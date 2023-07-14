The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities issued by both U.S. and foreign companies. These convertible securities are typically debt securities or preferred stocks that can be exchanged for, or convert automatically to, common stock. Convertible arbitrage involves purchasing such a portfolio of convertible securities and hedging the equity risk inherent in such securities by selling short the common stock into which the securities may be converted. The Fund’s convertible arbitrage strategy is intended to offer investors the potential for yield and capital appreciation with less risk than traditional equity indices due to the convertible securities being hedged by shorting the underlying common stock.

In so doing, the Fund is designed to provide investors with a potential source of alternative income and returns from investments in interest and dividend-paying convertible securities and trading based on the pricing inefficiencies of the options embedded in the convertible securities.

Although the Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization, the Fund expects to invest primarily in small- and mid-capitalization companies. For these purposes, the Fund considers small capitalization companies to be those with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion at the time of investment and mid-capitalization companies to be those with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion at the time of investment.

The Fund may also invest in below investment grade securities with individual ratings ranging from BB+ to CCC. The weighted average grade of bonds in the Fund’s portfolio is typically below investment grade. Such “junk bonds” typically are rated Ba1 or below by Moody’s, BB+ or below by S&P or BBB- or below by Fitch. The Fund may purchase unrated securities if, at the time of purchase, the Adviser believes that they are of comparable quality to rated securities that the Fund may purchase.

The Fund may invest, long or short, in securities of issuers of any market capitalization in the U.S. or abroad. The securities in which the Fund typically takes a long position include convertible bonds, such as private placement/ restricted and Rule 144A securities and contingent convertible securities (“CoCos”), which are fixed-income instruments that are convertible into equity if a pre-specified trigger event occurs. As part of its convertible arbitrage strategy, the Fund typically invests in short equity positions against a long convertible position of the same issuer, which may include shorting the common stock of such issuer, or shorting certain exposures to non-U.S. issuers obtained through investments in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest in pooled investment vehicles, including other registered investment companies and ETFs, and may utilize treasury futures to manage interest rate risk.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.