics and obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2001.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

