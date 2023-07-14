Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.2%
1 yr return
6.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.1%
Net Assets
$47.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.1%
Expense Ratio 1.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.23%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its objective of total return, by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities. Total return is composed of both income and capital appreciation. The advisor uses a top-down approach to evaluate industries and sectors of the economy that are depressed or have fallen out of favor with investors and then seeks quality companies in those industries or sectors that have value in the advisor’s opinion. Within each, the advisor seeks to find companies with solid financial strength and strong management that are selling below their intrinsic value.
As a Balanced Fund, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest up to 70%, but not less than 25% of its total assets in equity securities. The equity component of the Fund’s portfolio will primarily consist of securities of large capitalization companies (i.e., companies with market capitalizations over $10 billion), but the Fund may also invest in small and mid-capitalization companies if the advisor believes that such investments provide opportunities for greater returns. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include primarily common stocks, as well as securities convertible into common stocks, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest primarily in equity securities. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Further, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 30%, but not less than 25% of its total assets in fixed income securities, cash and cash equivalents. Fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities, corporate bonds, foreign government bonds, municipal bonds, and zero-coupon bonds, structured notes and similar products, mortgage REIT’s, money market mutual funds and other money market instruments, hybrid certificates of deposit, and investment companies (such as EFTs) that invest primarily in fixed income securities. The fixed income securities in the Fund’s portfolio will primarily have maturities of 5 years or less; however, from time to time, the Fund may invest in fixed income securities with maturities of up to 30 years. The Fund typically invests in fixed income securities rated investment grade at the time of purchase (at least BBB/Baa or higher) as determined by one of the following rating organizations: Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or, if unrated, determined by the advisor to be of comparable quality. From time to time, depending on general market conditions and the prospects presented by the individual security, the Fund may invest in non-investment grade fixed income securities, commonly
known as junk bonds. The Fund will not invest more than 5% of its assets in junk bonds (determined at the time of purchase).
The Fund may invest in equity or fixed income securities of foreign companies operating in developed countries. Equity securities will be limited to sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) traded on U.S. stock exchanges. ADRs typically are issued by a U.S. bank or trust company and represent ownership of underlying securities issued by a foreign company. The Fund may pursue its investment objective directly or indirectly by investing in ETFs, so long as such investment otherwise conforms to the Fund’s investment policies. In evaluating ETFs, the advisor considers the ETF’s investment strategy, the experience of its sponsor, its performance history, volatility, comparative return and risk data, asset size, and expense ratio.
For cash management purposes, the Fund may also invest in short-term, high quality money market instruments such as short-term obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, bank obligations, commercial paper or money market mutual funds. By keeping some cash or cash equivalents, the Fund may be able to avoid realizing gains and losses from selling stocks when there are shareholder redemptions. However, the Fund may have difficulty meeting its investment objective when holding a significant cash position.
The Fund will not seek to realize profits by anticipating short-term market movements. The advisor intends to purchase securities which meet it mainly for the long-term goals. However, when the advisor deems that change will benefit the Fund, portfolio turnover will not be a limiting factor. Accordingly, the Funds may experience a higher than normal portfolio turnover rate.
The Fund may sell holdings that the advisor believes have reduced potential for capital appreciation and/or income, have underperformed the market or their relevant economic sectors, have exceeded their fair market values, have experienced a change in fundamentals or are subject to other factors that may contribute to relative underperformance.
