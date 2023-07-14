The Fund seeks to achieve its objective of total return, by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities. Total return is composed of both income and capital appreciation. The advisor uses a top-down approach to evaluate industries and sectors of the economy that are depressed or have fallen out of favor with investors and then seeks quality companies in those industries or sectors that have value in the advisor’s opinion. Within each, the advisor seeks to find companies with solid financial strength and strong management that are selling below their intrinsic value.

As a Balanced Fund, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest up to 70%, but not less than 25% of its total assets in equity securities. The equity component of the Fund’s portfolio will primarily consist of securities of large capitalization companies (i.e., companies with market capitalizations over $10 billion), but the Fund may also invest in small and mid-capitalization companies if the advisor believes that such investments provide opportunities for greater returns. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include primarily common stocks, as well as securities convertible into common stocks, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest primarily in equity securities. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 30%, but not less than 25% of its total assets in fixed income securities, cash and cash equivalents. Fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities, corporate bonds, foreign government bonds, municipal bonds, and zero-coupon bonds, structured notes and similar products, mortgage REIT’s, money market mutual funds and other money market instruments, hybrid certificates of deposit, and investment companies (such as EFTs) that invest primarily in fixed income securities. The fixed income securities in the Fund’s portfolio will primarily have maturities of 5 years or less; however, from time to time, the Fund may invest in fixed income securities with maturities of up to 30 years. The Fund typically invests in fixed income securities rated investment grade at the time of purchase (at least BBB/Baa or higher) as determined by one of the following rating organizations: Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or, if unrated, determined by the advisor to be of comparable quality. From time to time, depending on general market conditions and the prospects presented by the individual security, the Fund may invest in non-investment grade fixed income securities, commonly

known as junk bonds. The Fund will not invest more than 5% of its assets in junk bonds (determined at the time of purchase).

The Fund may invest in equity or fixed income securities of foreign companies operating in developed countries. Equity securities will be limited to sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) traded on U.S. stock exchanges. ADRs typically are issued by a U.S. bank or trust company and represent ownership of underlying securities issued by a foreign company. The Fund may pursue its investment objective directly or indirectly by investing in ETFs, so long as such investment otherwise conforms to the Fund’s investment policies. In evaluating ETFs, the advisor considers the ETF’s investment strategy, the experience of its sponsor, its performance history, volatility, comparative return and risk data, asset size, and expense ratio.

For cash management purposes, the Fund may also invest in short-term, high quality money market instruments such as short-term obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, bank obligations, commercial paper or money market mutual funds. By keeping some cash or cash equivalents, the Fund may be able to avoid realizing gains and losses from selling stocks when there are shareholder redemptions. However, the Fund may have difficulty meeting its investment objective when holding a significant cash position.

The Fund will not seek to realize profits by anticipating short-term market movements. The advisor intends to purchase securities which meet it mainly for the long-term goals. However, when the advisor deems that change will benefit the Fund, portfolio turnover will not be a limiting factor. Accordingly, the Funds may experience a higher than normal portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund may sell holdings that the advisor believes have reduced potential for capital appreciation and/or income, have underperformed the market or their relevant economic sectors, have exceeded their fair market values, have experienced a change in fundamentals or are subject to other factors that may contribute to relative underperformance.