|Period
|ARCHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-7.5%
|18.5%
|39.27%
|1 Yr
|6.3%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|29.01%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|1.61%
|5 Yr
|4.1%*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|5.46%
|10 Yr
|5.0%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|2.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|ARCHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.4%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|16.03%
|2021
|7.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|2.00%
|2020
|1.5%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|75.60%
|2019
|4.3%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|10.14%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|20.09%
|Period
|ARCHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-11.9%
|18.5%
|39.00%
|1 Yr
|6.3%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|28.67%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|2.63%
|5 Yr
|4.1%*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|6.83%
|10 Yr
|7.5%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|1.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|ARCHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.4%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|16.03%
|2021
|7.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|2.00%
|2020
|1.5%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|75.60%
|2019
|4.3%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|10.14%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|50.16%
|ARCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARCHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|47.5 M
|658 K
|207 B
|89.95%
|Number of Holdings
|120
|2
|15351
|43.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.3 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|93.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.12%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|71.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARCHX % Rank
|Stocks
|68.87%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|5.83%
|Bonds
|25.18%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|90.91%
|Cash
|3.13%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|58.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.49%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|7.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.32%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|78.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|81.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARCHX % Rank
|Healthcare
|19.27%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|5.85%
|Technology
|17.66%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|61.77%
|Industrials
|16.23%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|3.54%
|Financial Services
|12.78%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|77.14%
|Communication Services
|8.72%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|15.51%
|Consumer Defense
|7.04%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|39.86%
|Real Estate
|5.97%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|18.78%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.15%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|88.71%
|Utilities
|3.64%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|28.44%
|Energy
|3.54%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|76.87%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|98.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARCHX % Rank
|US
|65.50%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|4.75%
|Non US
|3.37%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|77.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARCHX % Rank
|Corporate
|71.96%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|7.19%
|Municipal
|16.98%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|0.27%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.07%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|58.21%
|Securitized
|0.99%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|82.50%
|Government
|0.01%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|93.49%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|76.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARCHX % Rank
|US
|24.88%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|76.39%
|Non US
|0.30%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|91.59%
|ARCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.27%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|23.58%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|57.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.50%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|98.42%
|ARCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ARCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|73.68%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.23%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|18.13%
|ARCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARCHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.28%
|0.00%
|8.31%
|52.48%
|ARCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|ARCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARCHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.05%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|55.69%
|ARCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2005
16.7
16.7%
Troy C. Patton. As Archer Investment Corporation's founder and owner, Mr. Patton has been the Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of the Archer Investment Corporation, the Advisor of each of the Archer Investment Series Trust portfolios for the past eleven (11) years. In that capacity, Mr. Patton directs the Fund’s day to day operations. Mr. Patton also serves as the founder and owner of Patton & Associates, LLC. Patton & Associates affiliates with CPA firms across the country and offers business valuation services to their clients. Prior to founding the advisor, Mr. Patton was the founder and president of Frontier Financial Holdings, Inc., an integrated financial services company offering investment services. Frontier managed investment portfolios, lending services, business consulting services, and traditional CPA services through an affiliated entity.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 21, 2009
13.12
13.1%
Mr. Demas joined the advisor in April 2009 as a portfolio manager. Mr. Demas was previously employed at Morgan Stanley, serving as a Vice President from 2000-2009 and a Sales Manager from 2007-2009 leading over 50 financial advisors. From 1994-2000, Mr. Demas was employed by Raffensberger & Hughes/National City Investments as a financial advisor. Although Mr. Demas has no prior experience managing a mutual fund, he has had substantial experience managing non-discretionary brokerage accounts. Mr. Demas graduated from Indiana University in 1989 with a business degree in marketing.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2010
11.51
11.5%
John W. Rosebrough, CFA Mr. Rosebrough joined Archer Investment Corporation in July 2010. Prior to joining Archer Investment Corporation, Mr. Rosebrough managed investment portfolios for high net worth individuals at Biechele Royce Advisors. From 2005-2009 Mr. Rosebrough served as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst for Wallington Asset Management where he was a member of the Investment Committee responsible for the selection of equity and fixed income investments, was the co-manager of firm's fixed income model and served as the firm's Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Rosebrough was a Senior Fixed Income Specialist with Schwab Capital Markets Fixed Income & Specialized Products Group from 1999-2005 and was a financial advisor with National City Investments from 1995-1999. Mr. Rosebrough graduated from Indiana University in 1995 with a degree in economics and obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2001.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
